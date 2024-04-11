Civil servants in Sokoto state have been given another opportunity to enjoy their Sallah holiday with their loved ones

This is as the Sokoto state government announced an additional holiday for workers to enjoy the Eid-el-Fitr celebration

Abubakar Bawa, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor of Sokoto, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday and noted it is ‘for civil servants to enjoy’

Sokoto state - Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto state has declared Friday, April 12, 2024, as a work-free day.

The chief press secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, announced this in a statement on Thursday, April 11, The Cable reported.

Sokoto state governor has added Friday for workers in the state to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Photo credit: Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto

As reported by The Nation, the statement revealed that the purpose of the public holiday is to allow civil servants to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with their families.

“This is to enable civil servants in the state to continue to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr with members of their families.

“Governor Ahmed Aliyu wishes the entire people of Sokoto State a hitch-free Sallah celebrations,” the statement read.

Katsina govt declares Friday work-free day

This came after Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state declared Friday, April 12, 2024, as a work-free day in respect of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

According to Radda, his government took the step to enable workers in the state enjoy the Sallah celebration with their families fully.

The decision to declare the day also followed the gesture of the federal government to extend the Eid-el-Fitr public holidays to Thursday, April 11.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 9, Bala Zango, the Katsina state commissioner of information and culture, quoted Radda as wishing the people of Katsina state a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

FG declares additional Eid el Fitr public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government approved Thursday, April 11, 2024, as an additional public holiday to celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr nationwide.

This update was contained in a statement issued by the ministry of interior and signed by Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, permanent secretary (PS) of the government department.

With this new update, the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr holiday in Nigeria is officially three days: Tuesday, April 9; Wednesday, April 10; and Thursday, April 11.

