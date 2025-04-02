2baba and his new boo Natasha Osawuru have been, once again, spotted outside with a new lover

The music crooner and the lawmaker were seen at the Edo Governorship election tribunal in the country's capital

Natasha and 2baba were seen all smiling as they held hands and walked through corridors as they attended the event

It looks like 2baba, real name Innocent Idibia has abandoned his duties and is now fully at Natasha's service as he was seen attending a political event with her.

The duo were seen attending the Edo Governorship Election Tribunal in Abuja. In a new development, the Edo Governorship Election Tribunal is reviewing a petition by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

2baba and his new lover were seen holding hands as they stepped out in Abuja. Credit: @honourbaleosawaru, @official2baba

They're challenging the election result that declared Governor Monday Okpebholo the winner. Due to security concerns, the tribunal moved from Benin City to Abuja, where they'll continue to hear the case.

This came after 2baba estranged wife, Annie Idibia was spotted clubbing with her new bestie Regina Daniels following her return to social media.

Reactions as 2baba, Natasha attend Edo election tribunal

@poshbab said:

"Is that not camouflage that she's wearing? Ok o! If it was a common person that what wore this."

@Ola42563004 said:

"2face don later trun fish bone."

@oluspencer said:

"Baba found love after 7 kids . Congratulations to the legend. 2baba is right."

@OlorogunErnest said:

"Is Tu Face retired or so idle?"

@monell_M2R said:

"Can someone check up on 2baba. My own 2baba no be gbewudani now, she's ur woman, most u follow her around. You be superstar naw..our own legend."

2baba and Natasha seen at a political event in Abuja. Credit: @officail2baba

@olulade15 said:

"Sound Sultan 4 don advice am. But unfortunately e no dey again. Shame dey catch me for am. Left ur career behind & following woman up & down. Making himself a laughing stock & object of mockery. Women will change u 4rm wat attracts her 2 u & leave u wen u are no more than person."

@oluwasiwaju said:

"Is either he wants to use her for his political ambition or finally juju don catch am, U moved to Edo states becouse or toto this matter no clear."

@realehisking said:

"Woman actually has power. See the way 2face don turn hand bag. From Legend to handbag"

@BORNSTUNAS said:

"Women are too powerful. But it takes a rugged guy not to bow to all of this. This is insane from tuface. The Weyre no dey Lagos again, him don relocate to Edo."

@XceptionalDAViD said:

"How did this man suddenly turned to handbag dey follow Natasha everywhere?! You go dey trust Benin woman???"

Davido dragged for ignoring 2baba's boo Natasha

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido got his countrymen talking following his recent meeting with his senior colleague 2Baba.

Legit.ng earlier reported they shared a heartwarming moment in Lagos in the company of the latter’s new boo Natasha.

A video from the event went viral, showing how Davido reacted towards the Edo state lawmaker, sparking many reactions.

