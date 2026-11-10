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Who is the richest member of the Landman cast? The actors ranked by their net worth
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Who is the richest member of the Landman cast? The actors ranked by their net worth

by  Simon Ayub
8 min read

Demi Moore tops the Landman cast net worth rankings by a spectacular margin. Her estimated net worth in 2026 is $200 million, more than four times that of her co-star Billy Bob Thornton, the show's lead. The Paramount+ drama assembles a cast of Hollywood veterans and rising stars whose fortunes range from nine figures down to the low millions, making it one of the most financially varied ensembles on television right now.

Bar chart ranking Landman cast members by net worth, topped by Demi Moore at $200 million.
The richest members of the “Landman” cast, led by Demi Moore. Photo: Monica Schipper, Karwai Tang, Jon Kopaloff, Gilbert Flores, Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Demi Moore's $200 million net worth makes her the wealthiest member of the Landman cast by a wide margin.
  • Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm are jointly the second-richest at $45 million each, tied on the estimates used in this ranking.
  • The overall range spans from $200 million to roughly $1 million, reflecting the gap between Hollywood legends and emerging talent.
  • The richest man on the list is Billy Bob Thornton (co-tied with Jon Hamm), the show's lead actor and a multi-hyphenate filmmaker.
  • Paulina Chávez and Jacob Lofland are the least wealthy members, both still building their early-career fortunes.

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The richest member of the Landman cast

Rankings are based on net worth estimates drawn from Celebrity Net Worth, Reality Tea, and other entertainment finance outlets, cross-referenced with industry reporting from sources including Variety and Billboard. All figures are estimates, as celebrity wealth is rarely publicly disclosed. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (November 2026).

Rank

Actor

Character

Est. Net Worth

1

Demi Moore

Cami Miller

$200 million

2

Billy Bob Thornton

Tommy Norris

$45 million

3

Jon Hamm

Monty Miller

$45 million

4

Sam Elliott

Thomas 'T.L.' Norris

$20 million

5

Andy Garcia

Gallino

$20 million

6

Ali Larter

Angela Norris

$12 million

7

James Jordan

Dale Bradley

$2–5 million

8

Michelle Randolph

Ainsley Norris

$2 million

9

Kayla Wallace

Rebecca Falcone

$1–3 million

10

Jacob Lofland

Cooper Norris

$1–2 million

11

Paulina Chávez

Ariana Medina

$500K–$1 million

11. Paulina Chávez ($500K–$1 million)

Paulina Chávez with a dark bob, red lipstick and a black dress at the Landman Season 2 premiere in New York, 2025
Paulina Chávez attends Paramount+'s Landman Season 2 premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. Photo: Cindy Ord
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Paulina F. Chávez
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession/Role: Actress; Ariana Medina in Landman
  • Instagram: @paulinachavez

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Paulina Chávez plays Ariana Medina, Elvio's widowed wife and Cooper's love interest, in Landman. She is a San Antonio-raised actress who first gained wider recognition through Netflix, and her Landman role is her most prominent credit to date.

No independently verified net worth figure has been published for Chávez; estimates from entertainment sites suggest she sits in the range of $500K–$1 million as an actress still in the early stages of her career.

10. Jacob Lofland ($1–2 million)

Jacob Lofland in a black suit holding a microphone while speaking on stage at the Landman premiere in Los Angeles, 2024
Jacob Lofland speaks onstage during the Landman premiere at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Photo: Randy Shropshire
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jacob Seth Lofland
  • Date of birth: 30 July 1996
  • Age: 30 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession/Role: Actor; Cooper Norris in Landman

Jacob Lofland's net worth is estimated to fall between $1 million and $2 million as of 2026. He is best known for Mud (2012), The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015), The Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018), Justified: City Primaeval (2023), and Joker: Folie à Deux (2024). His role as Cooper Norris in Landman is his biggest ongoing TV commitment and is steadily growing his profile.

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9. Kayla Wallace ($1–3 million)

Kayla Wallace smiling in a black V-neck dress with her hands on her hips at the Golden Globes Golden Eve event in Los Angeles, 2025
Kayla Wallace at the Golden Globe Awards Golden Eve at the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kayla Wallace
  • Date of birth: 31 October 1993
  • Age: 33 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: Canadian
  • Profession/Role: Actress and dancer; Rebecca Falcone in Landman

Wallace built her financial base through steady television work before Landman raised her profile with a much larger prestige-drama audience. She plays Rebecca Falcone, a causation lawyer at Shepherd-Hastings who later becomes in-house counsel for M-Tex Oil. Prior to Landman, she was best known from When Calls the Heart on Hallmark.

8. Michelle Randolph ($2 million)

Michelle Randolph with long blonde hair in a white off-shoulder top at the Landman Season 2 premiere in New York, 2025
Michelle Randolph attends the Season 2 premiere of Landman at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. Photo: Taylor Hill
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michelle Randolph
  • Date of birth: 11 September 1997
  • Age: 29 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession/Role: Actress and model; Ainsley Norris in Landman

Michelle Randolph is an American actress with a net worth of $2 million, best known for playing Elizabeth Strafford on the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and Ainsley Norris on Landman. Raised in California, she attended Arizona State University, earning a degree in Film and Media Studies in 2023. Her dual Landman and 1923 roles have made her one of Taylor Sheridan's most recognisable young leads.

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7. James Jordan ($2–5 million)

James Jordan in a grey jacket over a black shirt standing in front of a rusted barrel backdrop reading “Landman.”
James Jordan poses at a Paramount+ “Landman” event. Photo: Amy Sussman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: James Jordan
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession/Role: Actor; Dale Bradley in Landman
  • Net worth: $2–5 million

Jordan's estimated wealth comes from years of consistent character work, including repeated roles across major Taylor Sheridan productions. Early in his career, Jordan gained recognition for his dual roles on Veronica Mars, then became a frequent Sheridan collaborator on Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 before achieving main-cast status in Lioness and Landman.

6. Ali Larter ($12 million)

Ali Larter with long blonde hair in a sheer burgundy top smiling at the Landman UK premiere in London, 2025
Ali Larter at the Landman UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Photo: Variety
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ali Larter
  • Date of birth: 28 February 1976
  • Age: 50 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession/Role: Actress; Angela Norris in Landman
  • Instagram: @alilarter

Ali Larter has an estimated net worth of $12 million in 2026. Her breakout moment came in 2006 when she was cast in the NBC sci-fi drama Heroes, portraying the dual characters Niki Sanders and Tracy Strauss. She has since built a diverse filmography spanning action franchises and prestige television, including the Resident Evil film series.

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5. Andy Garcia ($20 million)

Andy Garcia smiling in a black tuxedo and bow tie on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sport Awards in Madrid, 2024
Ali Larter at the Landman UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Photo: Variety
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Andrés Arturo García Menéndez
  • Date of birth: 12 April 1956
  • Age: 70 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: Cuban-American
  • Profession/Role: Actor, director, producer; Gallino in Landman

Andy Garcia has an estimated net worth of about $20 million, built on films, producing, and long-game residuals. His career milestones include his breakthrough in The Untouchables, an unforgettable performance in The Godfather Part III, and the Ocean's Eleven franchise. His portrayal in The Godfather Part III earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

4. Sam Elliott ($20 million)

Sam Elliott with white hair and a moustache, in a green sweater, standing before a Landman backdrop in Los Angeles, 2025
Sam Elliott at the Landman Season 2 Los Angeles screening at the Ted Mann Theater. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Samuel Pack Elliott
  • Date of birth: 9 August 1944
  • Age: 82 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession/Role: Actor; Thomas 'T.L.' Norris in Landman

Elliott's net worth in 2026 reflects a remarkable Hollywood career defined by distinctive voice work, iconic Western roles, and decades of acclaimed performances. He earns from film and television acting roles, voiceover work for brands like Coors, Dodge, and the American Beef Council, as well as royalties and real estate holdings. He also received an Oscar nomination for his moving performance in A Star Is Born (2018).

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3. Jon Hamm ($45 million)

Jon Hamm in a blue suit posing in front of a Landman backdrop showing an oil-field fire in Los Angeles, 2024
Jon Hamm attends the SAG Nom Comm screening of Landman at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles. Photo: Jon Kopaloff
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jonathan Daniel Hamm
  • Date of birth: 10 March 1971
  • Age: 55 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession/Role: Actor; Monty Miller in Landman (Season 1)
  • Instagram: @jonhamm

Jon Hamm has a speculated net worth of $45 million in 2026. He reportedly experienced a gradual salary increase during his time on Mad Men and has also earned income from many films and television shows, including Keeping Up with the Joneses, Beirut, Baby Driver, and Bad Times at the El Royale. Jon Hamm's character was killed off at the end of Landman season 1.

2. Billy Bob Thornton ($45 million)

Close-up of Billy Bob Thornton in a red wide-brimmed hat over a grey beanie, looking at the camera at the Landman UK premiere, 2025
Billy Bob Thornton attends the Landman Season Two UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Photo: Karwai Tang
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: William Robert Thornton
  • Date of birth: 4 August 1955
  • Age: 71 (as of November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession/Role: Actor, director, writer, musician; Tommy Norris in Landman
  • Instagram: @billybobthornton

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Billy Bob Thornton's estimated net worth is around $45 million, earned through his work as an actor, director, writer, and musician. Over the years, he has appeared in many films and television shows, including Armageddon, Fargo, Bad Santa, The Gray Man, and Landman. The actor was nominated at the Golden Globes 2025 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for his role in Landman.

1. Demi Moore ($200 million)

Demi Moore with long dark hair in a black top smiling at the Landman Season 2 screening in Los Angeles, 2025
Demi Moore attends the Los Angeles screening of Paramount+'s Landman Season 2 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Photo: Monica Schipper
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Demetria Gene Guynes (professionally Demi Moore)
  • Date of birth: 11 November 1962
  • Age: 63 (turns 64 on 11 November 2026)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession/Role: Actress and producer; Cami Miller in Landman
  • Instagram: @demimoore

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Demi Moore has a net worth of $200 million. Her financial peak came in the 1990s when she was one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses, famously earning $12.5 million for her role in Striptease in 1996. After several years out of the spotlight, Moore's career was rebooted by her leading role in the 2024 film The Substance, which earned her a Golden Globe win and her first Best Actress Oscar nomination.

FAQs

Who is the richest cast member of Landman?

Demi Moore is the richest cast member with an estimated net worth of $200 million in 2026. This makes her far wealthier than the show's lead, Billy Bob Thornton, who is estimated at $45 million. Moore's fortune was built on decades of blockbuster film roles, real estate, and a reported $90 million divorce settlement from Bruce Willis.

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What is Billy Bob Thornton's net worth?

Billy Bob Thornton's estimated net worth is around $45 million, earned through his work as an actor, director, writer, and musician. His wealth grew significantly following the success of Landman, which became one of Paramount+'s biggest hits. He and Jon Hamm are tied on the same net worth estimate, though Thornton earned his across a longer career arc.

How much is Sam Elliott worth?

Sam Elliott's estimated net worth is $25 million in 2026. The veteran actor built his fortune through decades of Western roles, steady television work, and a hugely lucrative voiceover career with brands like Coors and Dodge. He plays Tommy Norris's father, Thomas 'T.L.' Norris, in Landman.

Is Landman returning for more seasons?

The series was renewed for a second season in March 2025, which premiered on November 16, 2025, and was then renewed for a third season in December 2025. Paramount+ has not yet set a season 3 premiere date, and the new season is not expected before 2027.

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Along with Thornton, Moore, Elliott, Garcia, Larter, Lofland, and Randolph, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chávez, James Jordan, Colm Feore, Mustafa Speaks, Caleb Martin, and Dougie Hall all look to be returning.

What is Paulina Chávez's net worth?

Paulina Chávez is an emerging actress whose exact net worth has not been independently verified by any major financial outlet. Estimates from entertainment sites place her in the range of $500K–$1 million, reflecting an early career that includes Netflix titles and her growing role as Ariana Medina in Landman. The Landman ensemble, including Chávez, was nominated at the 2026 Actor Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

We also highlighted facts about the All American cast’s estimated net worths and how the actors rank by wealth.

Taye Diggs leads the cast with an estimated net worth of $14 million, built over three decades in film, television and theatre. The gap between the veteran actor and the show’s younger stars is considerable, though their fortunes have grown since the series premiered in 2018.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Simon Ayub avatar

Simon Ayub (Project Manager) Simon Ayub is a Content Manager, Strategist, and writer who joined Legit.ng in 2020. He graduated in 2014 with a BSc in Agricultural Economics and is a CPA. Simon has over a decade of experience creating content for Tuko, Yen.com.gh, and other platforms. He works on content encompassing biographies, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. Simon was Tuko’s “Writer of the Year” three years running, 2023–2025. In 2023, Simon finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and, in 2024, expanded his skills through Google News Initiative training. You can reach him via simonayub@gmail.com

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