It was a blend of celebration mixed with sorrow during the year 2024 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Nigeria

The nation was thrown into tragedy following the death of a popular monarch and a former lawmaker who passed on to glory after the Eid prayer on Wednesday, April 10

Sadly, a Nollywood actor's death completed this list compiled by Legit.ng, after he was involved in a boat accident in Anambra state

On Wednesday, April 10, hundreds of Muslim worshippers in Nigeria gathered to hold prayers for Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan.

The holiday is celebrated by Muslims around the world following the month-long period of fasting which is scheduled each year according to the lunar calendar.

Eid al-Fitr takes place the day after the new moon is seen at the end of the month of Ramadan. In many countries, the government declared the day a public holiday to allow the Muslim faithful to celebrate and offer prayers to Allah for the conclusion of the Ramadan fast.

However, the Nigerian government declared Tuesday, April 9, Wednesday, April 10 and approved Thursday, April 11, 2024, as an additional public holiday to celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr.

This update was contained in a statement issued by the ministry of interior and signed by Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, permanent secretary (PS) of the government department.

Notable Nigerians died on Eid

Meanwhile, Wednesday's celebration turned into mourning as Nigerians were greeted with the news of the death of prominent personalities including a Nollywood actor.

Their death sent shockwaves to the Nigerian polity and entertainment world.

Junior Pope and others who died on Eid

Interestingly, Legit.ng compiled the list of prominent Nigerians who died on Eid day including famous actor.

1. Lagos Monarch

The Osolo of Isolo Kingdom in Lagos state, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, has been declared dead.

The chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olasoju Adebayo, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday, April 10.

According to Adebayo, Olushi 111 passed on Wednesday not long after he returned home from the Eid al-Fitr prayer ground in the area, Leadership report confirmed.

2. Former Kogi lawmaker dies

Tragedy strikes as Mohammed Ibrahim Idris, a former member of the House of Representatives and son of a former governor of Kogi state, Ibrahim Idris, died on Wednesday, in Abuja.

As reported by PM News, Mohammed who represented Ankpa,-Olamabo-Omala federal Constituency of Kogi at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, slumped after Eid prayer at his residence in Abuja.

The elder brother of the deceased, Abubakar Idris, confirmed the death to newsmen and expressed sadness over Muhammed’s death.

3. Nollywood actor, Junior Pope dies in boat accident

Famous Nollywood actor Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope, is dead. His passing was announced on Wednesday, April 10, by filmmaker Sam Olatunji, who noted that the actor died with three others after they fell into a river.

They were going to a movie location when the unfortunate incident happened. Several of his fans are in disbelief as the bubbling actor was still in his usual self a day before he died.

But the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas Ejezie, in the early hours of Thursday, April 11, confirmed the death of one of its members, Junior Pope.

Emeka, who had previously announced that Junior Pope was alive, revealed he shared the news out of excitement when he, alongside others, noticed the deceased's tingling fingers.

