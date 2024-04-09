Tanya Hijazi's biography? Where is Rick James' ex-wife now?

Tanya Hijazi is an American actress and fashion/costume designer. She is widely recognised as Rick James's ex-wife. Rick was an American singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer. Her marriage to the late musician lasted more than 5 years before they called it quits. Did Tanya remarry, and where is she now?

Rick James poses in a red shirt in 1987 in West Hollywood, California (L). Tanya Hijazi and her ex-husband, Rick James hugging (R). Photo: George Rose, @hamedhazel on Instagram (modified by author)

Tanya Hijazi has been featured in several films and has worked in the costume department in The Unseen (2005) film. Since meeting the late American singer-songwriter, her high-profile marriage has made her a popular subject online.

Profile summary

Full name Tanya Anne Hijazi Gender Female Date of birth 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Heterosexual Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Suzzane Shapiro Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Partner Rick James Children 1 Profession Actress, fashion/costume designer Net worth $4 million–$5 million

Tanya Hijazi’s bio

The American actress was born and raised in the United States of America. Her exact date of birth is unknown, but she was born in 1972. Therefore, Tanya Hijazi’s age is 52 as of 2024. Her mother is Suzzane Shapiro, and her father’s identity remains unknown.

The American fashion/costume designer has a younger sister named Tashia. Tanya is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

Career

Tanya Hijazi is an actress and fashion/costume designer. Her IMDb profile shows she has worked in The Unseen (2005) as a costume designer. Additionally, she has been featured in several other television shows and documentaries, including Unsung (2008-2015), Behind The Music (1997-2021), and I'm Rick James (2009).

What is Tanya Hijazi's net worth?

According to VergeWiki and Networth Mirror, the American actress’ alleged net worth ranges between $4 million and $5 million. She amassed her wealth from her career in the entertainment industry. Additionally, her net worth can be attributed to the money she received after divorcing her husband.

Did Rick James have children?

Top-5 facts about Tanya Hijazi. Photo: @strappedarchives on Instagram (modified by author)

The late American singer and songwriter had four children before his demise. He welcomed his first two children with the former singer and songwriter Syville Morgan—a daughter, Tyenza, and a son, Rick James, Jr. He later had another child named Trey Hardesty James, but it is unclear who his mother is.

Rick James and Tanya Hijazi welcomed a son, Tazman James, in 1993. This was after the couple had dated for about three years. Tazman followed in his father’s footsteps and is an underground rapper.

What was Tanya and Rick’s age difference?

Rick and Tanya met in 1989 when Tanya was only 17 years old. Rick James was 41 years old at that time, meaning they had a 24-year-old age difference. The couple officially tied the knot on 24 December 1997. However, the ex-couple parted ways in 2002.

What happened to Tanya Hijazi?

Tanya Hijazi and her then-boyfriend got arrested on 2 August 1991 after holding a woman named Frances Alley, who was 24 years old, hostage for up to six days. The ex-couple allegedly held their victim hostage and abused her.

Miss Alley later reported that the two were arrested with a flurry of charges, which included kidnapping, torture, and assault with a deadly weapon, among others. The case was later outrightly dismissed, and they were released with stringent bail conditions.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple was also accused of beating up and holding another woman named Mary Sauger hostage for nearly 20 hours. James was found guilty and served two years of his five-year sentence after paying civil suits of $1 million to the victims of his assault. Hijazi pleaded guilty to the assault charge and served 15 months.

What did Rick James die of?

Tanya Hijazi gets a hug during Rick James' burial. Photo: Anne Cusack

The legendary singer and songwriter passed away on 6 August 2004. He died from pulmonary failure and cardiac failure, possibly contributed to by at least nine drugs in his system.

Where is Tanya Hijazi in 2024?

Tanya Hijazi now resides in the United States of America. She is still pursuing a career in Hollywood as a fashion/set and production designer.

FAQs

Who is Tanya Hijazi? She is an American actress and fashion/costume designer. What is Tanya Hijazi’s age? Rick James’ ex-wife is 52 years old as of 2024. What is Tanya Hijazi's net worth? The American actress’ net worth is alleged to be between $4 million and $5 million. What was Tanya and Rick’s age difference? They had an age difference of 24 years. Did Rick James have children? The late American singer had four children: Tyenza, Rick James, Jr., Trey Hardesty James, and Tazman James. What is Tanya Hijazi’s Instagram? The American fashion/costume designer is not active on Instagram. Who is Rick James’ daughter? The late American singer’s daughter is Ty James.

Tanya Hijazi has stayed out of the limelight for some time now. She is an American actress and fashion/costume designer. Rick James’s ex-wife is pursuing a career in the film industry in the United States.

