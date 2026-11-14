Veteran actor Adebayo Salami, Oga Bello, spoke candidly about his experience with polygamy in a recent interview

Oga Bello admitted there were times he was uncomfortable with the size of his family, calling it his destiny

The actor issued a strong warning to his children about the dangers of following in his footsteps

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has spoken candidly about his life as a polygamist, admitting he is not entirely proud of his choices but has made peace with them.

The actor, who is the father of filmmaker Femi Adebayo, made the admission during an interview with African A-List published on YouTube on November 13.

Nollywood veteran Adebayo Salami speaks on the challenges of polygamous marriage and the dangers of having multiple wives. Photo: adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

Speaking with unusual frankness, Oga Bello said that while his large family once made him uncomfortable, he eventually accepted it as his fate.

"There were times I wasn't proud of it, but now I've accepted it as destiny. I have accepted my large family as destiny, but I still warn my children against polygamy because their destiny is not that of Bello," he said.

Oga Bello's warning to his children

Despite coming to terms with his own situation, the veteran actor has been consistent in advising his children to avoid polygamous arrangements. He stressed that the challenges he navigated are not burdens he would wish on the next generation.

He also highlighted the broader difficulties that come with running a home with multiple wives, paying tribute to older generations of women who managed such households.

"There are dangers in marrying two or three wives. Our great mothers even tried not to talk of children of this generation," he said.

Veteran actor Oga Bello discusses his polygamous family, offers marriage advice to his children and cautions against multiple wives. Photo: adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

His Take on Cheating in Marriage

Elsewhere in the conversation, Oga Bello turned his attention to the subject of infidelity, which he described as the central issue tearing most marriages apart.

He argued that women tend to prioritise a husband's faithfulness above all other qualities, even overlooking other serious flaws.

"Women give men a lot of problems. We, men, don't really give women problems. If you bring ten couples who have issues together, like eight will talk about cheating. Even if the man is very responsible, she won't look at that. She can even condone the irresponsibility but not cheating," he said.

The interview offered a rare glimpse into the personal life and philosophy of one of Yoruba cinema's most enduring figures, whose candour on marriage and family is likely to spark conversations among fans and followers.

Watch Oga Bello speak in the YouTube video below:

Femi Adebayo reacts to fan’s comment about his father Oga Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo reacted after a social media user suggested that his colleague Ibrahim Chatta taught him how to greet his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello.

The comment followed a video from actress Sola Sobowale’s care home inauguration, where Ibrahim and Femi were seen squatting to greet the veteran actor as he walked to his car.

Femi later came across the comment and responded with a brief “Hmmm”.

Source: Legit.ng