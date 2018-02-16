How to transfer airtime on MTN: a comprehensive guide (2022)

Do you want to know how to transfer airtime on MTN? There are easy ways you can share your MTN airtime credit with any MTN phone number of your choice. Mobile users can share their credit through one simple code and easily complete this simple process within seconds. Follow our detailed guide to know how to use this service without any hassle.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Airtime credit is the amount of money you pay to your service providers for you to enjoy the services they provide, such as making phone calls and browsing the internet.

Almost all telephone network service providers in Nigeria have features that allow users to transfer their airtime credits to other customers. You can transfer airtime on MTN to another MTN phone number for whatever you like. You can do it in exchange for cash or you can do it just to share what you have with others.

How to transfer airtime on MTN

This service is the same as MTN Share. So, for customers of this service provider who may be confused, the MTN Share service is not different from the airtime transfer service; the processes are the same.

All MTN customers have access to this service. However, there are rules of this service that you must be aware of. Also, there are terms and conditions that postpaid users should consider before making use of this service.

The main rules include:

Only amounts stated in Naira can be transferred. Kobo transactions are not supported, so your credit should look like 50.00 Naira and not 50.29 Naira.

It is possible to send from 50 to 5,000 Naira per one transaction.

The daily transfer amount limit is N100,000. Note that you can transfer this amount to only one MTN phone number or to several MTN phone number daily.

You can make airtime transfers as many times as you want daily. Only note that your total transfer amount in a day must not exceed N100,000.

Postpaid users on the network can only transfer airtime when the balance in their postpaid account is positive, not negative. For instance, as a postpaid user, you would not be able to transfer credit when you have -N500.00.

For prepaid customers of the mobile service provider, you can not transfer an airtime credit amount higher than what the credit balance on your phone line is. This means that you must have enough airtime credit on your phone to cover the amount you wish to transfer to another customer.

The service works through individually selected PIN codes to make sure only the actual owner of the telephone number can transfer his or her credit. This also helps to protect the sender's phone line from being used to transfer airtime credits to others without the sender's consent.

MTN Share is protected with a personal identifier number (PIN) option. All MTN users have the same default PIN number, which is 0000.

It is impossible to share money using this default PIN code. Anyone who wishes to enjoy the benefits of the service has to change their MTN transfer code before transferring the credit.

A young man texting. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton

Source: UGC

At any moment, it is possible to recharge anyone’s MTN account by using your own airtime credit. But before you can do this, you must create a personal identification number by changing the default PIN.

How to change MTN airtime transfer code

Think about your new PIN code. Your new four-digit number should be complicated, not like 1234 or 5678. Let’s say you decided to use 5894 as your PIN number (remember it’s your idea, so come up with your own code). Forward a text message in this format: default PIN followed by your new personal identifier number. Type the new number twice and send it to 777. For example, the message would look like this, 0000 5894 5894. Almost immediately, you would get a text response that says that the PIN modification was successful. There is also an alternative method for how you can modify the personal identifier number. Dial and send *777*0000*5894*5894# (where four zero is the original code and 5894 is your new PIN) - press ‘OK’ to complete.

There are different methods you can use If you want to learn how to share airtime on MTN. And all the methods are listed below.

How to transfer MTN airtime

There are different methods to use when it comes to sharing credit from one MTN telephone line with another.

Method 1: Transfer by SMS

Send a text message using the short message service to your service provider through 777.

Send the word ‘Transfer’ followed by the phone number of the person who will receive your credit, followed by the credit amount you wish to send, and your PIN code to 777.

Let’s say you want to send 1,000 Naira to MTN phone 08035555555 and your PIN is 5894. Type in this message on your device: Transfer 08035555555 1000 5894 . Now, just send it to number 777.

. Now, just send it to number 777. Once the text message is sent, you will get a confirmation request from the network provider. The word ‘YES’ must be sent to the same number 777 to complete this operation.

A photo of two mobile phones sharing an internet connection with MTN service. Photo: @mtnonline

Source: UGC

Method 2: Transfer by USSD

This method is really simple. All you have to do is dial *777* followed by the phone number of the recipient, the amount you want to send, your PIN and the # symbol.

Once again, if you are planning to transfer 1,000 Naira to MTN phone line with the number 08035555555 and your PIN is 5894, you need to dial *777*08035555555*1000*5894#. Click the send or OK icon on your device after dialing the code.

An image of MTN logo. Photo: @FootballAssociationZambia

Source: Facebook

This is a great deal; anyone will love these simple MTN airtime transfer features. Also, note that 'BetaTalk' and 'Yanfun Yafun' users are not eligible to share airtime, and bonus airtime cannot be transferred.

How to reset MTN transfer PIN

In case you forget your MTN transfer PIN, you may not be able to change this PIN on your device on your own. However, the process is very easy; just dial MTN customer service number 180, an agent will speak to you and put you through the process of retrieving your lost PIN code.

The process is different if you want to change your PIN but, you can still remember your current PIN. You can either get this done through the SMS method or the USSD code.

For the SMS method, on your device, type and send your current PIN code, followed by your new PIN code typed twice, followed by # to 777.

For example, if your current personal identification number is 1000 and the new PIN you want to change it to is 5894, the SMS you will send to 777 should be exactly like this- 1000 5894 5894#.

To use the USSD method, you must dial *777* your current PIN* your new PIN* your new PIN#, then send the code. If your current personal identification number is 1000 and the new PIN you want to change to is 5894, your USSD code should be exactly like this- *777*1000*5894*5894#.

If you have been searching for how to transfer airtime from MTN to MTN, this guide contains all the information you need to know. Just use the popular MTN Share option to send your credit to people you love as quickly as possible.

READ ALSO: How to share data on Airtel? A simple tutorial (Updated 2021)

Are you looking for a guide on how to share data on Airtel? Legit.ng recently published a detailed guide on how to share internet browsing data on Airtel

Find out how to use the Me2U service from Airtel that allows its subscribers to send data from one Airtel line to another regardless of where you are. It is not a difficult process.

Source: Legit.ng