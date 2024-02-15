President Bola Tinubu's led federal government has approved leadership changes in the health and social welfare sector

The president appointed new board chairpersons, CEOs, and a new director-general for the NCDC

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media & publicity, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday

State House, Abuja - As part of its efforts to enhance healthcare standards and service delivery in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, February 15, confirmed the appointment of new heads in the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mansur Kabir as the chairman of the board of NAFDAC.

In a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president, on media & publicity, on Thursday, Tinubu also reappointed Mojisola Adeyeye as the director-general (DG) of the agency and appointed Olajide Idris as the DG of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The statement which was shared by Dada Olusegun @Dolusegun16, Office of the SA on social media to President Tinubu reads thus:

"In furtherance of his determination to bring world class standards to Nigerian public health administration and to manifest his commitment to deliver affordable and quality care to all Nigerians under governance and regulatory frameworks commensurate with international best practice, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment and reappointment of the following Board Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare:

(1) National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC):

Board Chairperson: Dr. Mansur Kabir

Chief Executive Officer: Prof. Moji Adeyeye

(2) National Blood Service Commission (NBSC):

Board Chairperson: Prof. Abba Zubairu

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Saleh Yuguda

(3) Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN):

Board Chairperson: Prof. Afolabi Lesi

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Fatima Kyari

(4) Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN):

Board Chairperson: Pharm. Wasilat Giwa

Chief Executive Officer: Pharm. Ibrahim Ahmed

(5) Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN):

Board Chairperson: Dr. Babajide Salako

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Tosan Erhabor

(6) Moddibo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola (MAUTH):

Chief Medical Director / CEO: Prof. Adamu G. Bakari

(7) Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua (ISTH):

Chief Medical Director / CEO: Prof. Reuben Eifediyi

Futhermore, as part of efforts to bolster the resiliency of Nigeria's public health surveillance and security architecture, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to assume office on February 19, 2024:

(8) Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC):

Director-General / CEO: Dr. Olajide Idris

"Moreover, it is pertinent to note that President Tinubu has painstakingly considered the wealth of experience of each qualified and aforementioned Nigerian, who will be tasked with driving his Renewed Hope Agenda in the sector," Ajuri Ngelale stated.

NAFDAC insists on sachet alcohol ban, hoodlums fumes

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that NAFDAC said there was no going back on the ban of alcoholic beverages in sachets.

It was reported on Tuesday, February 13, that NAFDAC’s director-general, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, insisted that the ban was for the benefit of Nigerians and to save lives.

The DG stated that NAFDAC did not grant any product manufacturer renewal licenses past January 2024.

But reacting differently, angry drug hawkers and touts, on Monday, attacked members of NAFDAC’s investigation and enforcement directorate and mobile police officers attached to them in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The suspected thugs destroyed the team's bus, throwing stones and other dangerous objects at the team and journalists who were on hand to monitor the exercise.

