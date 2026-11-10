Demi Moore tops the Landman cast net worth rankings by a spectacular margin. Her estimated net worth in 2026 is $200 million, more than four times that of her co-star Billy Bob Thornton, the show's lead. The Paramount+ drama assembles a cast of Hollywood veterans and rising stars whose fortunes range from nine figures down to the low millions, making it one of the most financially varied ensembles on television right now.

The richest members of the “Landman” cast, led by Demi Moore. Photo: Monica Schipper, Karwai Tang, Jon Kopaloff, Gilbert Flores, Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Demi Moore's $200 million net worth makes her the wealthiest member of the Landman cast by a wide margin.

makes her the wealthiest member of the cast by a wide margin. Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm are jointly the second-richest at $45 million each , tied on the estimates used in this ranking.

, tied on the estimates used in this ranking. The overall range spans from $200 million to roughly $1 million , reflecting the gap between Hollywood legends and emerging talent.

, reflecting the gap between Hollywood legends and emerging talent. The richest man on the list is Billy Bob Thornton (co-tied with Jon Hamm), the show's lead actor and a multi-hyphenate filmmaker.

(co-tied with Jon Hamm), the show's lead actor and a multi-hyphenate filmmaker. Paulina Chávez and Jacob Lofland are the least wealthy members, both still building their early-career fortunes.

The richest member of the Landman cast

Rankings are based on net worth estimates drawn from Celebrity Net Worth, Reality Tea, and other entertainment finance outlets, cross-referenced with industry reporting from sources including Variety and Billboard. All figures are estimates, as celebrity wealth is rarely publicly disclosed. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (November 2026).

Rank Actor Character Est. Net Worth 1 Demi Moore Cami Miller $200 million 2 Billy Bob Thornton Tommy Norris $45 million 3 Jon Hamm Monty Miller $45 million 4 Sam Elliott Thomas 'T.L.' Norris $20 million 5 Andy Garcia Gallino $20 million 6 Ali Larter Angela Norris $12 million 7 James Jordan Dale Bradley $2–5 million 8 Michelle Randolph Ainsley Norris $2 million 9 Kayla Wallace Rebecca Falcone $1–3 million 10 Jacob Lofland Cooper Norris $1–2 million 11 Paulina Chávez Ariana Medina $500K–$1 million

11. Paulina Chávez ($500K–$1 million)

Paulina Chávez attends Paramount+'s Landman Season 2 premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paulina F. Chávez

Paulina F. Chávez Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actress; Ariana Medina in Landman

Actress; Ariana Medina in Instagram: @paulinachavez

Paulina Chávez plays Ariana Medina, Elvio's widowed wife and Cooper's love interest, in Landman. She is a San Antonio-raised actress who first gained wider recognition through Netflix, and her Landman role is her most prominent credit to date.

No independently verified net worth figure has been published for Chávez; estimates from entertainment sites suggest she sits in the range of $500K–$1 million as an actress still in the early stages of her career.

10. Jacob Lofland ($1–2 million)

Jacob Lofland speaks onstage during the Landman premiere at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jacob Seth Lofland

Jacob Seth Lofland Date of birth: 30 July 1996

30 July 1996 Age: 30 (as of November 2026)

30 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actor; Cooper Norris in Landman

Jacob Lofland's net worth is estimated to fall between $1 million and $2 million as of 2026. He is best known for Mud (2012), The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015), The Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018), Justified: City Primaeval (2023), and Joker: Folie à Deux (2024). His role as Cooper Norris in Landman is his biggest ongoing TV commitment and is steadily growing his profile.

9. Kayla Wallace ($1–3 million)

Kayla Wallace at the Golden Globe Awards Golden Eve at the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kayla Wallace

Kayla Wallace Date of birth: 31 October 1993

31 October 1993 Age: 33 (as of November 2026)

33 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Profession/Role: Actress and dancer; Rebecca Falcone in Landman

Wallace built her financial base through steady television work before Landman raised her profile with a much larger prestige-drama audience. She plays Rebecca Falcone, a causation lawyer at Shepherd-Hastings who later becomes in-house counsel for M-Tex Oil. Prior to Landman, she was best known from When Calls the Heart on Hallmark.

8. Michelle Randolph ($2 million)

Michelle Randolph attends the Season 2 premiere of Landman at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michelle Randolph

Michelle Randolph Date of birth: 11 September 1997

11 September 1997 Age: 29 (as of November 2026)

29 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actress and model; Ainsley Norris in Landman

Michelle Randolph is an American actress with a net worth of $2 million, best known for playing Elizabeth Strafford on the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and Ainsley Norris on Landman. Raised in California, she attended Arizona State University, earning a degree in Film and Media Studies in 2023. Her dual Landman and 1923 roles have made her one of Taylor Sheridan's most recognisable young leads.

7. James Jordan ($2–5 million)

James Jordan poses at a Paramount+ “Landman” event. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Jordan

James Jordan Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actor; Dale Bradley in Landman

Actor; Dale Bradley in Net worth: $2–5 million

Jordan's estimated wealth comes from years of consistent character work, including repeated roles across major Taylor Sheridan productions. Early in his career, Jordan gained recognition for his dual roles on Veronica Mars, then became a frequent Sheridan collaborator on Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 before achieving main-cast status in Lioness and Landman.

6. Ali Larter ($12 million)

Ali Larter at the Landman UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Photo: Variety

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ali Larter

Ali Larter Date of birth: 28 February 1976

28 February 1976 Age: 50 (as of November 2026)

50 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actress; Angela Norris in Landman

Actress; Angela Norris in Instagram: @alilarter

Ali Larter has an estimated net worth of $12 million in 2026. Her breakout moment came in 2006 when she was cast in the NBC sci-fi drama Heroes, portraying the dual characters Niki Sanders and Tracy Strauss. She has since built a diverse filmography spanning action franchises and prestige television, including the Resident Evil film series.

5. Andy Garcia ($20 million)

Ali Larter at the Landman UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Photo: Variety

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andrés Arturo García Menéndez

Andrés Arturo García Menéndez Date of birth: 12 April 1956

12 April 1956 Age: 70 (as of November 2026)

70 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Cuban-American

Cuban-American Profession/Role: Actor, director, producer; Gallino in Landman

Andy Garcia has an estimated net worth of about $20 million, built on films, producing, and long-game residuals. His career milestones include his breakthrough in The Untouchables, an unforgettable performance in The Godfather Part III, and the Ocean's Eleven franchise. His portrayal in The Godfather Part III earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

4. Sam Elliott ($20 million)

Sam Elliott at the Landman Season 2 Los Angeles screening at the Ted Mann Theater. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Samuel Pack Elliott

Samuel Pack Elliott Date of birth: 9 August 1944

9 August 1944 Age: 82 (as of November 2026)

82 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actor; Thomas 'T.L.' Norris in Landman

Elliott's net worth in 2026 reflects a remarkable Hollywood career defined by distinctive voice work, iconic Western roles, and decades of acclaimed performances. He earns from film and television acting roles, voiceover work for brands like Coors, Dodge, and the American Beef Council, as well as royalties and real estate holdings. He also received an Oscar nomination for his moving performance in A Star Is Born (2018).

3. Jon Hamm ($45 million)

Jon Hamm attends the SAG Nom Comm screening of Landman at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jonathan Daniel Hamm

Jonathan Daniel Hamm Date of birth: 10 March 1971

10 March 1971 Age: 55 (as of November 2026)

55 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actor; Monty Miller in Landman (Season 1)

Actor; Monty Miller in (Season 1) Instagram: @jonhamm

Jon Hamm has a speculated net worth of $45 million in 2026. He reportedly experienced a gradual salary increase during his time on Mad Men and has also earned income from many films and television shows, including Keeping Up with the Joneses, Beirut, Baby Driver, and Bad Times at the El Royale. Jon Hamm's character was killed off at the end of Landman season 1.

2. Billy Bob Thornton ($45 million)

Billy Bob Thornton attends the Landman Season Two UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Robert Thornton

William Robert Thornton Date of birth: 4 August 1955

4 August 1955 Age: 71 (as of November 2026)

71 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actor, director, writer, musician; Tommy Norris in Landman

Actor, director, writer, musician; Tommy Norris in Instagram: @billybobthornton

Billy Bob Thornton's estimated net worth is around $45 million, earned through his work as an actor, director, writer, and musician. Over the years, he has appeared in many films and television shows, including Armageddon, Fargo, Bad Santa, The Gray Man, and Landman. The actor was nominated at the Golden Globes 2025 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for his role in Landman.

1. Demi Moore ($200 million)

Demi Moore attends the Los Angeles screening of Paramount+'s Landman Season 2 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Demetria Gene Guynes (professionally Demi Moore)

Demetria Gene Guynes (professionally Demi Moore) Date of birth: 11 November 1962

11 November 1962 Age: 63 (turns 64 on 11 November 2026)

63 (turns 64 on 11 November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession/Role: Actress and producer; Cami Miller in Landman

Actress and producer; Cami Miller in Instagram: @demimoore

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Demi Moore has a net worth of $200 million. Her financial peak came in the 1990s when she was one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses, famously earning $12.5 million for her role in Striptease in 1996. After several years out of the spotlight, Moore's career was rebooted by her leading role in the 2024 film The Substance, which earned her a Golden Globe win and her first Best Actress Oscar nomination.

FAQs

Who is the richest cast member of Landman?

Demi Moore is the richest cast member with an estimated net worth of $200 million in 2026. This makes her far wealthier than the show's lead, Billy Bob Thornton, who is estimated at $45 million. Moore's fortune was built on decades of blockbuster film roles, real estate, and a reported $90 million divorce settlement from Bruce Willis.

What is Billy Bob Thornton's net worth?

Billy Bob Thornton's estimated net worth is around $45 million, earned through his work as an actor, director, writer, and musician. His wealth grew significantly following the success of Landman, which became one of Paramount+'s biggest hits. He and Jon Hamm are tied on the same net worth estimate, though Thornton earned his across a longer career arc.

How much is Sam Elliott worth?

Sam Elliott's estimated net worth is $25 million in 2026. The veteran actor built his fortune through decades of Western roles, steady television work, and a hugely lucrative voiceover career with brands like Coors and Dodge. He plays Tommy Norris's father, Thomas 'T.L.' Norris, in Landman.

Is Landman returning for more seasons?

The series was renewed for a second season in March 2025, which premiered on November 16, 2025, and was then renewed for a third season in December 2025. Paramount+ has not yet set a season 3 premiere date, and the new season is not expected before 2027.

Along with Thornton, Moore, Elliott, Garcia, Larter, Lofland, and Randolph, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chávez, James Jordan, Colm Feore, Mustafa Speaks, Caleb Martin, and Dougie Hall all look to be returning.

What is Paulina Chávez's net worth?

Paulina Chávez is an emerging actress whose exact net worth has not been independently verified by any major financial outlet. Estimates from entertainment sites place her in the range of $500K–$1 million, reflecting an early career that includes Netflix titles and her growing role as Ariana Medina in Landman. The Landman ensemble, including Chávez, was nominated at the 2026 Actor Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

We also highlighted facts about the All American cast’s estimated net worths and how the actors rank by wealth.

Taye Diggs leads the cast with an estimated net worth of $14 million, built over three decades in film, television and theatre. The gap between the veteran actor and the show’s younger stars is considerable, though their fortunes have grown since the series premiered in 2018.

Source: Legit.ng