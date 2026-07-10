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UAE Releases Names of 46 Countries Eligible For 90-Day Visa on Arrival, Publishes Official List
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UAE Releases Names of 46 Countries Eligible For 90-Day Visa on Arrival, Publishes Official List

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • The UAE, also known as the United Arab Emirates, has published an official list of countries eligible for a 90-day visa on arrival
  • It shows several African countries and many European countries whose nationals are eligible for the visa-on-arrival entry scheme
  • A recent article published by Legit.ng showed that nationals of some countries can only stay for less than 30 days

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE), to keep foreign travellers informed, has published a list of countries whose citizens are eligible for its visa-on-arrival scheme, allowing them to stay for up to 90 days.

The detailed list comes after Legit.ng published a report on countries that are not eligible for the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme.

UAE releases full list of countries eligible for 90-day visa on arrival
UAE publishes list of countries that can stay for 90 days on visa on arrival. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Chris Jackson/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/Richard Sharrocks
Source: Getty Images

Visa on arrival: UAE gives update

Below is the full list of countries whose citizens are eligible to stay in the United Arab Emirates for up to 90 days under the visa-on-arrival scheme without applying for a visa in advance:

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From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

UAE: Countries eligible for 90-day visa

  1. Andorra
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Brunei
  6. Bulgaria
  7. Canada
  8. Croatia
  9. Cyprus
  10. Czech Republic
  11. Denmark
  12. Estonia
  13. Finland
  14. France
  15. Germany
  16. Greece
  17. Hong Kong
  18. Hungary
  19. Iceland
  20. Ireland
  21. Italy
  22. Japan
  23. Latvia
  24. Liechtenstein
  25. Lithuania
  26. Luxembourg
  27. Macao
  28. Malta
  29. Monaco
  30. Netherlands
  31. New Zealand
  32. Norway
  33. Poland
  34. Portugal
  35. Romania
  36. San Marino
  37. Singapore
  38. Slovakia
  39. Slovenia
  40. South Korea
  41. Spain
  42. Sweden
  43. Switzerland
  44. United Kingdom
  45. United States
  46. Vatican City
UAE publishes official list of countries eligible for 90-day entry
UAE releases 90-day visa-on-arrival list for eligible countries. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Richard Sharrocks
Source: Getty Images

Countries not included on this list are not eligible for the UAE's 90-day visa-on-arrival scheme.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expanded its visa-on-arrival programme by adding six new countries to the list of eligible nationalities.

The report noted that the newly added countries were Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa. However, the UAE said citizens of these countries must also hold a valid visa or residence permit from one of the approved countries before they can qualify for a visa on arrival.

Read also

Qatar releases list of countries that do not require visa for entry in 2026

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spoke about the challenges many Nigerians have faced in the country.

In a viral TikTok video, he claimed that Nigerians struggled for years to obtain work permits and secure jobs. He also alleged that some landlords refused to rent houses to Nigerians. His video sparked reactions from many Nigerians in the UAE, who shared similar experiences in the comment section.

UAE reveals visa-on-arrival stay duration for UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) explained how long travellers from eligible countries can stay in the country under its visa-on-arrival programme.

The report stated that while nationals of countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and other eligible nations can obtain a visa on arrival, the length of stay depends on their nationality and whether they meet the required conditions set by the UAE government.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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