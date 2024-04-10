Bauchi state government has extended the palliative distribution to civil servants in the state during the Sallah celebration

In the wake of economic hardship, Governor Bala Mohammed awarded N10,000 to all workers in the state as a token for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration

The governor described the N10,000 gift to workers as an unprecedented move by his administration and urged them to reciprocate the gesture through increased productivity

Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has approved a wage award payment of the sum of N10,000 to every civil servant in the state to enable them to celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr.

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, April 10, the approval is contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Sani Umar esq, permanent secretary, establishments on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the state.

The Punch reported that the wage award is the “benevolence” of the governor to enable the workers to celebrate Sallah in high spirits, especially in the wake of current economic hardship.

Adamu expressed gratitude to the governor for his numerous supports and urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture by re-dedicating themselves to their duties with a view to improving and consolidating on the gains made so far, Leadership reported.

Umar noted further, “the workers are to reciprocate the gesture through hard work and dedication to their duties and to improve efforts to consolidate the gains made so far by the present administration.”

