The best reality TV shows are impossible to watch just once — they are engineered for obsession, social media debate, and that irresistible urge to stay up past midnight for one more episode. From the sun-soaked villas of Love Island to the treacherous Scottish castle of The Traitors, today's reality television landscape is richer, wilder, and more binge-worthy than ever. This guide rounds up 15 shows that have earned their place in the guilty-pleasure hall of fame.

The Cast and Crew of 'The Amazing Race' (L) and The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 with judges Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews (R). Photo: Frederick, Santiago (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

The Traitors US debuted Season 3 as the most-watched unscripted series in America during its premiere week in January 2025.

US in America during its premiere week in January 2025. Love Island USA Season 7 set a Peacock record of 18.4 billion streaming minutes , making it the platform's most-watched original season of all time.

Season 7 set a , making it the platform's most-watched original season of all time. Love Is Blind has run for nine seasons on Netflix, with Season 8 premiering on Valentine's Day 2025 to mark the show's five-year anniversary.

on Netflix, with Season 8 premiering on Valentine's Day 2025 to mark the show's five-year anniversary. Survivor , now in its 49th season on CBS , remains the longest-running reality competition format in American television history.

, now in its , remains the longest-running reality competition format in American television history. The Great British Bake Off returned for its 16th series in September 2025, with Jasmine Mitchell crowned the winner.

What makes the best reality TV shows stand out?

The 15 shows below were selected for their cultural impact, critical recognition (including Emmy wins, BAFTA nominations, and Critics' Choice Real TV Awards), sustained viewership, and — most importantly — their sheer rewatchability. Sources consulted include Nielsen streaming data, Peacock and Netflix internal figures, Emmy Award records, and critics' end-of-year rankings from outlets including Variety, TVLine, and Screen Rant. Each show appears exactly once; no entry has been duplicated.

The 15 best reality TV shows

Here are the 15 reality shows most worth your time (and sleep deprivation), presented best-known first.

The Traitors (US)

Alan and cast win the Outstanding Reality Competition Program Award for "The Traitors" at the 78th Emmy Awards. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

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Peacock's The Traitors (US version) is widely considered the undisputed winner of the best reality TV show of 2025. The format, adapted from a Dutch original, traps a cast of well-known reality stars and celebrities in a Scottish Highland castle where a small group of secret "Traitors" must eliminate the honest "Faithfuls" without being caught.

According to preliminary Nielsen streaming data, the Season 3 premiere achieved 499 million viewing minutes in a single week, making The Traitors the most-watched unscripted series in the US across all platforms at the time.

Peacock announced that the Emmy-winning series returned for Season 3 on 9 January 2025. The season pitted former Survivor legends Boston Rob Mariano and Carolyn Wiger against Big Brother icon Danielle Reyes and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen — a casting masterstroke that broke streaming records.

Love Island USA

Love Island USA cast members attend NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton Infinite Icon Album Release Party. Photo: Roy Rochlin

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Love Island USA Season 7 is Peacock's most-watched original season of all time, with 18.4 billion streaming minutes according to Peacock. The show drops a fresh group of singles into a sun-drenched villa and watches romance, betrayal, and recouplings unfold in real time.

The series achieved its best-ever viewership during the week of July 7–13, 2025, reaching 1.9 billion minutes watched — the first time any Peacock show had reached the No. 1 position on Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings.

Nielsen noted that 57 per cent of Love Island's viewing came from 18- to 34-year-olds, confirming its grip on the youngest adult audience in streaming television. The original UK edition on ITV2 is equally dominant: the return of Love Island for summer 2025 drew 1.4 million viewers across all devices, giving ITV2 its biggest overnight audience of the year.

Love Is Blind

Tiffany Pennywell, Marshall Glaze, Cole Barnett, Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux attend Love Is Blind cast Netflix's First Live Reunion with The Iconic Pods. Photo: Roger Kisby

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Love Is Blind Season 8 premiered on Netflix on 14 February 2025 and concluded on 9 March 2025. The show's premise remains uniquely compelling: singles date in soundproofed "pods" without ever seeing each other, then get engaged before meeting face to face. Season 8 followed singles from the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metro area.

Love Is Blind Season 8 was praised as one of the best of 2025 for the sincerity of its cast, with US Weekly crowning the season's participants "Reality TV Stars of the Year" and calling them "the best cast ever." The franchise kept its momentum going with Season 9 on Netflix, which premiered on 1 October 2025 and concluded on 29 October 2025.

Survivor

Holocaust survivors Margot Friedländer (C) and Leon Weintraub (centre, left) arrive with the cast and crew for the "Führer und Verführer" premiere. Photo: Adam Berry

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Survivor is widely regarded as the king of reality TV shows, with critics calling it not just the best reality show on television but one of the best programmes on television, period. Now in its 49th season, the format has never been replicated with the same sustained quality. Season 48 premiered on 26 February 2025 on CBS, filmed for the sixteenth consecutive season in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

Season 48 ended on 21 May 2025, when Kyle Fraser was voted the Sole Survivor, defeating Eva Erickson and Joe Hunter in a 5–2–1 vote. Season 49 then premiered on 24 September 2025 on CBS, keeping Jeff Probst's format firmly on the current TV schedule.

The Great British Bake Off

Cast members during a curtain call after the West End opening of The Great British Bake Off. Photo: Yui Mok

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Unlike almost all other reality contest shows, The Great British Baking Show (also known as The Great British Bake Off) is a wholesome showing of camaraderie and joy — no backstabbing, no eviction drama, just amateur bakers doing their very best under a tent. That gentle formula has made it a global comfort-watch. The Great British Bake Off returned on 2 September 2025 on Channel 4 with hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding for its sixteenth series.

On 4 November 2025, Jasmine Mitchell was announced as the winner, with Aaron Mountford-Myles and Tom Arden as runners-up. The series simultaneously streams on Netflix internationally, released weekly three days after the Channel 4 air date.

RuPaul's Drag Race

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars poses. Photo: Dominik Bindl

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Anchored by drag queen legend RuPaul, Drag Race is a performative powerhouse combining dazzling runway performances with heartfelt stories, and is widely celebrated for its diversity, inclusion, and empowering message of self-love.

The franchise has spawned international editions across the UK, Spain, Canada, and beyond, making it one of the most expansive reality TV universes in existence. The main US series on MTV won the Critics' Choice Real TV Award for Best Lifestyle/Fashion show in 2025.

The All Stars edition returned in 2025 with 18 Drag Race alumni competing for a $200,000 cash prize and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame in its 11th all-star season. With its combination of fashion, performance, and raw emotion, RuPaul's Drag Race remains essential viewing.

Big Brother

Cast members Jee Choe, Nathan, Justin, Dana Varela, Robert Roman, Erika, Amanda, Jun Song, Jack, Jr., Michelle, David Lane and Alison pose at the wrap party for "Big Brother 4". Photo: Kevin Winter

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Big Brother forces contestants to live together under one roof and constant surveillance, competing to avoid eviction and earn the $750,000 prize — most reality shows offer a personal glimpse into their contestants' lives, but Big Brother dials that concept up to an 11. Season 27 aired in 2025 on CBS and delivered its share of unexpected twists, with TVLine noting the season managed to course-correct in its final weeks after a rocky opening.

The show's near-constant live feeds and social media fandom create a year-round community that few other formats can match — contestants become household names overnight, and their in-house decisions spark national debates.

The Amazing Race

The Amazing Race during the Amazing Race Season 33 finale watch party. Photo: Johnny Louis

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Teams of two race around the world on a limited budget, completing puzzles for $1 million — and The Amazing Race sets itself apart from other reality entries by leaving out the alliance-building that makes so much of the genre tick. Season 38, also known as The Amazing Race: European Adventure, is the thirty-eighth season of the American reality competition.

While casting featured notable reality crossover interest and multiple applicants tied to other reality franchises, the cast comprised diverse duos from various backgrounds—with entrepreneurial brothers Jas and Jag Bains ultimately winning the season.

The Bachelor/The Bachelorette

Cast of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" and host Chris Harrison attend the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards, brought to you by Samsung Galaxy. Photo: Ari Perilstein

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The Bachelor is a cultural phenomenon, with casting doing a great job bringing in both sweethearts and wild cards to create compelling television each cycle. The ABC format, now well past its 25th anniversary, follows a single lead who dates dozens of potential partners before proposing in the finale. Its companion show The Bachelorette flips the dynamic.

Both shows sustain a year-round media ecosystem of podcasts, recaps, and alumni appearances, cementing them as a broadcast television institution. The franchise's willingness to evolve — introducing more diverse leads and updated formats — has kept it relevant long past what many critics expected.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

"Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member Candiace Bassett's debut album. Photo: Shannon Finney

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The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered its 10th season in 2025 and upped the ante in drama, continuing Bravo's most critically praised Housewives franchise. The show follows a group of affluent women in the Washington, D.C. area whose friendships, feuds, and fabulous lifestyles make for some of the most meme-able television around.

The wider Real Housewives universe spans more than a dozen cities, but Potomac has distinguished itself through sharp casting and genuinely surprising season arcs. Its Bravo home page keeps fans up to date between seasons with reunion specials and spin-offs.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Taylor Frankie Paul, and Miranda McWhorter" at SiriusXM Studios. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives became one of Hulu's top reality TV shows when it premiered in 2024 and returned to deliver more of the drama that made it a sleeper hit. The show follows a group of content-creator wives navigating faith, family, and the pressures of social media fame in Utah — a collision of worlds that makes for compulsive viewing.

The series tapped into a fascination with the intersection of influencer culture and religious community life that few other shows had explored, earning it a passionate online following and renewed critical attention in its second season run.

Below Deck

Lukas Thimm, Ali Kolbert, Kate Chastain, Captain Lee Rosbach, Brittany Jones-Cooper and Shannon Coffey attend the Build Brunch to discuss "Below Deck"2. Photo: Jim Spellman

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Below Deck follows the crew of a luxury superyacht as they cater to demanding charter guests while navigating the intense pressures of living and working in close quarters. The Bravo franchise has expanded to include Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Adventure, each offering fresh settings and new interpersonal dramas. Below Deck Mediterranean filmed in Barcelona for its 2025 season, showcasing the Spanish coast as a backdrop for the usual below-decks chaos.

The show's appeal lies in its dual focus: the aspirational world of ultra-luxury travel and the entirely relatable human drama of colleagues who cannot escape one another. It is available on Bravo as well as Peacock.

The Circle

Winner Paddy Smyth (in pink), host Emma Willis and Viewer's Champion Tim Wilson celebrate with the other finalists and blocked contestants. Photo: Peter Powell

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The Circle is a fan favourite that takes a few episodes to get into each season, but consistently delivers once it does. Netflix's social media catfishing competition sees players communicating only through a fictionalised social network, rating each other without ever meeting face to face. The player with the highest popularity rating at the end wins a $100,000 prize.

The show is a sharp, often satirical commentary on how people present themselves online — and how easily we are fooled. Its Netflix page keeps previous seasons available, making it easy to binge the full run before each new instalment drops.

Dubai Bling

The Cast of "Six, Seven, Eight" attends the Closing Night Muhr Awards Ceremony during day eight of the 7th Annual Dubai International Film Festival. Photo: Andrew H. Walker

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In 2025, Netflix released the third season of Dubai Bling, the reality show centred on a group of millionaires living lavishly in Dubai. Season 3 delivered the glitz and glamour that attracted audiences alongside genuine drama, making it a near-perfect guilty-pleasure watch.

The show occupies a unique space: it is unapologetically extravagant in a way that feels fresh compared to US-based Housewives formats, with a cast drawn from multiple nationalities and cultural backgrounds. Its combination of designer fashion, yacht parties, and genuine friendship fallouts has earned it a dedicated global fanbase.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Cast and crew attend the Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Finale Event. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

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Squid Game: The Challenge won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual in 2024, cementing its place as one of streaming's most audacious unscripted experiments. Netflix took the fictional survival game from the original Korean drama and turned it into a real competition with 456 contestants and a $4.56 million prize — the largest in reality TV history.

A second season followed, continuing the high-stakes physical and psychological challenges. The format blurs the line between scripted drama and reality television more boldly than any other show on this list, and its Netflix profile reflects its status as a genuine global phenomenon.

FAQs

What is the most popular reality TV show right now?

Peacock's The Traitors is widely regarded as the best reality TV show currently airing. Its Season 3 premiere achieved 499 million viewing minutes in a single week, making it the most-watched unscripted series in the US across all platforms during that period. Love Island USA runs it close for sheer streaming volume.

Is Love Island the same as Love is Blind?

No — these are entirely different formats. Love Island places singles together in a villa where they couple up in person from the start. Love Is Blind, which premiered Season 8 on Netflix on 14 February 2025 and concluded on 9 March 2025, has singles from Minneapolis fall in love through walls without ever seeing each other before getting engaged. Both are dating shows, but the emotional mechanics are almost opposite.

How many seasons does Survivor have?

Survivor 49 premiered on 24 September 2025 on CBS in the United States, making it the 49th season of the long-running competition. The season ended on 17 December 2025, when Savannah Louie was voted the Sole Survivor. Season 50 — titled Survivor: In the Hands of the Fans — has already been announced.

What is The Traitors about?

The Traitors is a murder-mystery strategy game set in a Scottish castle. A handful of secretly designated "Traitors" must eliminate honest "Faithfuls" one by one at nightly "murders," while the Faithfuls try to identify and banish Traitors at roundtable votes. Host Alan welcomes each cast of reality stars and notable figures to Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. If Faithfuls banish all Traitors, they share the prize; if any Traitors survive to the end, they take it all.

Is The Great British Bake Off still running in 2025?

Yes. The Great British Bake Off returned for its sixteenth series on 2 September 2025 on Channel 4, with hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding returning. On 4 November 2025, Jasmine Mitchell was announced as the series winner. The show has also been renewed for a seventeenth series, confirming its continued run on Channel 4.

We also highlighted facts about the best sitcoms of all time, including their standout qualities and where to stream them. The list spans classics such as Seinfeld and M*A*S*H to newer favourites such as Abbott Elementary.

The M*A*S*H finale drew about 106 million viewers, making it the most-watched scripted TV episode in U.S. history. Find out which other sitcoms earned a place among television's most rewatchable comedies.

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