UAE Releases Names of 46 Countries Eligible For 90-Day Visa on Arrival, Publishes Official List
- The UAE, also known as the United Arab Emirates, has published an official list of countries eligible for a 90-day visa on arrival
- It shows several African countries and many European countries whose nationals are eligible for the visa-on-arrival entry scheme
- A recent article published by Legit.ng showed that nationals of some countries can only stay for less than 30 days
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), to keep foreign travellers informed, has published a list of countries whose citizens are eligible for its visa-on-arrival scheme, allowing them to stay for up to 90 days.
The detailed list comes after Legit.ng published a report on countries that are not eligible for the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme.
Visa on arrival: UAE gives update
Below is the full list of countries whose citizens are eligible to stay in the United Arab Emirates for up to 90 days under the visa-on-arrival scheme without applying for a visa in advance:
UAE: Countries eligible for 90-day visa
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vatican City
Countries not included on this list are not eligible for the UAE's 90-day visa-on-arrival scheme.
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expanded its visa-on-arrival programme by adding six new countries to the list of eligible nationalities.
The report noted that the newly added countries were Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa. However, the UAE said citizens of these countries must also hold a valid visa or residence permit from one of the approved countries before they can qualify for a visa on arrival.
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spoke about the challenges many Nigerians have faced in the country.
In a viral TikTok video, he claimed that Nigerians struggled for years to obtain work permits and secure jobs. He also alleged that some landlords refused to rent houses to Nigerians. His video sparked reactions from many Nigerians in the UAE, who shared similar experiences in the comment section.
UAE reveals visa-on-arrival stay duration for UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) explained how long travellers from eligible countries can stay in the country under its visa-on-arrival programme.
The report stated that while nationals of countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and other eligible nations can obtain a visa on arrival, the length of stay depends on their nationality and whether they meet the required conditions set by the UAE government.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng