What have the All Star Shore cast been up to since the Season 2 aired in 2023?

All Star Shore brought together 14 reality TV stars from around the world for its first season, creating one of the most internationally diverse casts in MTV history. Since the show's second and final season wrapped in December 2023, the cast has kept busy — with weddings, babies, new TV appearances, and music careers making headlines on both sides of the Atlantic.

Joey Esse, Angelina Pivarnick and Johnny Middlebrooks. Photo: John Phillips, Taylor Hill, Ben Symons (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Marina Gregory won Season 1 of All Star Shore , taking home the $150,000 grand prize after she and her partner James Tindale won the final Shore-Down.

won Season 1 of , taking home the after she and her partner James Tindale won the final Shore-Down. Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli — who fell in love on the show — went on to have a son, get engaged, and marry in Croatia in June 2026 .

— who fell in love on the show — went on to have a son, get engaged, and . The Season 1 cast spanned reality shows from multiple countries, including Jersey Shore , Geordie Shore , Love Island , Love Is Blind , Bachelor in Paradise , The Circle: Brazil , RuPaul's Drag Race , and The Only Way Is Essex .

, , , , , , , and . Joey Essex made history as the first-ever celebrity contestant on Love Island UK in 2024.

made history as the on in 2024. The show has not been renewed for a third season since Season 2 wrapped on MTV in December 2023.

Where to watch All Star Shore

All Star Shore is an American reality competition series that premiered on June 29, 2022, on Paramount+. It is a successor to Jersey Shore, featuring television stars from around the world as they live together in a villa and compete for $150,000.

The series moved to MTV for its second season, which premiered on September 21, 2023. While the series left Paramount+ in the US, it continued to be available on the streaming platform internationally. Both seasons can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video and on Google Play Movies.

Season 1 cast — at a glance

Here is a quick-reference guide to the full Season 1 cast, their original shows, and their outcomes on the series.

Cast Member Original Show Outcome Marina Gregory The Circle: Brazil Winner — $150,000 James Tindale Geordie Shore Winner (Co-winner of the Final Shore-Down) Karime Pindter Acapulco Shore Finalist Ricardo Salusse Rio Shore Finalist Luis "Potro" Caballero Acapulco Shore Finalist Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo RuPaul's Drag Race Finalist Angelina Pivarnick Jersey Shore Lost final Exile Johnny Middlebrooks Love Island USA S2 Lost final Exile Bethan Kershaw Geordie Shore Lost final Exile Blake Horstmann Bachelor in Paradise Lost final Exile Giannina Gibelli Love Is Blind Lost final Exile Trina Njoroge Love Island USA S3 Lost final Exile Joey Essex The Only Way Is Essex Lost final Exile Mike Mulderrig Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Lost final Exile Chloe Ferry Geordie Shore Withdrew

1. Marina Gregory — winner, The Circle: Brazil

Full name: Marina Gregory

Marina Gregory Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Original show: The Circle: Brazil

Instagram: @marinavgregory

@marinavgregory All Star Shore outcome: Season 1 winner

Gregory and her partner James Tindale went head-to-head in the final stage after winning the Shore Is Lava challenge. Gregory won the final Golden Cup round, taking home the $150,000 cash prize, while James Tindale also shared the final victory as a co-winner of the season.

Gregory was previously known for winning the first-ever The Circle: Brazil series, which is also when she came out as a bisexual woman. When she isn't slaying the game on reality shows, the two-time winner is pursuing her dream as a singer.

2. Giannina Milady Gibelli — Love Is Blind

Giannina Milady Gibelli attends the Moana World Premiere at the Hollywood Bowl. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Giannina Milady Gibelli

Giannina Milady Gibelli Nationality: Venezuelan-American

Venezuelan-American Original show: Love Is Blind Season 1

Season 1 Instagram: @gianninagibelli

@gianninagibelli All Star Shore outcome: Lost final Exile

Gibelli and Blake Horstmann met on the set of All Star Shore and celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in December 2022. Gibelli welcomed a son, Heath Orion, with Horstmann.

Giannina and Blake are expecting their second child in March 2027, after tying the knot in Croatia in June surrounded by reality TV stars. The couple already share a 2-year-old son named Heath and have also launched a joint podcast, He Said, G Said.

3. Blake Horstmann — Bachelor in Paradise

Blake Horstmann attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann Nationality: American

American Original show: The Bachelorette Season 14; Bachelor in Paradise Season 6

Season 14; Season 6 Instagram: @balockaye.h

@balockaye.h All Star Shore outcome: Lost final Exile

Horstmann has built a career as a DJ, and has performed at EDC Las Vegas in 2024 alongside artists like John Summit, Dom Dolla, and Zedd, and brought the energy to Coachella 2024.

Horstmann proposed to Giannina Gibelli, and according to People, the pair got engaged on October 30th during a trip to Madrid, Spain. They married on 20 June 2026. Their first child, Heath Orion, was born on March 29, 2024, and they are expecting their second child in March 2027.

4. Bethan Kershaw — Geordie Shore

Bethan Kershaw attending the Paramount+ UK launch event at Outernet London. Photo: Ian West

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bethan Kershaw

Bethan Kershaw Nationality: British

British Original show: Geordie Shore

Instagram: @bethan_kershaw

@bethan_kershaw All Star Shore outcome: Lost final Exile

Bethan Kershaw is best known for starring in Geordie Shore, the international spinoff of Jersey Shore. On All Star Shore, she was partnered with Patryk Spiker from Warsaw Shore and became one of the season's most talked-about personalities.

During the show, Kershaw was in the news for her relationship with Johnny Middlebrooks. She has since remained active on social media, continuing to build her profile in the UK reality TV space.

5. Johnny Middlebrooks — Love Island USA

Johnny Middlebrooks. Photo: Art Streiber

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Johnny Middlebrooks

Johnny Middlebrooks Nationality: American

American Original show: Love Island USA Season 2

Season 2 Instagram: @johnny_llee

@johnny_llee All Star Shore outcome: Lost final Exile

Middlebrooks is known for coming in second place alongside Cely Vazquez on Season 2 of Love Island USA. On All Star Shore, Johnny Middlebrooks was partnered with Angelina Pivarnick and reached the final Exile round before being eliminated.

Middlebrooks has continued to build his social media following since the show wrapped, remaining one of the more recognisable American cast members from Season 1.

6. Joey Essex — The Only Way Is Essex

Joey Essex attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monic. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joey Essex

Joey Essex Nationality: British

British Original show: The Only Way Is Essex

Instagram: @joeyessex

@joeyessex All Star Shore outcome: Lost final Exile

Essex has appeared on numerous reality shows since TOWIE, including Splash! (2013), I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! (2013), Dancing on Ice (2023), and Love Island (2024).

ITV introduced their first-ever celebrity contestant on Love Island when Joey Essex arrived as a bombshell on day one of the 2024 series. He and Jessy Potts became the final couple dumped from the villa, subsequently entered a relationship, before splitting in September 2024.

7. Angelina Pivarnick — Jersey Shore

Angelina Pivarnick attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Angelina Pivarnick

Angelina Pivarnick Nationality: American

American Original show: Jersey Shore

Instagram: @angelinamtv

@angelinamtv All Star Shore outcome: Lost final Exile

Pivarnick was one of the most recognisable names in the Season 1 cast, bringing her Jersey Shore pedigree to the competition. The Season 1 format drew from some of television's most iconic series, including Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul's Drag Race, Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, Love Island, and Bachelor in Paradise.

Pivarnick has continued to appear in Jersey Shore-related content and maintained an active social media presence since the series ended.

FAQs

Is All Star Shore a dating show?

All Star Shore is not a dating show. It is a successor to Jersey Shore that features television stars from around the world as they live together in a villa and compete in party-style challenges for $150,000. Romances did develop — most famously between Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli — but the core format is a party competition series, not a matchmaking show.

Where can I watch All Star Shore Season 1?

All Star Shore originally premiered on 29 June 2022, on Paramount+. Season 1 remains available on Paramount+ internationally. In the US, both seasons can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Where can I watch All Star Shore Season 2?

Season 2 premiered on 21 September 2023, and moved from Paramount+ to MTV. MTV is carried on streaming services including Sling TV and Hulu Plus Live TV. Season 2 can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies. Internationally, Paramount+ carries both seasons.

Who won All Star Shore Season 1?

Marina Gregory had the golden cup in the final round, making her the winner of the $150,000 prize and the first-ever All Star Shore Champion. Gregory had previously appeared on The Circle: Brazil and Ex on the Beach: Brazil before winning All Star Shore.

Who won All Star Shore Season 2?

In the Season 2 finale, an Exile Game of trust shook up the teams, and the winners joined Marnie & Gui and Chase & Fabio in the Final Shore-Down to compete for the $150,000 grand prize. Season 2 was ultimately won by the team of Fabio De Pasquale and Chase DeMoor.

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