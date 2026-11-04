Anime release schedule for December 2026 — what's new and where you can watch it

The anime release schedule for December 2026 is genuinely exciting — a major theatrical debut, a long-awaited comeback season, and a clutch of fall series racing to their finales all land that month. The fall 2026 season has already delivered Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, My Happy Marriage season 3, and Bass x Machina, with The Apothecary Diaries movie arriving as December's biggest event. Whether you follow Crunchyroll, Netflix, or the big screen, something new hits every few days.

Manga posters. Photo: Jon Hicks (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady's Treasure is the headline December release, opening in Japan on 11 December 2026 with a completely original story by the light novel's author.

is the with a completely original story by the light novel's author. Blue Miburo season 2 is the biggest new series premiering this month , launching on Crunchyroll on 20 December with the "Serizawa Assassination" arc.

season 2 is the , launching on Crunchyroll on 20 December with the "Serizawa Assassination" arc. Four major Netflix series wrap their fall runs in December 2026 : JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run , Daemons of the Shadow Realm , Ranma 1/2 season 3, and The Ramparts of Ice season 2.

: , , season 3, and season 2. Black Clover season 2, the highest-rated anime of Fall 2026 , continues airing weekly on Crunchyroll throughout December.

season 2, the , continues airing weekly on Crunchyroll throughout December. The Apothecary Diaries season 3 airs concurrently with the film, making December the biggest month the franchise has ever had.

How to use this guide

This anime release schedule covers confirmed premieres, returning seasons, and theatrical films landing in December 2026, with dates cross-checked against official studio and streaming platform announcements, Anime News Network, LiveChart.me, and AniCue. Additional release information comes from Crunchyroll's Fall 2026 anime lineup and individual title announcements. Dates reflect Japanese broadcast or theatrical premieres, with international simulcast and distribution dates identified separately where confirmed. Information was correct as of 2 November 2026, subject to change.

Full December 2026 anime release schedule

The table below lists the major titles, platforms, and December premiere or finale dates:

Title Platform December Date Status The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady's Treasure Japan theatres / Crunchyroll (TBD) 11 December (Japan) New film JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Netflix 4 December (finale) Season wrap Daemons of the Shadow Realm Netflix ~12 December (finale) Season wrap Ranma 1/2 season 3 Netflix 19 December (finale) Season wrap The Ramparts of Ice season 2 Netflix 31 December (finale) Season wrap Black Clover season 2 Crunchyroll Weekly (ongoing) Continuing The Apothecary Diaries season 3 Crunchyroll Weekly (ongoing) Continuing

The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady's Treasure (11 December — Japan theatres)

The most anticipated entry in the December 2026 anime schedule is this theatrical film, marking a major milestone for the franchise. Opening in Japanese theatres on 11 December 2026, the movie features a completely new, original story concept written by original light novel author Hyūganatsu.

In the plot, the Emperor tasks Jinshi with fulfilling a deceased concubine's final wish by returning her remains to her homeland. Joined by Maomao, they travel to a bustling city on the water in the southern province, only to uncover unexpected mysteries and local tensions involving hidden treasures. Toho Animation produced the film, with Crunchyroll securing international licensing for future streaming windows.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run — finale 4 December (Netflix)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run continued its run on Netflix after teasing fans in March 2026, and there is no doubt that the latest part of JoJo emerged as the biggest new anime premiere of the fall.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run returned to Netflix on 25 September with new episodes continuing the cross-country race across America in a new timeline. This is the seventh instalment in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series. The season finale lands on Netflix on 4 December — don't miss it.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm — finale ~12 December (Netflix)

One of spring 2026's best new debuts wraps up its 24-episode run this month. Daemons of the Shadow Realm season 1 runs for 24 episodes in the action-adventure genre, with its Netflix finale around 12 December 2026 and new episodes releasing on Saturdays.

The series stars Kensho Ono and Yume Miyamoto and has been one of the most talked-about new IPs of 2026. Its 24-episode count makes it a full-length season worth bingeing before the finale drops.

Ranma 1/2 season 3 — finale 19 December (Netflix)

MAPPA's remake of Rumiko Takahashi's beloved classic has been a reliable Saturday highlight since it launched. Ranma 1/2 season 3 is scheduled to release on Netflix, and this remake of Rumiko Takahashi's popular work continues to blend humour, romance, and martial arts.

The new season introduces many new characters, promising fresh situations involving Ranma and other familiar faces. Ranma 1/2 season 3 consists of 12 episodes, with its Netflix finale date on 19 December 2026.

The Ramparts of Ice season 2 — finale 31 December (Netflix)

Rounding out the month is this cosy comedy-romance, which ends its run on the very last day of the year. The Ramparts of Ice season 2 runs for about 14 episodes on Netflix, with its finale expected on 31 December 2026 and new episodes dropping on Thursdays. It is the perfect low-key New Year's Eve watch for romance anime fans.

Ongoing fall 2026 anime airing through December

Black Clover season 2 (Crunchyroll, weekly)

After more than five years off air, Asta and the Black Bulls' return is the event of 2026 for shonen fans. Black Clover is finally returning for its second season, continuing the journey the studio concluded in March 2021. More than five years later, fans finally get to see one of the biggest and most anticipated shonen anime return.

Ayataka Tanemura directed the second season, which Studio Pierrot produced and premiered on 3 October 2026. Based on community ratings, Black Clover season 2 is the highest-rated anime from fall 2026, with a score of 8.81. New episodes stream weekly on Crunchyroll.

The Apothecary Diaries season 3 (Crunchyroll, weekly)

The TV series and the theatrical film run side by side this December, making it an unmissable month for Apothecary Diaries fans. The third season airs in two parts, with the first cour premiering in October 2026 and the second in April 2027. The Apothecary Diaries season 3 streams exclusively on Crunchyroll as part of their packed Fall 2026 anime schedule.

FAQs

What is the biggest new anime premiering in December 2026?

Blue Miburo season 2 is the largest new series debut of December 2026, launching on 20 December on Crunchyroll. The historical action show adapts the intense "Serizawa Assassination" arc and is expected to run 14 episodes. It joins an already stacked month headlined by The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady's Treasure in Japanese theatres.

Where can I watch the Apothecary Diaries movie?

The movie opens on 11 December 2026 in Japanese theatres. While an immediate international theatrical release wasn't part of the initial launch, Crunchyroll has acquired the film for a later international streaming window.

Is there a Studio Ghibli new anime exclusive in December 2026?

No Studio Ghibli new anime exclusive has been confirmed for December 2026. Ghibli's catalogue remains available on Max, which already includes nearly the entire Studio Ghibli movie catalogue, as well as a few of Makoto Shinkai's highly acclaimed works. As of publication, no new Ghibli project for 2026/27 had been officially announced.

What anime is finishing its run in December 2026?

Several notable fall streaming series wrap up their blocks this month, including Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Ranma 1/2 season 3, and The Ramparts of Ice season 2 on Netflix.

Where is the best place to watch anime online in December 2026?

Crunchyroll and Netflix are the two dominant destinations for anime online in 2026, with them hosting The Apothecary Diaries movie, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run. Amazon Prime Video is also worth checking for catalogue titles Ghost in the Shell year.

We also highlighted facts about the top 10 sad anime movies, including their release years, ratings and streaming platforms. The selection spans war dramas, romances, fantasy stories and coming-of-age films.

Grave of the Fireflies leads the list, with a 94 Metascore and an 8.5 IMDb rating. Its story follows two siblings struggling to survive during the final months of World War II in Japan.

Source: Legit.ng