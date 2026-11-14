Tinubu, Makinde or Obi: Hamzat Declares His Preferred Candidate
- Oyo State Accord Party governorship candidate Oriyomi Hamzat declared his support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid after a meeting with former Senate Leader Teslim Folarin
- Hamzat made the declaration amid the race between top southern candidates, including Tinubu, Peter Obi and Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde
- The governorship hopeful ruled out stepping down from the Oyo race and promised to unveil a people-centred manifesto if he contests
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Oriyomi Hamzat, the Accord Party's governorship candidate in Oyo State, has declared that he will not take any action against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing party loyalty as the basis of his position.
The 2027 governorship hopeful made the declaration amid the tight race between the top southern candidates, which included Tinubu, Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde and Peter Obi.
Hamzat made the declaration on Saturday, November 14, while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the University of Ibadan's 2026 convocation and 78th Foundation Day ceremony, where he received a master's degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution.
The Punch reported that the Ibadan-based radio presenter, who also serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 88.7 Agidigbo FM, said his stance followed a visit by former Senate Leader Teslim Folarin, who came to Ibadan to canvass his support and that of Accord Party members for the President's re-election campaign.
Hamzat rules out anti-party activity
Hamzat told journalists he could not engage in anti-party activities, framing his backing of Tinubu as a matter of principle rather than political convenience. He did not go into detail about the substance of his discussions with Folarin.
On the question of the Oyo governorship contest, Hamzat was firm that he would not step aside for any other candidate. He said he intends to remain in the race and plans to roll out a manifesto centred on public welfare and grassroots development.
He also outlined a governance proposal for his potential administration, saying he would set up mediation centres across all 33 local government areas in Oyo State. The centres, he explained, would be designed to resolve community disputes before they develop into broader security problems.
Master's degree tied to governance vision
Hamzat said his decision to pursue postgraduate studies was deliberate. He wanted to combine the formal academic training in conflict resolution with the experience he already had in traditional dispute-settlement processes, strengthening what he sees as a core part of his governance agenda.
Tinubu, Peter Obi or Atiku? Sule Lamido declares preferred presidential candidate ahead of 2027 election
See the video of Hamzat's convocation on X here:
Hamzat reacts to Peter Obi vs Olubadan
Legit.ng earlier reported that broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat has reacted to the name Peter Obi called the Olubadan after his coronation as the new monarch.
In a video, Hamzat stated that the politician disrespected the Yorubas, noting that even the president did not address the monarch in such a manner.
Fans, however, reacted to his comments, dragging him online and accusing him of attempting to stir up tribal conflict.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng