The UAE, also known as the United Arab Emirates, has published an official list of countries eligible for a 90-day visa on arrival

It shows several African countries and many European countries whose nationals are eligible for the visa-on-arrival entry scheme

A recent article published by Legit.ng showed that nationals of some countries can only stay for less than 30 days

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), to keep foreign travellers informed, has published a list of countries whose citizens are eligible for its visa-on-arrival scheme, allowing them to stay for up to 90 days.

The detailed list comes after Legit.ng published a report on countries that are not eligible for the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme.

UAE publishes list of countries that can stay for 90 days on visa on arrival. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Chris Jackson/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/Richard Sharrocks

Source: Getty Images

Visa on arrival: UAE gives update

Below is the full list of countries whose citizens are eligible to stay in the United Arab Emirates for up to 90 days under the visa-on-arrival scheme without applying for a visa in advance:

UAE: Countries eligible for 90-day visa

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Brunei Bulgaria Canada Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Malta Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Romania San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom United States Vatican City

UAE releases 90-day visa-on-arrival list for eligible countries. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Richard Sharrocks

Source: Getty Images

Countries not included on this list are not eligible for the UAE's 90-day visa-on-arrival scheme.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expanded its visa-on-arrival programme by adding six new countries to the list of eligible nationalities.

The report noted that the newly added countries were Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa. However, the UAE said citizens of these countries must also hold a valid visa or residence permit from one of the approved countries before they can qualify for a visa on arrival.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spoke about the challenges many Nigerians have faced in the country.

In a viral TikTok video, he claimed that Nigerians struggled for years to obtain work permits and secure jobs. He also alleged that some landlords refused to rent houses to Nigerians. His video sparked reactions from many Nigerians in the UAE, who shared similar experiences in the comment section.

UAE reveals visa-on-arrival stay duration for UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) explained how long travellers from eligible countries can stay in the country under its visa-on-arrival programme.

The report stated that while nationals of countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and other eligible nations can obtain a visa on arrival, the length of stay depends on their nationality and whether they meet the required conditions set by the UAE government.

Source: Legit.ng