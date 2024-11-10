A Nigerian lady is in awe after seeing the alleged videos of Baltasar Engonga and that of his wife

A lady has marvelled at the number of videos reportedly churches out by Baltasar Ebang Engonga.

The lady said the over 400 intimate videos allegedly recorded by Baltasar Engonga were alarming.

The lady said Baltasar and their wife's videos raise questions. Photo credit: Facebook/Kewyliciousry and Baltasar Engonga.

Source: Facebook

According to Kewyliciousry, she does not understand why Baltasar felt it was good to film his intimate moments.

Kewyliciousry said Baltasar needs to come up with an explanation for his alleged bad behaviour.

She said she had not finished watching all the 400 videos allegedly found in Baltasar's possession, and then his wife's own reportedly surfaced.

Kewyliciousry said:

"I'm not done watching Baltasar Engonga's videos and his wife's own is out. Why do they feel that when they are having an intimate time like that, they need to film themselves? We need to know, because what in God's name is the meaning of this? I still dey watch the man's own I never finish, then this morning, I'm seeing the wife's video. What are they not telling us?"

Facebook reactions

Peace Myiria Hosea said:

"When they say marry your type,they took it seriously. Thank God o. At least, they're partners. No one feels cheated. May God deliver their children. Because they're in a mess."

Rose Ene Adogo said:

"Maybe na open marriage, everyone is allowed to cheat. If na so most marriages for Nigeria be, e go soft be that na. Nothing like you cheat. I need a divorce. You cheat, I cheat too, period."

Nzubechukwu Obi said:

"You guys are taking panadol on another person's headache."

How old is Baltasar Engonga?

Engonga is currently 54 years old. The charming man's images are trending on social media.

Baltasar's alleged escapades in the bedroom with people's wives and top society ladies have made many people curious.

Some have said they want to know the secret behind his ability to attract high-profile women to himself.

Source: Legit.ng