What K-dramas are being released in November 2026?

November 2026 is one of the most stacked months the K-drama calendar has seen, stacking an Oscar-contending Netflix film, a landmark Disney+ fantasy pairing, a blockbuster legal sequel, and a cross-border crime thriller all into the same four-week window. Whether you live for romantic drama, procedural action, or supernatural mystery, there is a confirmed release for you, across Netflix, Disney+, SBS and ENA.

South Korean director Lee Chang-dong and actors Jo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jeon Do-yeon, and Seol Kyeong-gu at the 83 Venice International Film Festival 2026. Photo: Rocco (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Possible Love (Netflix, November 6) is South Korea's official Oscar entry for Best International Feature Film, directed by Lee Chang-dong, the most decorated Korean auteur in the lineup.

(Netflix, November 6) is for Best International Feature Film, directed by Lee Chang-dong, the most decorated Korean auteur in the lineup. The Remarried Empress (Disney+, November 4) is the most anticipated fantasy romance of the month, starring Shin Min-a, Joo Ji-hoon, and Lee Jong-suk in the live-action adaptation of a beloved web novel.

(Disney+, November 4) is the most anticipated fantasy romance of the month, starring in the live-action adaptation of a beloved web novel. Good Partner Season 2 (SBS, November 20) is the most anticipated sequel, with Season 1 having peaked at 17.7% nationwide viewership ratings in 2024.

(SBS, November 20) is the most anticipated sequel, with Season 1 having peaked at in 2024. Blue Road (Netflix, November 20) pairs South Korea's Son Suk-ku and Japan's Nagayama Eita in Netflix's most ambitious cross-border crime thriller of the year.

(Netflix, November 20) pairs in Netflix's most ambitious cross-border crime thriller of the year. Crash Season 2 (ENA, November 16) adds K-pop star NCT's Jisung to an already proven cast, marking his first acting role.

K-dramas being released in November 2026

The table below covers all confirmed and expected K-drama premieres in November 2026. Release dates marked with an asterisk are provisional at the time of publishing.

Title Premiere Date Platform Genre Key Cast The Remarried Empress November 4 Disney+ Historical romance Shin Min-a, Joo Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk Possible Love November 6 Netflix Romantic drama (film) Jeon Do-yeon, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong Crash Season 2 November 16 ENA / Genie TV Crime, action Lee Min-ki, Kwak Sun-young, Jisung Good Partner Season 2 November 20 SBS Legal drama Jang Na-ra, Kim Hye-yoon, Park Hae-jin Blue Road November 20 Netflix Crime thriller Son Suk-ku, Nagayama Eita Nine to Six November TBC SBS / Netflix Romantic comedy Park Min-young, Yook Sung-jae, Go Soo Portraits of Delusion November TBC Disney+ Historical mystery Bae Suzy, Kim Seon-ho

The Remarried Empress

Genre: Historical romance, fantasy

Historical romance, fantasy Episodes: 10

10 Airs: Every Wednesday from November 4, 2026

Every Wednesday from November 4, 2026 Platform: Disney+

Disney+ Cast: Shin Min-a, Joo Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young

Shin Min-a stars as Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire, whose meticulously managed life is upended when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, takes a runaway slave as his mistress. When he demands a divorce, Navier agrees on one condition: permission to marry Prince Heinrey of the rival Western Kingdom, played by Lee Jong-suk. Joo Ji-hoon plays Sovieshu, while Lee Se-young plays Rashta in Disney+'s live-action adaptation of the popular web novel.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, The Remarried Empress follows Empress Navier as she reclaims her monarch status after her husband's betrayal. November shifts towards fantasy romance and workplace stories, led by this highly anticipated live-action adaptation.

Possible Love

Genre: Romantic drama (film)

Romantic drama (film) Runtime: 164 minutes

164 minutes Platform: Netflix (global)

Netflix (global) Netflix Release: November 6, 2026

November 6, 2026 Director: Lee Chang-dong

Lee Chang-dong Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jo Yu-ri

Possible Love is Lee Chang-dong's first film in eight years, and it finally has a Netflix release date of November 6, 2026, but not before a select theatrical release and premieres at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. The film has already been shown at multiple festivals and received rave reviews.

South Korea's official Oscar entry and the international crime thriller Blue Road highlight a packed month of Korean releases on Netflix. Lee Chang-dong previously directed acclaimed films such as Poetry, Oasis, Peppermint Candy, and Green Fish.

Crash Season 2

Full title: Crash 2: Road of Fury

Genre: Crime, action, comedy

Crime, action, comedy Episodes: 12

12 Airs: Mondays and Tuesdays from November 16, 2026

Mondays and Tuesdays from November 16, 2026 Platform: ENA / Genie TV

ENA / Genie TV Cast: Lee Min-ki, Kwak Sun-young, Heo Sung-tae, Lee Ho-chul, Choi Moon-hee, Park Ji-sung (NCT Jisung)

Crash 2: Road of Fury follows the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team as they are promoted from a local unit to a national investigation squad to take down nationwide crime organisations. Original members Cha Yeon-ho (Lee Min-ki), Min So-hee (Kwak Sun-young), and Jung Chae-man (Heo Sung-tae) have reunited to confront increasingly cunning traffic crimes.

NCT's Jisung joins the cast as Ji Dae-se, a traffic officer at the Namgang Police Station who idolises T.C.I., marking his first acting role since his debut. Season 1 achieved a peak nationwide viewership rating of 6.6%, the second-highest in ENA's history.

Good Partner Season 2

Genre: Legal drama

Legal drama Episodes: 16

16 Airs: Fridays and Saturdays from November 20, 2026

Fridays and Saturdays from November 20, 2026 Platform: SBS

SBS Cast: Jang Na-ra, Kim Hye-yoon, Park Hae-jin, Pyo Ji-hoon

Good Partner 2 is a courtroom drama about Cha Eun-kyung (Jang Na-ra), the managing attorney of Korea's first divorce law firm, who partners with a new colleague. It is the sequel to Good Partner, which concluded in 2024 after achieving a peak viewership rating of 17.7% (Nielsen Korea, nationwide).

Nam Ji-hyun reportedly exited due to scheduling conflicts, while Kim Hye-yoon joins as Jang Na-ra's new partner. Park Hae-jin will appear as a lawyer from a rival firm. Expectations are high for the synergy between Jang Na-ra, who won the Grand Prize at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards, and Kim Hye-yoon, who led an international drama phenomenon.

Blue Road

Genre: Crime, thriller

Crime, thriller Episodes: 8

8 Platform: Netflix

Netflix Netflix Release: November 20, 2026

November 20, 2026 Cast: Son Suk-ku, Nagayama Eita, Kim Shin-rok, Choi Sung-eun, Jung Jae-young

Blue Road unites Japan's Eita Nagayama and South Korea's Son Suk-ku in a highly anticipated pairing, as they cross borders to unravel a twisted crime. As Netflix's penultimate K-drama of the year, Blue Road helps close out a phenomenal run for the genre on the platform.

The eight-episode series blends Korean and Japanese talent into a single tightly constructed thriller. It is among the most globally ambitious productions in the November 2026 lineup.

Nine to Six

Genre: Romantic comedy, workplace drama

Romantic comedy, workplace drama Episodes: 12

12 Airs: Wednesdays and Thursdays, November 2026

Wednesdays and Thursdays, November 2026 Platform: SBS/Netflix (simultaneous)

SBS/Netflix (simultaneous) Cast: Park Min-young, Yook Sung-jae, Go Soo

Nine to Six is directed by Lee Hyung-min (Miss Night and Day) and is an adaptation of the Chinese drama The Rational Life. Career-focused Kang I Ji has devoted her adult life to leading a legal team at an automobile company, putting romance aside, until she meets Han Seon-u, a kind-hearted jewellery designer with a law school background who joins her team as an intern.

The series will have a simultaneous release on Netflix and SBS, with episodes first airing on SBS and becoming available on Netflix the same day. Park Min-young returns to a genre she excels in and Yook Sung-jae takes on a refreshing lead role, with expectations already sky-high.

Portraits of Delusion

Genre: Historical mystery, fantasy

Historical mystery, fantasy Platform: Disney+

Disney+ Premiere: November 2026 (exact date TBC)

November 2026 (exact date TBC) Director: Han Jae-rim

Han Jae-rim Cast: Bae Suzy, Kim Seon-ho, Choi Hyun-wook, Huh Joon-ho

Set in 1935 Gyeongseong, Portraits of Delusion tells the story of painter Yoon Yi-ho (Kim Seon-ho), who is commissioned to paint a portrait of Song Jeong-hwa (Bae Suzy), a mysterious woman, shrouded in rumours, who has remained hidden from the world for over half a century.

Director Han Jae-rim, known for The King, Emergency Declaration, and The 8 Show, leads the project. The drama reunites Suzy and Kim Seon-ho, who previously worked together in Start-Up (2020), where they were part of the show's central love triangle. The series carries a reported budget of ₩45 billion.

FAQs

What is the most anticipated K-drama of November 2026?

November 2026 is led by the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of The Remarried Empress on Disney+. For sheer award-season prestige, however, Lee Chang-dong's romantic drama Possible Love is an Oscar contender landing on Netflix this month. Both titles are generating the loudest pre-release buzz across fan communities.

Where can I watch new K-dramas in November 2026?

The November 2026 slate is split across three major platforms. Nine to Six will have a simultaneous release on Netflix and SBS. The Remarried Empress and Portraits of Delusion both premiere on Disney+. Blue Road and Possible Love are Netflix exclusives, while Crash Season 2 airs on ENA and Genie TV.

What is the best new romantic Korean drama coming in November 2026?

For romance fans, The Remarried Empress on Disney+ offers sweeping period drama and a star-studded cast. Nine to Six is adapted from the beloved Chinese drama The Rational Life reimagines the story for Korean audiences while maintaining the mature romance and realistic office setting of the original. Possible Love is the choice for viewers seeking an emotionally complex, critically acclaimed film.

Is Good Partner Season 2 as good as Season 1?

Season 1 of Good Partner peaked at 17.7% nationwide viewership ratings (Nielsen Korea) before concluding in September 2024. Season 2 brings back the core creative team alongside a refreshed cast. Following her global breakout in Lovely Runner, viewers are eager to see the chemistry between Kim Hye-yoon and Jang Na-ra.

Is Blue Road a Korean or Japanese drama?

Blue Road is Netflix's most ambitious cross-border production of the year, uniting South Korea's Son Suk-ku and Japan's Eita Nagayama as they cross national borders to unravel a twisted crime. It is produced under Netflix Korea and classified as a Korean original, though it features significant Japanese cast members and a bilingual storyline.

We shared details about the new and ongoing K-dramas arriving in August 2026, including where to watch them and when they premiere. The lineup spans romantic comedies, crime dramas and psychological thrillers.

In Our Sticky Love, a former boxer pretends to be an amnesiac prosecutor’s boyfriend to protect her from a crime syndicate. Their relationship begins with a lie, but could become something more.

Source: Legit.ng