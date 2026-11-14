Ireland's immigration authority confirmed that a particular category who successfully apply for naturalisation are treated differently from adult applicants at a key stage of the process

The Irish Immigration Service outlined what the citizenship ceremony involves and what all invited applicants are expected to bring on the day

A specific rule about guests attending the ceremony has also been clarified, with strict limits on who can enter the venue

Ireland's Immigration Service has confirmed that children who successfully complete the naturalisation process are not required to attend a citizenship ceremony, setting them apart from adult applicants in the final stage of becoming Irish citizens.

According to information published by the Irish Immigration Service, attending a citizenship ceremony is the concluding step of the naturalisation process for adults.

Ireland exempts 1 group of applicants from attending citizenship ceremony. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

These ceremonies are held several times throughout the year, with multiple events often taking place on the same day.

What happens at an Irish citizenship ceremony?

Adult applicants receive an invitation by post or email ahead of their scheduled ceremony date. The authority has asked applicants not to reach out to enquire about invitations, as it is unable to confirm them in advance.

Each applicant is permitted to bring one adult guest into the venue. Children are not allowed to accompany applicants to the ceremony, a point the service has stressed clearly in its guidance.

Minor applicants exempt from Ireland citizenship ceremony

For children who have been granted naturalisation, the process ends differently. Minor applicants do not attend a citizenship ceremony at all. Instead, their Certificate of Naturalisation is delivered to them by post, meaning the entire final step is handled without requiring their physical presence at any venue.

This distinction is significant for families navigating the Irish naturalisation process, particularly those who have applied on behalf of their children alongside or separately from their own applications.

The Irish Immigration Service has not indicated any age threshold beyond the general classification of "minor," but the exemption applies broadly to all successful child applicants under the naturalisation scheme.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng