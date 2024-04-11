Muslims in Gombe state have been asked to continue with the Eid-al-Fitr celebration till Friday, April 12

This was announced in a press statement by the statement government in the evening of Wednesday, April 10

The governor, Inuwa Yahaya explained that the extention was aimed at making residents more comfortable during this period

Gombe - Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe has approved the extension of public holiday to Friday, April 12, as Muslims celebrate their Eid-al-Fitr holidays.

Governor Inuwa in a statement on Wednesday, April 9, explained that the extension was to enable the residents of the state celebrate ‘more comfortably.’

The state government wants residents to be comfortable during the holidays

Source: Facebook

The governor’s approval was conveyed by the office of the head of civil service of the state on Wednesday evening.

Leadership explains that the extension of the holiday is linked to the fact that the state usually marks the Sallah festival for three consecutive days via horse riding led by the emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The statement read:

“I am directed to inform you that the Governor of Gombe State Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe) has approved the extension of the public holiday to Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12, 2024 to enable civil servants in the state continue with the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitir."

However, the statement government urged workers on essential services to remain active throughout the public holiday.

The government stated that all other workers should resume their normal duties on Monday, April 14.

Source: Legit.ng