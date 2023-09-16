The current Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, is the principal secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The 51-year-old lawyer would return to working for Tinubu for the first time after being appointed special assistant to him in 2001 as a serving governor

President Tinubu appointed 15 other special assistants, which include Tanko Yakasai, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, and Moremi Ojudu

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed the Lagos Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, as principal secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The appointment of Muri-Okunola came alongside 15 other appointees, including Tanko Yakasai, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, and Moremi Ojudu, PM News reported.

Muri-Okunola served as special assistant to President Bola Tinubu during his stint as Lagos State Governor.

Muri-okunola's profile before presidential appointment

The 51-year-old legal practitioner was reported to have first worked for President Tinubu during his years as a serving governor of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Muri-Okunola served as a personal assistant to Tinubu during his stint as a governor.

His journey in the Lagos State civil service dates back to the early 2000s, when he served as Executive Secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee, permanent secretary and later head of service.

Moremi Ojudu, the first daughter of Babafemi Ojudu, the former special political adviser to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, was appointed as a special assistant to the President on community engagement in the southwest zone.

Tanko Yakasai, Chioma Nweze, Abiodun Essiet, and Abdulhamid Yahaya Abba were similarly appointed to serve the other five geographical zones.

Yakasai is for North West, Essiet North Central, Nweze South East, Yahaya Abba North East.

The appointment batch also showed that former deputy governor of Lagos, Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, has been reappointed as SSAP Sustainable Development Goals.

Tinubu appoints new special adviser on economic affairs

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yet again made a crucial appointment to strengthen the economy of Nigeria.

The President approved the appointment of Tope Kolade Fasua as the Special Adviser on Economic Affairs in the office of the Vice President.

The 52-year-old Fasua announced his appointment via his social media handle on Friday, September 15.

Source: Legit.ng