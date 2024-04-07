BREAKING: FG Announces 2 Days Public Holidays for Eid-il-Fitr
The Federal Government has announced Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10, as public holidays for the celebration of the Eid-il-Fitr.
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, disclosed this in a statement by Aishetu Ndayako, the ministry's permanent secretary, on Sunday, April 7.
In the statement, the minister congratulated Nigerian Muslims for completing the 2024 Ramadan successfully.
The minister then called on Muslims to sustain the practice and deeds that entail love, peace, kindness, compassion, tolerance, and good neighbourliness, which represent the life and times of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).
Tolu Ogunlesi, the former aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, shared an update on the announcement in a tweet. He tweeted:
"The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, 9th, and Wednesday, 10th April 2024, Public Holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr Celebration."
However, the actual day of the Eid-el-Fitr Celebration was yet to be ascertained as the Islamic Council of Nigeria, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, had yet to announce the citing of the moon, which was the usual practice.
If the holy month is completed on 30, the Eid-el-Fitr Celebration will be on Wednesday, April 10. Muslims would have to enjoy the Eid holidays on the day before the celebration and the day of the celebration.
