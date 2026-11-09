Where is Shandi Sullivan now? Keep up with the ANTM Cycle 2 alum 20+ years later

Shandi Sullivan is perhaps America's Next Top Model's most talked-about alumna — not because of a modelling contract, but because of one night in Milan that changed her life. The ANTM Cycle 2 contestant revealed in Netflix's docuseries that a sexual encounter on the show was non-consensual, not the cheating scandal it was framed as. More than 20 years on, she is finally speaking her truth — and building something entirely her own.

Shandi Sullivan attends a media event. Photo: Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Shandi Sullivan placed third in ANTM Cycle 2 in 2004 , behind winner Yoanna House and runner-up Mercedes Scelba-Shorte.

, behind winner Yoanna House and runner-up Mercedes Scelba-Shorte. The Milan incident, long known as a "cheating scandal," was reframed by Sullivan as non-consensual in the 2026 Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model .

in the 2026 Netflix docuseries . Sullivan left the modelling industry for good in 2014 , returning only briefly in 2024 to recreate her iconic colosseum shoot.

, returning only briefly in 2024 to recreate her iconic colosseum shoot. She now works with animals and co-hosts the horror podcast Urn Fulla Popcorn alongside Timmy Williams.

alongside Timmy Williams. Sullivan is currently single and embracing that lifestyle, according to recent reporting from early 2026.

Profile summary

Detail Info Full name Shandi Dawn Sullivan Date of birth 2 April 1982 Age 44 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Kansas City, Missouri, USA Nationality American Height 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) Occupation Former model, animal carer, podcaster Known for America's Next Top Model Cycle 2

Shandi Sullivan on ANTM: from Walgreens to the runway

Sullivan saw ANTM as her ticket out of Kansas City. She was 21 years old when she first appeared on Cycle 2, working in a Walgreens at the time and describing herself as not feeling "pretty." When producers asked why she wanted to compete, her answer was immediate. Sullivan shared when speaking to Rolling Stone in 2026:

I yelled, 'I don't want to work at Walgreens anymore!'

The former model quickly became a fan favourite during her run on ANTM, ultimately placing third in the competition, behind eventual winner Yoanna House. Her phone call with her boyfriend was ranked number eight on MsMojo's YouTube video "Top 10 Outrageous America's Next Top Model Moments". She was number two on their video "Top 10 Best America's Next Top Model Makeovers".

The Milan incident: what really happened

Sullivan caused controversy during the second season of ANTM in 2004, when she and other contestants were filmed drinking wine in a hot tub with a few male models they invited over during a trip to Milan, Italy.

Top five facts about Shandi Sullivan. Photo: Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images (modified by the author)

Source: Original

In Netflix's new docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, Sullivan claimed that an on-camera sexual encounter was actually non-consensual, and said producers reframed the moment into a storyline about her cheating on her boyfriend. She said the ANTM cameras rolled as the man "threw" her into the shower before moving her to the bed. Shandi revealed:

I was blacked out. No one did anything to stop it. And it all got filmed. Every moment of it

Although footage from the next morning showed Sullivan crying and saying that she "just want[ed] to die," the alleged sexual assault was framed as her cheating on her then-boyfriend, Eric. Sullivan went on to say that the ANTM producers should have "stopped" her and the male model once they got out of the hot tub together.

Executive producer Ken Mok called Sullivan's storyline "one of the most memorable moments" of ANTM. However, Mok claims the editors "scaled back that scene" of Sullivan and the model in Milan significantly.

The phone call and its aftermath

Producers had Shandi call her boyfriend on camera to reveal that she had been unfaithful with someone else. Even when Sullivan was invited to a reunion episode to talk about her time on the show, she claims producers played the clip even after she asked them not to, a situation she describes as "extremely insensitive" and hurtful.

Shandi Sullivan during "America's Next Top Model Season 2" Finale Party. Photo: Chris Polk

Source: Getty Images

Following the incident, Sullivan stayed on America's Next Top Model and finished the season in third place, losing to runner-up Mercedes Scelba-Shorte and winner Yoanna House.

Former ANTM judge Nigel Barker later offered his perspective via Instagram, as reported by Yahoo:

Shandi and I collaborated on a few shoots after ANTM, she was always a very special unique person. Watching the new Netflix doc Reality Check you get an extremely raw and true behind the scenes look at Shandi's story and it's clear the show could and should have done much better.

Barker called the Milan incident a "low point" both for ANTM and reality TV in general.

What happened to Shandi Sullivan after ANTM?

Relationship with Eric

The incident was shown on the reality show and framed as Sullivan cheating on her boyfriend, leading to intense public scrutiny and ultimately the end of their relationship. During the third episode of Reality Check, Sullivan says she and Eric tried to continue their relationship after she finished ANTM, but it didn't work out.

Her modelling career

Model Shandi Sullivan attends the launch party for the Baby Phat "Diva" sneaker. Photo: Peter Kramer (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

After the show, Sullivan signed to Trump Model Management, and modelled for Cover in April 2007, Fred Flare, Nigel Barker's Beauty Equation, Samsung, US Weekly and Donna L'orèn. Sullivan stopped modelling in 2014.

She briefly returned to the profession in 2024 to recreate her iconic Italian Colosseum shoot from America's Next Top Model. When Sullivan recreated the portrait in 2024, it was her first professional shoot in ten years.

Where is Shandi Sullivan now?

Over 20 years later, Sullivan says she's letting that guilt and shame go. In a aforementioned interview with Rolling Stone, she questioned how the industry treated her:

How do you treat people as cash cow[s] instead of humans?

Shandi revealed in an interview in the Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, as reported by Independent:

Takes care of animals for a living. I want to live on a farm and have a sanctuary for animals.

In the years that followed her modelling career, Shandi tried out different paths before eventually becoming a cat sitter and cat rescuer.

The Urn Fulla Popcorn podcast

Shandi Sullivan during a modelling appearance. Photo: Mychal Watts (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

The former ANTM contestant co-launched the podcast Urn Fulla Popcorn in September 2024, where she discusses various horror films. The show is co-hosted by Timmy Williams from The Whitest Kids U'Know, and covers horror movies with a comedic edge.

In December 2025, Shandi proudly announced that the podcast had surpassed 10,000 streams on Spotify — an achievement attained with no production budget and little to no advertising.

The podcast remains active, with new episodes released regularly. As recently as October 2026, the duo released an episode dedicated to Dario Argento's debut film to mark his 86th birthday.

Social media and other ventures

Sullivan maintains her personal Instagram at @shandithecatlady, where she has amassed 36,000 followers. She also sells handmade jewellery, home goods, and custom pet portraits through her Dream Meow Corner venture on Threads. Beyond her online creative work, she earns additional income through her Cameo and OnlyFans accounts.

As of early 2026, Shandi has embraced singlehood. In February 2025, she even entered her cat Parker in "America's Favourite Pet," during which her furry companion made it to the semi-finals.

Latest news: Reality Check and speaking out in 2026

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model is a three-part American documentary television series directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, released on Netflix on 16 February 2026. Upon its February 2026 release, it became the most popular series streaming on Netflix.

Yonna House (R) and Shandi Sullivan (L) attend UPN'S "America's Next Top Model" finale party. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Shandi, along with Dani Evans, Giselle Samson, Keenyah Hill, Shannon Stewart and Whitney Thompson, appeared in the documentary series.

With the release of the docuseries, Sullivan said she is tired of staying silent about her harrowing experience on the show. Over 20 years later, Sullivan says she's letting that guilt and shame go.

Sullivan's story has reignited public debate about how reality television treated young women in the early 2000s. Through the lens of 2026, her ANTM journey is being revisited as a disturbing reminder of how reality TV often exploited women for ratings.

Shandi Sullivan's net worth

Reliable sources have not published a verified net worth figure for Shandi Sullivan. After leaving modelling in 2014, her income streams have included animal care, her Urn Fulla Popcorn podcast, Cameo appearances, OnlyFans, and her Dream Meow Corner craft business. No credible estimate from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, or Business Insider is available, so a figure is omitted here.

FAQs

Where is Shandi Sullivan now? Sullivan works with animals, co-hosts the horror podcast Urn Fulla Popcorn with Timmy Williams, and runs a small handmade goods business called Dream Meow Corner. What happened to Shandi Sullivan on ANTM? During a trip to Milan in Cycle 2, Sullivan was filmed in a sexual encounter that producers framed as her cheating on her boyfriend. Sullivan has since alleged the encounter was non-consensual. Is Shandi Sullivan married? No. The American podcaster is currently single and has spoken openly about embracing life on her own terms. Did Shandi Sullivan have kids? No verified sources indicate that Sullivan has children. What happened between Shandi Sullivan and Eric? Sullivan and Eric tried to continue their relationship after ANTM but split due to intense public scrutiny following the Milan incident. When did Shandi Sullivan leave modelling? She stopped modelling in 2014, returning only briefly in 2024 for a photo shoot recreating her iconic Cycle 2 Italian Colosseum portrait. What is the Urn Fulla Popcorn podcast? It is a horror film discussion podcast co-hosted by Sullivan and Timmy Williams of The Whitest Kids U'Know, launched in September 2024 and available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. What is Shandi Sullivan's Instagram handle? Sullivan posts on Instagram as @shandithecatlady, where she shares cat content, podcast updates, and her Dream Meow Corner crafts.

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Source: Legit.ng