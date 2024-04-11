Some civil servants in Nigeria would have the opportunity to spend more time with their loved ones this Sallah period

This is because some state governors decided to follow the gesture of the federal government to extend the Eid-el-Fitr public holidays

This article by Legit.ng presents the list of governors who extended the Sallah holidays for workers in their state to Friday, April 12

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The federal government of Nigeria led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently extended the public holiday for the Eid-El-Fitr celebration to Thursday, April 11.

This came after the government on Sunday, April 7, declared a two-day holiday which commenced on Tuesday, April 9, through Wednesday, April 10, for the festivities.

Why did the govt declare 3-day holiday for Nigerians?

For Muslims around the world, Eid-el-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting and prayer. It is one of the largest and most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

However, the crescent moon was not sighted on Monday, April 8, meaning the Eid celebration took place on Wednesday. This prompted the federal government to add an extra day to the already-declared public holiday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On Wednesday, hundreds of Muslim worshippers in Nigeria gathered to hold prayers for Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan.

Interestingly, like Tinubu, some state governors have extended the holidays for civil servants to Friday, April 11, citing one major reason.

This article by Legit.ng highlighted the list of the state governors that have declared Friday public holiday for workers;

1. Gombe state government

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state approved the extension of public holiday to Friday, April 12, as Muslims celebrate their Eid-al-Fitr holidays.

Governor Inuwa in a statement on Wednesday, April 9, explained that the extension was to enable the residents of the state celebrate ‘more comfortably.’

The governor’s approval was conveyed by the office of the head of civil service of the state on Wednesday evening.

Leadership explains that the extension of the holiday is linked to the fact that the state usually marks the Sallah festival for three consecutive days via horse riding led by the emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu Abubakar.

2. Katsina state government

Governor Radda declared additional holiday for civial servants in Katsina state. Photo credit: Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 11, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state also declared Friday as work free day for the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations.

Radda said his government took the step to enable workers in the state to fully enjoy the celebration with their families.

Furthermore, the Katsina governor urged citizens to be security conscious and pray for peace to reign in the state and Nigeria at large as they celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr, The Cable reported.

3. Sokoto state government

Governor Aliyu declared Friday as public holiday for workers in Sokoto state. Photo credit: Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto

Source: Facebook

Similarly, Sokoto state government headed by Ahmad Aliyu, also declared Friday, as a work-free day.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Abubakar Bawa, and made available to newsmen in the state on Thursday evening, April 11, The Punch report confirmed.

The statement added that the public holiday was to enable civil servants in Sokoto state to continue to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with their families.

Bauchi gov gifts civil servants N10,000 to celebrate Sallah

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state approved a wage award payment of the sum of N10,000 to every civil servant in the state to enable them to celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr.

Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 10, the approval is contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Sani Umar esq, permanent secretary, establishments on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the state.

Source: Legit.ng