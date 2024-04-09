BREAKING: Nigerian Govt Declares Additional Eid el Fitr Public Holiday

The federal government of Nigeria has extended the public holiday for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to Thursday, April 11

Earlier, the government announced a two-day – Tuesday and Wednesday – holiday for the Eid-el-Fitr 2024

However, the crescent was not sighted in Nigeria on Monday, April 8, meaning Ramadan 2024 fasting continues on Tuesday, April 9, prompting the FG to add an extra day to the already-declared public holiday

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government on Tuesday morning, April 9, approved Thursday, April 11, 2024, as an additional public holiday to celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr.

This update was contained in a statement issued by the ministry of interior and signed by Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, permanent secretary (PS) of the government department.

FG has extended the Eid-el-Fitr public holiday to Thursday, April 11, 2024. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"The federal government has approved Thursday 11th April, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year's Eid-El-Fitr.

"The honourable minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, while congratulating the Muslim ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive."

With this new update, the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr holiday in Nigeria is three days: Tuesday, April 9; Wednesday, April 10; and Thursday, April 11.

Eid-el-Fitr: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10, as public holidays to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, the minister of interior, called on Muslims to sustain the practice and deeds that entail love, peace, kindness, compassion, and tolerance, which represent the life and times of Prophet Muhammad.

Read more on Eid-el-Fitr:

Sultan declares date for Eid-el-Fitr 2024

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, announced that the 2024 Eid-el-Fitri will be on Wednesday, April 10.

The Sultan, who doubled as the president general of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), disclosed that the reason was that the national moon sighting committee could not sight the new moon across the country.

Source: Legit.ng