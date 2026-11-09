Stephen Kalyn's path to leading Prime Video's biggest romance hit is the kind of story that writes itself. Stephen Thomas Kalyn is a Canadian actor who spent most of his youth chasing a career in hockey before a high school production of Grease changed everything. Today, the actor is the face of Off Campus, the streaming sensation that broke Prime Video records — and Season 2 is already confirmed.

Stephen Kalyn at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Stephen Kalyn played ice hockey from age 6 through the AA minor tier before pivoting to acting in his late teens.

before pivoting to acting in his late teens. Off Campus Season 1 attracted 36 million viewers in just 12 days , ranking as Prime Video's third-biggest debut season ever.

Season 1 , ranking as Prime Video's third-biggest debut season ever. Kalyn is engaged to long-time partner Victoria Lovatsis , who actually pushed him to audition for the role of Dean Di Laurentis.

, who actually pushed him to audition for the role of Dean Di Laurentis. Season 2 of Off Campus is set to premiere on 28 April 2027 , with Kalyn stepping up as the lead alongside Mika Abdalla.

, with Kalyn stepping up as the lead alongside Mika Abdalla. Kalyn has recently been cast in The Housemaid's Secret opposite Sydney Sweeney, signalling a rapid rise beyond the romance genre.

Profile summary

Field Detail Full name Stephen Thomas Kalyn Date of birth 24 April 1998 Age 28 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Markham, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Height 6'2" (1.88 m) Occupation Actor Years active 2018–present Partner Victoria Lovatsis (engaged) Instagram @stephenkalyn Known for Off Campus, Gen V, Essex County

Stephen Kalyn's early life and hockey career

The Canadian actor spent much of his youth at the hockey rink, playing the sport from the age of six and finishing his minor hockey career at the AA level. Growing up in Toronto, Ontario, pursuing an NHL career seemed entirely within reach. He told The Hollywood Reporter during a Zoom interview in May 2026:

That's what I wanted to do as a kid and all throughout my adolescence, that's kind of the life I wanted

From the rink to the stage

The Markham, Ontario native found acting through a casting call for his high school's production of Grease — he played Danny Zuko, of course. Those after-school rehearsals flipped a switch. Still in the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared:

When the school day finished at 2:30, I'd spend the next two hours in rehearsal with my drama teacher. I just fell in love with the whole process of it.

Top five facts about Stephen Kalyn. Photo: @kalyn_stephen/X (modified by the author)

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Kalyn also described the moment he realised acting was what he wanted to pursue:

It was that moment then and there where I decided I going to do this. I don't know how I was going to do it, but I was going to.

His hockey coach also recognised his potential as an actor. After watching him play Danny Zuko in the school production, coach Sean Gray told him:

You're too pretty to be a hockey player. You should stick to acting.

Stephen Kalyn's acting career

Early television work

Kalyn began his career with guest appearances in Canadian television series, including Transplant and Murdoch Mysteries. Those early credits were modest but consistent, establishing him as a reliable presence on Canadian sets.

Canadian actor Stephen Kalyn attends the Sixth Annual Academy Museum Gala. Photo: Lisa O'Connor (modified by the author)

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In 2023, he appeared in the films Warrior Strong and Cascade, and the miniseries Essex County. He was later cast in Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent and Paying for It.

His role in Essex County earned him a notable industry nod. The series, based on Jeff Lemire's graphic novel, garnered Stephen his first Canadian Screen Award nomination in the Best Ensemble Performance, Drama category with his co-stars.

Breaking into Prime Video

Kalyn had already built up an impressive television resume with appearances in Cruel Intentions, Motorheads, and Gen V leading up to his definitive breakout. His growing presence across the platform culminated in his casting for Off Campus. In 2024, he joined the cast of Gen V in a recurring role, and also appeared in Motorheads.

Off Campus: Stephen Kalyn's breakthrough role

He is best known for his breakthrough role as Dean Di Laurentis in the Amazon Prime Video series Off Campus. In the Louisa Levy-created TV show, based on Elle Kennedy's book series, Kalyn plays Dean, a loveable party boy and member of the Briar University hockey team.

Its first season attracted 36 million viewers worldwide in just 12 days, ranking as Prime Video's third most-watched debut season at the time of its launch.

The hockey bootcamp

Kalyn's real-life hockey experience made him a valuable asset on set. Amazon put the four main male cast members — Kalyn, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, and Jalen Thomas Brooks — through a two-week hockey boot camp.

Antonio Cipriano, who plays John Logan, described the experience in an interview published by TVLine:

We all played our individual sports, and we all thought we were super coordinated dudes.

He also highlighted Kalyn's contribution to their training:

Stephen, who plays Dean, grew up playing hockey, so he was a big help with the culture of hockey — things like how you wear your helmet, tape your stick, and hold yourself as a player.

In the same interview, Kalyn shared his amusement at watching his co-stars learn to play:

There is nothing more entertaining for me, as someone who's played hockey his whole life, to watch a bunch of grown men learn really how to walk again on the ice, and watch them fall and hit on their little tushies

Season 2 confirmed

Actor Stephen Kalyn poses for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo: Jeff Vinnick (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Off Campus was officially renewed by Prime Video for a second season ahead of its series premiere in February 2026. The upcoming season is scheduled to premiere on 28 April 2027, with Kalyn's Dean Di Laurentis and Mika Abdalla's Allie Hayes set to lead the next instalment.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kalyn described the sixth episode as a preview of what viewers could expect:

I consider [episode six] a pilot episode or a soft launch for season two and what you're going to expect.

Mika Abdalla also expressed her excitement about working alongside Kalyn, saying in the same interview:

I truly love working with Stephen so much. "I'm excited that I get to do this with him because I trust him so much.

Stephen Kalyn's fiancée: Victoria Lovatsis

Who is Victoria Lovatsis?

Kalyn is engaged to Victoria Lovatsis, whom he has been with since 2012. The couple keeps their relationship largely private, though Kalyn has spoken warmly about Lovatsis in interviews.

Lovatsis shared a photo on her Instagram Stories in early 2024 showing off a diamond ring in front of Kalyn — the clearest public confirmation of their engagement to date.

How she influenced his biggest role

The Off Campus story has a romantic twist off-screen, too. When the series was announced, Lovatsis encouraged Kalyn to audition for the role of Dean after reading the books and identifying him as her favourite character.

In a 2026 interview with Elite Daily, Kalyn recalled her encouragement:

Luckily for me, my fiancée has read all the books. So she actually kind of told me about them… When they announced that the show was going to happen, she said, 'You need to get Dean. That's you, got to get that part.'

Kalyn added:

She's been a huge player in motivating me to get there and get here right now.

Latest news: The Housemaid's Secret and Season 2

Actor Stephen Kalyn attends the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Photo: New York Yankees

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Stephen Kalyn's career is expanding beyond the romance genre. Much like his Off Campus book counterpart, Kalyn sported blonde hair in the Prime Video hockey series. He recently dyed his hair a darker shade for his upcoming role in The Housemaid's Secret, opposite Sydney Sweeney.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he explained the change:

Everyone seems to be obsessing over the hair. I just think, you know, Sydney’s got blonde hair. I think if we both had blonde hair, I don’t think it would look too good. So, they decided to just change it [and] do something different.

Prime Video has confirmed that Off Campus Season 2 will premiere on 28 April 2027, with the upcoming season focusing on Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla, and Dean Di Laurentis, portrayed by Stephen Kalyn.

Stephen Kalyn's net worth

No reliable source, such as Forbes or Business Insider, has confirmed a verified net worth figure for Stephen Kalyn. Given his trajectory — multiple Prime Video series, a confirmed Season 2 lead role, and a high-profile film with Sydney Sweeney — industry estimates are likely to emerge in the coming months. This section will be updated when credible data is available.

Following his breakout success on Off Campus, Stephen Kalyn starred in a widely talked-about, Calvin Klein-inspired Verizon commercial. Released in mid-2026, the high-profile campaign marked his first major brand deal since the show's premiere.

FAQs

How old is Stephen Kalyn? Stephen Kalyn was born on 24 April 1998, making him 28 years old as of November 2026. What is Stephen Kalyn's height? Stephen Kalyn stands at 6'2" (1.88 m). Is Stephen Kalyn married? He is not yet married. The Off Campus star appears to have been with his fiancée, Victoria Lovatsis, since 2012. The couple has kept the details of their relationship private, though they are engaged. Who is Stephen Kalyn's fiancée? His fiancée is Victoria Lovatsis. In a May 2026 conversation with Pedestrian TV, Kalyn confirmed that Lovatsis had read all of Elle Kennedy's Off Campus books, and after reading The Score, which focuses on Dean's love story with Allie Hayes, she knew exactly the role he should audition for. Did Stephen Kalyn actually play hockey? Yes. The actor spent much of his young adult life at the hockey rink, playing the sport since the age of 6 and finishing his minor hockey career in the AA tier. What is Off Campus about? The Off Campus universe follows an elite college ice hockey team and the women whose lives become intertwined with theirs. It is based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling novels. When does Off Campus Season 2 premiere? Prime Video has confirmed that Off Campus Season 2 will premiere on 28 April 2027. What other projects is Stephen Kalyn working on? He has an upcoming role in The Housemaid's Secret opposite Sydney Sweeney.

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