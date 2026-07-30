The federal government opened applications for the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service across three cadres

Vacancies are available in the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Assistant cadres, with applications closing on Monday, August 10, 2026

The recruitment exercise is free of charge and must be completed entirely through the agency's official online portal

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has begun accepting applications into the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), with vacancies available across several positions in the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Assistant cadres.

The Federal Character Commission confirmed the exercise on Wednesday via its official X account, noting that the application window reportedly opened on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, and will close on Monday, August 10, 2026.

The federal government, under President Bola Tinubu, commences NAQS recruitment. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

NAQS recruitment 2026: Positions available

Shortlisting of successful candidates is scheduled for August 13, followed by computer-based tests (CBT) and interviews on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Under the Superintendent Cadre, the agency is recruiting Chief Superintendents of Quarantine Care (Veterinary Doctors), Deputy Superintendents of Quarantine, and Assistant Superintendents of Quarantine II.

The Inspectorate Cadre has openings for Inspector of Quarantine I, II, and III, while the Assistant Cadre covers Quarantine Assistant I, II, and III.

Educational requirements differ by cadre. Chief Superintendent applicants must hold a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree alongside a valid National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge or exemption certificate. Deputy Superintendent candidates need a law degree or a master's in a relevant discipline, plus the same NYSC documentation. Those applying for the Assistant Superintendent role must have at least a first degree from a recognised institution.

Inspectorate Cadre applicants are required to possess either an Ordinary National Diploma or a Nigeria Certificate in Education. Entry-level Assistant Cadre roles require a minimum of five SSCE, NECO or GCE Ordinary Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

Under the Superintendent Cadre, the agency is recruiting:

• Chief Superintendent of Quarantine Care (Veterinary doctors)

• Deputy Superintendent of Quarantine

• Assistant Superintendent of Quarantine II

For the Inspectorate Cadre, applications are invited for:

• Inspector of Quarantine I

• Inspector of Quarantine II

• Inspector of Quarantine III

Under the Assistant Cadre, vacancies exist for:

• Quarantine Assistant I

• Quarantine Assistant II

• Quarantine Assistant III.

FG agency: Physical and general requirements

Beyond academic qualifications, all applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, hold a National Identification Number, and be medically fit, supported by a fitness certificate from a government hospital. Applicants must also pass a drug test, demonstrate good character with no criminal record, and have no affiliation with any secret cult or society.

Male applicants must be at least 1.65 metres tall with a minimum chest measurement of 0.87 metres, while female applicants must stand at least 1.55 metres tall. The agency advised that persons with severe speech or hearing impairment, total blindness, obesity, or limb deformities should not apply, citing the physical demands of the role. Pregnant women were similarly advised against applying.

The agency said applicants must:

• Be Nigerian by birth.

• Possess a National Identification Number (NIN).

• Not belong to any secret cult or society.

• Be free from financial embarrassment.

• Be computer literate.

• Be medically fit and present a certificate of fitness from a government hospital.

• Pass a drug test.

• Be of good character with no criminal conviction.

Federal job: How to apply

Applications must be submitted online through the official NAQS recruitment portal at recruitment.naqs.gov.ng. Prospective applicants are required to create an account, select their preferred cadre and position, fill in personal and educational details, upload relevant credentials, and submit the completed form before the deadline.

The agency stressed that no fees are attached to the process and warned the public against paying any individual or group in exchange for employment. Applications submitted after Monday, August 10, 2026, or those that do not follow the stated procedure will not be considered.

Check out the Federal Character Commission's X post on the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service's latest recruitment below:

The full information concerning the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service's 2026 recruitment can be viewed here.

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FG lists seven job application mistakes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Character Commission warned Nigerians seeking public sector employment about seven common mistakes that could hurt their chances of landing legitimate government jobs.

The warning was issued in a public awareness post on the commission's official website, urging applicants to use only official channels and remain vigilant against fraudulent recruitment schemes.

Source: Legit.ng