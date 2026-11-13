Former BBNaija housemate Dorathy Bachor explained her decision to undergo br ë ast reduction surgery during a TV appearance

ë Dorathy said she feels this is the right time, citing her age and wanting different things for herself going forward

The reality star had earlier announced the surgery plans after three years of procrastination and recently completed her consultation

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy Bachor has shared the personal reasons pushing her towards brëast reduction surgery, and she says the timing feels right.

Dorathy had earlier announced her plans to reduce her brëast size after putting off the decision for three years, and she recently completed a consultation for the procedure.

While she has yet to announce a date for the surgery, she took the opportunity to speak more openly about her motivations during a guest appearance on a TVC programme aired on YouTube on November 12, 2026.

Dorathy Bachor discusses her decision to undergo brëast reduction surgery. Photo: thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Speaking candidly on the programme, the reality star explained that the decision had not come impulsively.

She pointed to getting older as a key factor, saying it had made her reflect on what she truly wants for her body going forward.

While she stopped short of sharing every detail, Dorathy Bachor assured fans that she would open up further in due course.

In her words:

"I decided to undergo brëast reduction surgery because I feel this is the right time to do it. I'm getting older, and I just want other things. I'll share the reasons with you guys."

Her comments suggest a shift in perspective that goes beyond aesthetics, hinting at lifestyle and health considerations that she is not yet ready to fully disclose publicly.

Watch Dorathy Bachor about getting brëast reduction surgery in the YouTube video below:

Fans react to Dorathy Bachor's announcement

The news has stirred conversation online, with many fans sharing a range of opinions on the former housemate's choice:

@naijaadvocate22:

"This must be her 2nd attempt cos the brëast looked way bigger than this"

@snipepunts:

"They look smaller here ooo compared to BBN days."

@andrewlet_ng:

"It's reduced here already, except she wants to still reduce it some more."

@bofemng:

"She understands better"

@DavidPattt:

"Her body her choice"

@Semiacs:

"Great choice. It will be great for her back health wise. Wish her well."

BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor speaks about her brëast reduction surgery plans and hints at more personal reasons behind her decision. Photo: thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Dorathy trends over swimsuit photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Dorathy was in the news after her photos drew the attention of netizens.

The reality show star, who had maintained her drama-free status for a while, appeared to step on some toes after she bared more skin than usual in a series of swimsuit photos.

On her official Instagram page, Dorathy rocked a pink one-piece swimsuit while doing sultry poses on a white background.

Source: Legit.ng