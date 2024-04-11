The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Obasa, has joined Muslims in the country to celebrate Eid, calling for unity among Nigerians

Lagos state House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa joined Muslims in celebrating Eid-el-Fitr, expressing faith that Allah's blessings will reach all.

Dr. Obasa, in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, emphasized the importance of the holiday beyond festivities.

Lawmaker asks Muslims not to forget the lessons learned for the holy month of Ramadan. Image: X/@mudashiru_obasa

Source: Facebook

"Eid-el-Fitr is not just a time for celebration," Obasa stated, "but a day dedicated to expressing gratitude to Allah for the strength and devotion He granted us during Ramadan."

He highlighted the significance of reflection, charity, and compassion during this holy period, as outlined in the Quran, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

The Speaker extended his congratulations to Muslims in Lagos, Nigeria, and across the globe for successfully completing Ramadan.

He expressed his hope that Allah answered their prayers and continues to bless the state and country.

Obasa's message transcended religious boundaries as he urged all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to God and strengthen their patriotism for national prosperity.

He envisioned a "peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," built upon the lessons of Ramadan.

"Regardless of faith," Obasa stressed, "we all share a vision for Nigeria's greatness. Achieving this requires increased patriotism and collaboration with the government."

He pointed to Lagos' progress as an example of effective collaboration, highlighting the House of Assembly's "pro-people direction" that has yielded positive results for residents.

