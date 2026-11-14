Nollywood actress Laide Bakare addressed her association with content creator Omotolani Odobs in a November 2026 interview

Bakare insisted the pair only create content together, pushing back against speculation that had built over several months

Fans remain divided, with some accepting her explanation and others convinced there is more to the story

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has broken her silence on her much-talked-about connection with actor and content creator Omotolani Odobs, popularly called Odobodobo Motolani, insisting their bond is strictly professional.

Speaking during a November 13, 2026, interview on Oyinmomo TV, Laide Bakare stated there is nothing romantic between her and Odobs.

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare addresses speculation surrounding her association with younger actor Omotolani Odobs. Photo: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

The actress, however, described Omotolani Odobs as a good-natured person and pushed back firmly against the widespread narrative that he is a gigolo or sugar boy who pursues older women for financial benefit.

What sparked dating rumours between Laide Bakare and Omotolani Odobs

The speculation did not emerge from thin air.

Laide Bakare and Omotolani Odobs have frequently appeared together in skits and videos built around dramatic or playful themes, and their combined social media presence drew considerable attention throughout late 2025 and early 2026.

Coordinated photos accompanied by captions touching on trust, laughter, and following their hearts only deepened public curiosity about the true nature of their relationship.

The age gap between the two, combined with Omotolani Odobs' on-screen persona, made those joint appearances a talking point.

Laide Bakare defends younger actor Omotolani Odobs against public perceptions about his relationships with older women. Photo: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Fans were split: some enjoyed the energy the pair brought to their collaborations, while others raised eyebrows at how closely their public appearances mirrored a romantic narrative.

With her Oyinmomo TV appearance, Laide Bakare attempted to draw a clear line under the gossip.

She framed the relationship as a content creation partnership, nothing more.

The interview also touched on her career, previous marriages, and family life, suggesting she was keen to offer a fuller picture of where things stand in her personal world.

Watch Laide Bakare speak about her relationship with Omotolani Odobs in the YouTube video below:

Fans react to Laide Bakare's clarification

Online, the reaction to her clarification has been mixed. Some followers are willing to take her at her word, while others remain unconvinced given the volume of content the duo have produced together and the tone of some of their earlier posts.

Here is what fans had to say:

@adegbesanazee wrote:

"If they both date, nothing is wrong with it, they are adult and fine ppl"

@creststar58 commented:

"Na life we dey and every thought is possible. However, Laide is a beautiful heart"

@_okonweze said:

"Na just content nothing more"

@nigerianMIDO shared:

"She's happy about it and couldn't hide her feelings. Love sweet o"

@OkeAfolabi3 added:

"If a lady smile sheepishly when asked about a guy definitely she's heads over heels for him. This i have seen over time!"

@lil_biddy01 wrote:

"They were in Lekki phase one few months back to shoot a content and I could tell something is brewing."

Laide Bakare shares photos of her generations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare sparked buzz online with a post on Instagram.

The movie star shared a lovely picture showcasing three generations of her family. In the caption, she mentioned her real age, stating that her mother is 70 years old, she is 36, and her daughter is 17.

Source: Legit.ng