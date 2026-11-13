Tems has been named executive music producer of the official soundtrack for the Hollywood film Children of Blood and Bone

The soundtrack features Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, BNXN, and Kold AF, with a release date of November 20, 2026

The Paramount Pictures film, adapted from Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel, is scheduled to hit IMAX screens on January 15, 2027

Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Tems is set to shape the sonic identity of one of Hollywood's most anticipated upcoming films, taking on the role of executive music producer for the official soundtrack of Children of Blood and Bone.

The announcement came via an Instagram post on November 12, 2026, confirming that the soundtrack will bring together some of Africa's biggest musical voices, including Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, BNXN, and Kold AF.

Grammy-winning singer Tems takes charge as executive music producer of Children of Blood and Bone soundtrack featuring Burna Boy and Ayra Starr. Photo: temsbaby/burnaboygram/ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Tems called the opportunity a profound honour, expressing excitement about what she has put together for listeners.

"I am so honoured to be part of 'Children of Blood and Bone'. I have curated this lovely soundtrack for you. I really cannot wait for you to hear it," she said, adding: "Get ready for some new songs from me as well as my very, very special friends."

The full soundtrack is scheduled for release on November 20, ahead of the film's cinema debut.

Children of Blood and Bone: Plot and cast

Children of Blood and Bone is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and adapted from Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling fantasy novel of the same name.

The story is set in a mythical Yorùbá-inspired kingdom called Orisha and follows a young woman named Zelie as she embarks on a perilous quest to restore magic that was stolen from her people.

Earlier in July, Prince-Bythewood offered a glimpse behind the scenes, sharing footage from the South African set on Instagram and describing the production as "incredible."

Tems brings together Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, BNXN and other African music stars for Children of Blood and Bone soundtrack. Photo: temsbaby/burnaboygram/ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She noted her intention to use the film as a bridge connecting the African diaspora.

The cast is nothing short of star-studded: Thuso Mbedu leads as Zelie, supported by Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Damson Idris, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Regina King.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Children of Blood and Bone is scheduled for an IMAX release on January 15, 2027.

The combination of Afrobeats heavyweights on the soundtrack and a globally recognised cast positions the film as a landmark moment for African storytelling in mainstream Hollywood.

Watch Tems speak on Children of Blood and Bone in the Instagram video below:

Nigerian stars dominate AFRIMMA 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian artistes claimed several prizes at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), held in Dallas, Texas, on September 12.

Davido won Album of the Year for 5ive, while Tems, Ruger, Phyno, Mercy Chinwo, DJ Tunez, Patoranking and other Nigerian stars also emerged winners across different categories.

Other Nigerian recipients included comedian Real Warri Pikin, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, Victony, BNXN, Sarz, Timaya, Uche Montana and emerging act Fola, while Congolese star Fally Ipupa won Artist of the Year.

Source: Legit.ng