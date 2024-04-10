Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Eid-el-Fitr, an auspicious occasion that signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan is celebrated across the world by Muslims.

In many countries, the government declared the day a public holiday to allow the Muslim faithful to celebrate and offer prayers to Allah for the conclusion of the Ramadan fast.

Countries that don’t declare Eid-el-fitir holiday:

However, there are countries where Eid-el-Fitr is not recognised as a public holiday but Muslims are allowed to celebrate in private gatherings.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the following are countries where Eid-el-Fitr does not have official holiday status.

Canada

Eid-el-fitir is not a public holiday in Canada despite its multiculturalism.

This, however, does not stop Muslims from celebrating the end of Ramadan with prayers, feasts, and cultural festivities across the country.

Brazil

Brazil is another country where Eid-el-fitir is not a public holiday.

The government of the South American country does not declare a public holiday for the celebration of Eid-el-fitir

Argentina

Argentina, just like its fellow South American neighbour, Brazil does not recognize Eid-el-fitir as a public holiday.

Hence, Eid isn’t an official public holiday in the predominantly Catholic population.

United States

Eid-el-fitir celebration does not hold official holiday status in the United States of America.

However, Muslim faithful are allowed to celebrate the day with families and friends in communities.

They gather for prayers and festivities.

South Africa

Eid-el-fitir isn’t a national public holiday in the Rainbow Nation.

The day is celebrated by the significant Muslim population within communities.

Netherlands

Muslims in the Netherlands are allowed to celebrate Eid-el-fitir in private gatherings and religious ceremonies.

It is, however, not an official public holiday in the Scandinavian country.

Switzerland

The government and people of Switzerland do not recognize Eid-el-fitir as a public holiday.

Despite its religious diversity, Switzerland is a predominantly Christian country.

Russia

Russia is another European country that does not recognize Eid-el-fitir as a public holiday.

The eastern European country has a primarily Orthodox Christian population.

Australia

Australia with its sizable Muslim community recognizes Eid-el-fitir as a public holiday.

It is gathered that celebrations thrive in regions with significant Muslim populations.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom, a country that boasts a diverse population, has no place for Eid-el-fitir on its public holiday calendar.

Just like in other countries, Muslims celebrate the day across the country celebrate the day in gatherings.

France

France doesn’t declare Eid as a public holiday, despite its substantial Muslim populace

Muslims, however, commemorate the day through private gatherings and community events.

Italy

Italy, a predominantly Catholic nation does not recognize Eid-el-fitir as a public holiday.

The day, which holds significant cultural importance for Muslims has no official holiday status in Italy.

