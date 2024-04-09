Katsina state government has declared Friday, April 12, 2024, as a work-free day to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, also known as lesser Eid

The government enjoined workers in Katsina to utilise the period and pray for God’s protection and guidance to leaders and for peace and progress of the state and the country in general

Legit.ng understands that the additional holiday in Katsina is coming despite the federal government’s extension of the Eid-el-Fitr public holidays to Thursday, April 11, of the same month

Katsina, Katsina state - Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state has declared Friday, April 12, 2024, as a work-free day in respect of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

According to Governor Radda, his government has taken this step to enable workers in the state to fully enjoy the Sallah celebration with their families.

The decision to declare the day also followed the gesture of the federal government to extend the Eid-el-Fitr public holidays to Thursday, April 11.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 9, Bala Zango, the Katsina state commissioner of information and culture, quoted Governor Radda as wishing the people of Katsina state a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Furthermore, the Katsina governor urged citizens to be security conscious and pray for peace to reign in the state and Nigeria at large as they celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr.

Read the Katsina government's full statement below:

FG declares additional Eid el Fitr public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government approved Thursday, April 11, 2024, as an additional public holiday to celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr nationwide.

This update was contained in a statement issued by the ministry of interior and signed by Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, permanent secretary (PS) of the government department.

With this new update, the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr holiday in Nigeria is officially three days: Tuesday, April 9; Wednesday, April 10; and Thursday, April 11.

