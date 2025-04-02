Philip Shaibu revealed that he never believed in Godwin Obaseki’s leadership before the 2016 election but was convinced by Adams Oshiomhole

Shaibu’s relationship with Obaseki deteriorated after declaring his 2024 governorship ambition, leading to his impeachment, which was later overturned in court

After defecting to the APC, Shaibu opposed Obaseki’s preferred candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who lost the election to APC’s Monday Okpebholo

Philip Shaibu, the former deputy governor of Edo State, has disclosed that he never believed in Godwin Obaseki’s leadership capabilities before their joint ticket in the 2016 gubernatorial election.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 1, during an interview on Political Paradigm, a Channels Television program, Shaibu stated that Obaseki lacked both political experience and financial resources when he was selected as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in 2016.

Shaibu Mentions Why He Never Had Faith in Obaseki Before 2016 Election

Source: Twitter

“Obaseki is not a politician. We made him governor; Oshiomhole convinced us,” Shaibu said.

He further admitted that he was among those who initially opposed Obaseki’s candidacy.

“I was the last man standing saying no to him, but out of respect, I was convinced,” he explained

Shaibu revealed that the decision to support Obaseki was based on the endorsement of former governor Adams Oshiomhole, who believed Obaseki’s economic expertise would be beneficial to Edo State during the 2016 recession.

“Comrade (Oshiomhole) predicted correctly that we needed him because the state was entering a recession and required someone with an economic and private sector background,” Shaibu added.

Political tensions and betrayal

Despite backing Obaseki in 2016, Shaibu stated that their relationship deteriorated over time, particularly during the governor’s second term.

“Second term was a different ball game; it was a time of godfatherism in Edo State,” he remarked.

Shaibu’s fallout with Obaseki intensified when he declared his intention to contest the 2024 governorship election.

The rift led to Shaibu’s impeachment as deputy governor in April 2024. However, in July, a federal high court in Abuja overturned the impeachment, ruling that it violated constitutional provisions.

From PDP to APC: Shaibu’s political shift

Following his impeachment and reinstatement battle, Shaibu defected to the APC, distancing himself from Obaseki and his political allies.

He actively opposed Asue Ighodalo, Obaseki’s preferred candidate in the 2024 Edo governorship race.

Ighodalo, who ran under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ultimately lost to Monday Okpebholo of the APC.

However, the PDP candidate has since challenged the election results in court.

Shaibu’s political journey has been marked by shifting alliances.

His relationship with Oshiomhole, once his political mentor, soured ahead of the 2020 Edo governorship election when Shaibu sided with Obaseki, who had defected to the PDP to seek re-election. Now, Shaibu finds himself in the APC camp again, standing against his former ally.

With the 2024 elections concluded, political analysts are closely watching how Shaibu navigates his renewed ties with the APC and his role in Edo State’s evolving political landscape.

EFCC places Obaseki on watch list

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, is on the watch list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency had commenced an investigation into transactions, including contracts awarded during his tenure as the governor of Edo state.

