Every Amazing Race winner pocketed $1 million — but what they did with the money, and the years that followed, varies wildly. Some went back to courtrooms and law firms. Others built goat-milk empires, launched tech companies, or earned Emmy nominations in TV production. From the original Season 1 champs to the Season 38 brothers who made history, here is every Amazing Race winner, their season, and where life took them next.

THE AMAZING RACE 3 cast, including Sylvia Pitts and Gina; Tramel and Talicia Raggs; Ken and Gerard Duphiney; Jill Aquilino and John "Vito"; Ian and Teri Pollack. Photo: Tony (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rob Frisbee and Brennan Swain (Season 1) are still best friends and still lawyers — Brennan specialises in IP law, Rob writes for film and TV on the side.

(Season 1) are still best friends and still lawyers — Brennan specialises in IP law, Rob writes for film and TV on the side. Tammy and Victor Jih (Season 14) are arguably the highest-achieving winners: both Harvard Law graduates, with Tammy now at Google and Victor a partner at a top LA firm.

(Season 14) are arguably the highest-achieving winners: both Harvard Law graduates, with Tammy now at Google and Victor a partner at a top LA firm. Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge (Season 21) used their $1M to pay off a goat farm and build Beekman 1802 into a lifestyle brand sold in Target and Anthropologie.

(Season 21) used their $1M to pay off a goat farm and build into a lifestyle brand sold in Target and Anthropologie. Jag and Jas Bains (Season 38, 2025) are the most recent winners, becoming the first Sikh-Punjabi team ever to win the show.

(Season 38, 2025) are the most recent winners, becoming ever to win the show. Winners include lawyers, a drone inventor, a Broadway actor, a motivational speaker, and a pair who host a Dungeons & Dragons game — the post-Race paths are as diverse as the Race itself.

How this list was compiled

Each winner's season, relationship type, and post-Race life comes from CBS official records, Wikipedia season pages, and verified entertainment reporting, including TV Insider, Newsweek, Yahoo Entertainment, and Gold Derby. Winners are listed in chronological season order, from Season 1 (2001) through Season 38 (2025).

Summary table

Season Winners Relationship Season aired Post-Race highlight 1 Rob Frisbee & Brennan Swain Best friends 2001 IP/corporate lawyers 2 Chris Luca & Alex Boylan Lifelong friends 2002 Alex: Emmy-nominated TV producer/host 3 Flo Pesenti & Zach Behr Friends 2002–03 Flo: VP of PR; Zach: production work 4 Reichen Lehmkuhl & Chip Arndt Married (later divorced) 2003 Reichen: founded LeaseLock 5 Chip & Kim McAllister Married 2004 McAllister Real Estate Group; motivational speakers 6 Freddy Holliday & Kendra Bentley Engaged (later divorced) 2004–05 Kendra: model 7 Uchenna & Joyce Agu Married (later divorced) 2005 Uchenna: acting; Joyce: memoir 8 The Linz Family Siblings 2005 All married with children 9 BJ Averell & Tyler MacNiven Best friends 2006 Tyler: co-founded Sun Basket meal-kit service 10 Tyler Denk & James Branaman Friends/models 2006 TV work; public speaking 11 Eric Linz & Danielle Turner Dating couple (All-Stars) 2007 Largely private lives 12 TK Erwin & Rachel Rosales Dating 2007–08 Private lives 13 Nick & Starr Spangler Siblings 2008 Nick: Broadway; Starr: Facebook/Meta 14 Tammy & Victor Jih Siblings 2009 Tammy: Google; Victor: UCLA/law partner 15 Meghan Rickey & Cheyne Whitney Dating (later married) 2009–10 PR and nonprofit work 16 Dan & Jordan Pious Brothers 2010 Private lives 17 Nat Strand & Kat Chang Best friends 2010 First all-female winners 18 Kisha & Jen Hoffman Sisters (Unfinished Business) 2011 First all-female winners in a returning season 19 Ernie Halvorsen & Cindy Chiang Engaged (later married) 2011–12 Cindy: Google; Ernie: social impact investor 20 Rachel Brown & Dave O'Leary Married 2012 Dave set a record, winning 8 legs

21 Josh Kilmer-Purcell & Brent Ridge Life partners (later married) 2012 Beekman 1802 lifestyle brand 22 Bates & Anthony Battaglia Brothers 2013 Opened T*ets bar in Raleigh, NC 23 Jason Case & Amy Diaz Dating (later married) 2013 Amy: pageant coach & motivational speaker 24 Dave & Connor O'Leary Father & son (All-Stars) 2014 Private lives 25 Amy DeJong & Maya Warren Best friends 2014–15 Scientists 26 Laura Pierson & Tyler Adams Dating 2015 Private lives 27 Kelsey Gerckens & Joey Buttitta Dating (later married) 2015 Journalists 28 Dana Borriello & Matt Steffanina Dating 2016 Matt: YouTube dance creator 29 Brooke Camhi & Scott Flanary Strangers 2017 Private lives 30 Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf Dating (Big Brother alums) 2018 Married; family life 31 Colin Guinn & Christie Woods Life partners (All-Stars) 2019 Colin: drone inventor/entrepreneur 32 Will Jardell & James Wallington Dating (later married) 2020 Reality TV appearances 33 Kim & Penn Holderness Married 2022 Holderness Media Productions 34 Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss Dating (Big Brother alums) 2022 Relocated to LA 35 Greg & John Franklin Brothers 2023 John engaged; Greg: software developer 36 Ricky Rotandi & Cesar Aldrete Boyfriends 2024 YouTube recap podcast 37 Carson McCalley & Jack Dodge Best friends/gamers 2025 Dweeb Wars streaming channel 38 Jag & Jas Bains Brothers (Big Brother alums) 2025 First Sikh-Punjabi winners

Season 1 (2001)

Rob Frisbee & Brennan Swain

Reality TV Stars Brennan Swain and Rob Frisbee compete on the Game Show Network Show Lingo. Photo: Carlo Allegri

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Best friends/lawyers

Best friends/lawyers Season aired: September–December 2001

September–December 2001 Season: 1

1 Nationality: American

Lawyers and best friends Rob Frisbee and Brennan Swain won Season 1, claiming the first $1 million prize in Amazing Race history. Over the season's 13 legs, the duo won 5.

Frisbee is a lawyer at Connolly & Finkel in Encino, California, while Swain focuses on patent and trademark law. Rob, the Harvard-trained lawyer, also writes for film and television. Swain is Frisbee's son's godfather.

Season 2 (2002)

Chris Luca & Alex Boylan

Alex Boylan and Chris Luca edging out two other teams to win the $1 million dollar prize. Photo: Tony Esparza

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Lifelong friends

Lifelong friends Season aired: March–May 2002

March–May 2002 Season: 2

2 Nationality: American

Chris and Alex won the race, narrowly beating Tara and Wil into second place in San Francisco—the closest finish in the show's history.

Chris has stayed away from the public eye. Alex married Katie Erlandson in 2019, works as an Emmy-nominated television producer, and has hosted Amazon's The College Tour since 2020.

Season 3 (2002–03)

Flo Pesenti & Zach Behr

Flo Pesenti and Zach Behr, from New York City, embark on the adventure of their lives as they compete for $1 million in THE AMAZING RACE 3. Photo: Tony Esparza (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Friends

Friends Season aired: October 2002–January 2003

October 2002–January 2003 Season: 3

3 Nationality: American

Flo Pesenti and Zach Behr joined The Amazing Race Season 3 as friends from New York. At the time, Flo was a Public Relations Associate, and Zach was a Production Assistant.

Flo became Director of Public Relations at Tod's (2005–2009) and Gucci (2010–2016). She is now Vice President of Public Relations at MacAndrews & Forbes.

Season 4 (2003)

Reichen Lehmkuhl & Chip Arndt

American married game show contestants Chip Arndt (left) & Reichen Lehmkuhl, both dressed in cargo pants and fleece vests & carrying backpacks. Photo: Tony Esparza (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Married couple (later divorced)

Married couple (later divorced) Season aired: May–August 2003

May–August 2003 Season: 4

4 Nationality: American

Reichen and Chip made history as the first LGBT racers and team to win The Amazing Race. The duo split six months after the show wrapped in 2003.

Reichen went to law school in 2013 and founded his own company, LeaseLock. Chip became very active in the LGBT community after his win, becoming the first openly gay man to cast an electoral vote in Florida, and has worked as the EVP of Flimp Communications since 2013.

Season 5 (2004)

Chip & Kim McAllister

Chip McAllister and Kim McAllister of Coto de Caza, CA, crossed the finish line to win the million-dollar prize. Photo: Tony Esparza

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Married couple

Married couple Season aired: July–September 2004

July–September 2004 Season: 5

5 Nationality: American

Married parents Chip and Kim were the first Black winners of The Amazing Race and the oldest winners at the time, with an average age of 45.

The couple began touring as motivational speakers following their win. They have three children and founded PeopleStar FilmWorks, and they work as realtors for The McAllister Real Estate Group.

Season 6 (2004–05)

Freddy Holliday & Kendra Bentley

Freddy Holliday and Kendra Bentley arrive at the South Gate of the Xi'an Wall, China. Photo: Tony Esparza

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Engaged models (later married, then divorced)

Engaged models (later married, then divorced) Season aired: October 2004–January 2005

October 2004–January 2005 Season: 6

6 Nationality: American

The engaged models from Miami had the largest age gap for a winning team — Holliday was nine years Bentley's senior.

Freddy and Kendra tied the knot in 2005 and had two sons together, but have since divorced; Freddy married his second wife, Ginger, in 2015. Kendra continues to work as a model and has a solid Instagram following.

Season 7 (2005)

Uchenna & Joyce Agu

Uchenna Agu and Joyce Agu during CBS 2005/2006 UpFront - Arrivals. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Married couple (later divorced)

Married couple (later divorced) Season aired: March–May 2005

March–May 2005 Season: 7

7 Nationality: American

Despite begging for money and flights and finishing last in the penultimate non-elimination leg, the couple managed to beat "Survivor's" Rob & Amber to win The Amazing Race 7. Uchenna and Joyce divorced in May 2011.

Uchenna moved into public speaking and acting, starring in the films Krazy Meets Karma and Destinies in 2019.

Season 8 (2005) — The Linz Family

Nick, Alex, Megan & Tommy Linz

THE AMAZING RACE 8 winners, the Linz siblings (left to right: Alex, Nick, Megan and Tommy), celebrate during a party in New York. Photo: Jeff Neira

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Siblings

Siblings Season aired: September–December 2005

September–December 2005 Season: 8 (Family Edition)

8 (Family Edition) Nationality: American

The sibling quartet was the first and only winners of the "Family" Edition of the race, which proved less popular than the two-person team format.

After their win, the siblings gave their parents half of their prize money. All of the siblings are now married and have children.

Season 9 (2006)

BJ Averell & Tyler MacNiven

BJ Averell and Tyler Macniven at Fox Reality Presents "The Reality Remix Really Awards" arrivals. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Best friends

Best friends Season aired: February–May 2006

February–May 2006 Season: 9

9 Nationality: American

The bohemian best friends met during a Semester at Sea program before winning Season 9. Friends Eric Sanchez and Jeremy Ryan finished in second place.

Tyler MacNiven co-founded the meal-kit delivery service Sun Basket, and he and his brothers later took over ownership of Buck's, a restaurant in Woodside, California, after their parents retired.

Season 10 (2006)

Tyler Denk & James Branaman

Relationship: Friends/models

Friends/models Season aired: September–December 2006

September–December 2006 Season: 10

10 Nationality: American

Tyler and James were models from Los Angeles and were the first winners to have overcome substance abuse problems before their stint on the race.

Both pursued careers in entertainment and public life after the show, using their platform to speak about sobriety and recovery.

Season 11 — All-Stars (2007)

Eric Linz & Danielle Turner

Relationship: Dating couple (rivals-turned-partners)

Dating couple (rivals-turned-partners) Season aired: February–May 2007

February–May 2007 Season: 11 (All-Stars)

11 (All-Stars) Nationality: American

Eric and Danielle were rivals during Season 9 and returned for the All-Stars as a dating couple—and this time they won.

The pair largely retreated from public life after their win. Eric Sanchez and Danielle Turner beat out Beauty Queens Dustin Seltzer and Kandice Pelletier, who finished second.

Season 12 (2007–08)

TK Erwin & Rachel Rosales

TK Erwin and Rachel Rosales, a newly dating team from Huntington Beach, California. Photo: Robert Voets (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Newly dating couple

Newly dating couple Season aired: November 2007–January 2008

November 2007–January 2008 Season: 12

12 Nationality: American

Newly dating couple TK Erwin and Rachel Rosales won Season 12, while father and daughter Ronald and Christina Hsu finished in second place.

The couple kept a low public profile after their win, avoiding the reality TV circuit that captured many of their fellow winners.

Season 13 (2008)

Nick & Starr Spangler

Nick Spangler and his sister Starr Spangler are one of the teams competing in this Race Around the World. Photo: Monty Brinton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Siblings

Siblings Season aired: September–December 2008

September–December 2008 Season: 13

13 Nationality: American

Nicholas "Nick" Spangler and Emily "Starr" Spangler are brother and sister and the official winners of The Amazing Race 13.

Nick became a full-time actor, most recently starring in Tootsie on Broadway, and got married in 2013, welcoming a son, Nathan, two years later. After overcoming a lymphoma diagnosis in 2010, Starr married Tyler Rey in 2013 and works for Facebook's Change Management and Global Recruiting Operations.

Season 14 (2009)

Tammy & Victor Jih

"The Amazing Race 14" contestants Victor Jih and Tammy Jah attend the finale party. Photo: Charles Eshelman

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Siblings

Siblings Season aired: February–May 2009

February–May 2009 Season: 14

14 Nationality: American

Tammy and Victor Jih, siblings with Harvard law degrees, won The Amazing Race Season 14. This brother-and-sister duo is both lawyers: Starr works for Alphabet (Google's parent company), and Victor works for the Los Angeles law firm Wilson Sonsini.

After 11 years at the company, Tammy is now Google's privacy and legal director. Victor Jih is a partner at the Los Angeles law office of Irell & Manella, and he co-teaches the Ninth Circuit Appellate Practice Clinic at UCLA.

Season 15 (2009–10)

Meghan Rickey & Cheyne Whitney

Meghan Rickey (L) and Cheyne Whitney attend the 3rd annual Get Lucky for Lupus LA event. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Dating couple (later married)

Dating couple (later married) Season aired: September 2009–January 2010

September 2009–January 2010 Season: 15

15 Nationality: American

Meghan and Cheyne were dating in San Diego when they won Season 15. The pair, who had been dating for five years when they won, tied the knot in May 2011 and have two children. Meghan works in PR for True Photography while Cheyne is senior manager at the Rescue Social Change Group in San Diego.

Season 16 (2010)

Dan & Jordan Pious

Dan Pious and Jordan Pious of the CBS series THE AMAZING RACE 16 posing together. Photo: Monty Brinton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Brothers

Brothers Season aired: February–May 2010

February–May 2010 Season: 16

16 Nationality: American

Dan and Jordan Pious won Season 16 as the first-ever brother duo to claim the $1 million prize. The brothers built their strategy around teamwork and communication and maintained a relatively private life after the show.

Season 17 (2010)

Nat Strand & Kat Chang

Nat Strand and Kat Chang from THE AMAZING RACE 17, which premieres with a special 90-minute episode. Photo: John Paul Filo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Best friends/doctors

Best friends/doctors Season aired: September–December 2010

September–December 2010 Season: 17

17 Nationality: American

After 17 seasons, this doctor duo made Amazing Race history as the first all-female team to win.

Both Nat and Kat continued their medical careers after winning. Nat is an anesthesiologist, and the duo used their win to raise awareness for Type 1 diabetes, as Nat managed the condition throughout the race.

Season 18 — Unfinished Business (2011)

Kisha & Jen Hoffman

Kisha Hoffman, Cara Rosenthal, and Jen Hoffman attend the beach for the 10-year anniversary party for the Emmy Award-winning series. Photo: Heather Wines

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Sisters

Sisters Season aired: February–May 2011

February–May 2011 Season: 18 (Unfinished Business)

18 (Unfinished Business) Nationality: American

Kisha and Jen Hoffman won The Amazing Race 18 — also known as Unfinished Business — in which returning teams competed for US$1,000,000. The siblings redeemed themselves after their embarrassing elimination in Season 14, when a bathroom break had caused them to finish last.

The Hoffman sisters remained close after the race. Both have maintained private lives, with Kisha focusing on fitness and personal development.

Season 19 (2011–12)

Ernie Halvorsen & Cindy Chiang

Cindy Chiang and Ernie Halvorsen attend a pre-marathon dinner with the Grassroots Soccer 2011 New York Marathon running team. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Engaged couple (later married)

Engaged couple (later married) Season aired: September 2011–December 2011

September 2011–December 2011 Season: 19

19 Nationality: American

Ernie and Cindy, engaged at the time, had won only two previous legs before taking the grand prize on The Amazing Race. Cindy Chiang and Ernie Halvorsen married in 2012.

Cindy currently works as the head of industry, home and fashion brands at Google. Ernie is a social impact business investor with Thread International.

Season 20 (2012)

Rachel Brown & Dave O'Leary

Relationship: Married couple

Married couple Season aired: February–May 2012

February–May 2012 Season: 20

20 Nationality: American

US Army officer Dave O'Leary and his wife, Rachel, dominated their season, winning a record eight legs.

Dave, a retired Army colonel, and Rachel, a flight attendant, both continued their careers after the Race. Their military-honed discipline was widely credited for their dominant performance — still the most legs won by a single team in one season.

Season 21 (2012)

Josh Kilmer-Purcell & Brent Ridge

Beekman Boys, Dr Brent Ridge, and Josh Kilmer-Purcell of Beekman 1802 attend QVC's Beauty Bash. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Life partners (later married)

Life partners (later married) Season aired: September–December 2012

September–December 2012 Season: 21

21 Nationality: American

The goat farmers were the second gay team to win The Amazing Race and the first to do so after finishing next to last in six previous legs—in fact, they hadn't won a single leg until the very end.

After winning Season 21, Brent and Josh married at their farm and used their cash prize to pay it off. Brent, also a physician, accepted a faculty position at SUNY to teach marketing, while Josh gave up his job to farm full-time. They first started selling goat milk and goat milk soap products and now work with over 50 artisans, with their Beekman 1802 products featured in Target, Disney Resort, and Anthropologie.

Season 22 (2013)

Bates & Anthony Battaglia

Hockey brothers Bates and Anthony Battaglia of THE AMAZING RACE posing smiling. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Brothers/hockey players

Brothers/hockey players Season aired: February–May 2013

February–May 2013 Season: 22

22 Nationality: American

The Battaglia brothers, both former professional hockey players, won Season 22 with a combination of athleticism and sharp navigation. They have since opened T*ets, a mobster-themed bar in Raleigh, North Carolina, named after their grandfather Sam "T*ets" Battaglia, an associate of Al Capone.

Season 23 (2013)

Jason Case & Amy Diaz

Jason Case and Amy Diaz attend "The Amazing Race" Season 25 Finale Party. Photo: Paul Redmond (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Dating couple (later married)

Dating couple (later married) Season aired: September–December 2013

September–December 2013 Season: 23

23 Nationality: American

Amy and Jason were boyfriend and girlfriend when they won The Amazing Race in 2013, and tied the knot two years later. They welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Jaclyn. Amy also works as a motivational speaker and pageant coach.

Season 24 — All-Stars (2014)

Dave & Connor O'Leary

Relationship: Father & son

Father & son Season aired: February–May 2014

February–May 2014 Season: 24 (All-Stars)

24 (All-Stars) Nationality: American

Dave and Connor O'Leary returned for Season 24's All-Stars edition after a strong run in Season 22, and this time won the title, completing their redemption arc. Father Dave is a retired Army officer; son Connor, a professional cyclist, continued competing after the Race.

Season 25 (2014–15)

Amy DeJong & Maya Warren

Amy DeJong and Maya Warren attend "The Amazing Race" Season 25 Finale Party. Photo: Paul Redmond (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Best friends/scientists

Best friends/scientists Season aired: September 2014–January 2015

September 2014–January 2015 Season: 25

25 Nationality: American

Amy DeJong and Maya Warren, both food scientists, brought academic precision to their Race strategy. Maya went on to earn her PhD after the show, and both women returned to their scientific careers, with Maya later appearing in food-industry media as a flavour science expert.

Season 26 (2015)

Laura Pierson & Tyler Adams

Relationship: Dating (matched on the show)

Dating (matched on the show) Season aired: February–May 2015

February–May 2015 Season: 26

26 Nationality: American

Season 26 introduced a blind-date format for some teams. Laura and Tyler were among the matched pairs who went the distance — literally and figuratively — claiming the $1M. Both have kept a relatively low profile post-Race.

Season 27 (2015)

Kelsey Gerckens & Joey Buttitta

Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens attend the 4th Annual Reality TV Awards. Photo: Tara Ziemba (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Dating journalists (later married)

Dating journalists (later married) Season aired: September–December 2015

September–December 2015 Season: 27

27 Nationality: American

Kelsey and Joey, both television journalists, brought on-camera composure to the Race and won Season 27 convincingly. They married after the show and have continued their careers in local and digital media.

Season 28 (2016)

Dana Borriello & Matt Steffanina

Dana Borriello and Matt Steffanina posing during the premiere of the 28th season of THE AMAZING RACE. Photo: Cliff Lipson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Dating couple

Dating couple Season aired: February–May 2016

February–May 2016 Season: 28

28 Nationality: American

Dana and Matt, both dancers and social media personalities, won Season 28 and are one of the Race's most digitally influential alumni. Matt Steffanina runs a massive YouTube dance channel and has built a major online following for choreography content. The two later parted ways, with each continuing in the entertainment industry.

Season 29 (2017)

Brooke Camhi & Scott Flanary

Relationship: Strangers (paired on the show)

Strangers (paired on the show) Season aired: March–June 2017

March–June 2017 Season: 29

29 Nationality: American

Season 29 featured teams of strangers paired at the start. Brooke and Scott, despite initial friction, outlasted all rivals and claimed the title. Both moved on to quieter lives after the win.

Season 30 (2018)

Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson attend the People's Choice Awards. Photo: Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Dating couple ( Big Brother alums)

Dating couple ( alums) Season aired: January–April 2018

January–April 2018 Season: 30

30 Nationality: American

Cody and Jessica, already fan favourites from Big Brother 19, arrived as a power couple and delivered a dominant Season 30 performance. This pair wed in 2018 and now have five kids together. They have remained active on social media, sharing family life with their following.

Season 31 — Reality Showdown (2019)

Colin Guinn & Christie Woods

Colin Guinn & Christie Woods, the Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE returns with the first reality showdown. Photo: Monty Brinton

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Life partners / returning racers

Life partners / returning racers Season aired: April–June 2019

April–June 2019 Season: 31 (Reality Showdown)

31 (Reality Showdown) Nationality: American

Colin and Christie first appeared on TAR Season 5, where they placed second to Chip & Kim McAllister. They returned for Season 31's celebrity crossover edition and finally claimed the title. Colin loves to surf and is a drone inventor working with Guinn Partners.

Season 32 (2020)

Will Jardell & James Wallington

Will Jardell and James Wallington attend the Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis Brunch. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Dating couple (later engaged, then married)

Dating couple (later engaged, then married) Season aired: October–December 2020

October–December 2020 Season: 32

32 Nationality: American

Will and James were boyfriends who got engaged at the finish line after winning the $1 million prize. The couple married on 3 December 2021. Both have appeared on other reality shows: Will competed on Capture (2013) and America's Next Top Model (2014).

Season 33 (2022)

Kim & Penn Holderness

Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness speak onstage at Ask2BSure's The Mening-Itinerary: Live. Photo: Anna Webber (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Married couple/content creators

Married couple/content creators Season aired: January–March 2022

January–March 2022 Season: 33

33 Nationality: American

Married couple Kim and Penn were Amazing Race superfans who ran the game with heart and laughter. At ages 45 and 47, the internet personalities from Raleigh, NC became the oldest couple ever to win.

Kim and Penn are still together and continue running their media empire. They have a company called Holderness Media Productions and continue to share their lives with fans via online videos. The couple used their prize money to pay off taxes, set some aside for their kids' college funds, and donated part of it.

Season 34 (2022)

Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss

Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss, posing and smiling. Photo: Sonja Flemming (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Dating couple ( Big Brother alums)

Dating couple ( alums) Season aired: October–December 2022

October–December 2022 Season: 34

34 Nationality: American

After originally meeting in the Big Brother house, Derek and Claire started a relationship and then tried their luck on the Race, coming in first place in the season premiere.

The Big Brother alums took home the $1 million prize on Season 34 in December 2022. The pair later revealed they were relocating from New York City to Los Angeles.

Season 35 (2023)

Greg & John Franklin

Relationship: Brothers/computer scientists

Brothers/computer scientists Season aired: October–December 2023

October–December 2023 Season: 35

35 Nationality: American

These brothers and computer scientists, ages 25 and 27, from New York and Mountain View, CA, won five total legs throughout the competition and never appeared below eighth place. The Season 35 finale aired on 13 December 2023.

After the race, John Franklin got engaged to his girlfriend, Celeste, in 2024. Greg continues to work as a software developer.

Season 36 (2024)

Ricky Rotandi & Cesar Aldrete

Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete. Photo: Kit Karzen

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Boyfriends

Boyfriends Season aired: March–May 2024

March–May 2024 Season: 36

36 Nationality: American

These boyfriends, both 34 years old and from New York City, won a whopping seven legs throughout the competition and never placed below third at any stage. The Season 36 finale aired 15 May 2024.

Following their win, the couple hosts a recap podcast on their YouTube page.

Season 37 (2025)

Carson McCalley & Jack Dodge

Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge from the CBS Original Series THE AMAZING RACE posing and smiling. Photo: Sonja Flemming (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Best friends/gamers

Best friends/gamers Season aired: March–May 2025

March–May 2025 Season: 37

37 Nationality: American

Best friends and gamers Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge won Season 37, while siblings Han and Holden Nguyen finished in second place, and married parents Jonathan and Ana Towns finished in third place.

After winning Season 37, the best friends continue to run their streaming channel Dweeb Wars. The duo also hosts the Dweeb Town podcast, runs an interactive Dungeons & Dragons game, and reportedly plans to use their Amazing Race prize money to create a board game.

Season 38 (2025)

Jag & Jas Bains

The Amazing Race winners, brothers Jag Bains and Jas Bains, walk off the field after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Photo: Olivia Vanni

Source: Getty Images

Relationship: Brothers ( Big Brother alums)

Brothers ( alums) Season aired: September–December 2025

September–December 2025 Season: 38 (European Adventure)

38 (European Adventure) Nationality: American (Punjabi-Sikh heritage)

Brothers and entrepreneurs Jas and Jag Bains won The Amazing Race 38, becoming the first Sikh-Punjabi team to win the series. On this special Big Brother spin-off season, Jag and Jas had seven first-place finishes — one of the best runs in the show's history.

Season 38 concluded with Big Brother alum Jag Bains and his brother, Jas Bains, crossing the finish line first and winning the $1,000,000 prize. As of late 2025, the brothers are still celebrating their historic win.

FAQ

Who is the most successful Amazing Race winner after the show?

Several winners have built impressive post-Race careers, but Tammy Jih stands out academically and professionally. Both Tammy and her brother Victor graduated from Harvard Law. Tammy is now the privacy and legal director at Google. Meanwhile, Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge turned their $1M into a lifestyle empire — Beekman 1802 products are now sold in Target, Disney Resort, and Anthropologie.

Which Amazing Race team has the most wins ever in a single season?

Dave O'Leary and his wife, Rachel, dominated Season 20, winning a record eight legs—the most leg victories by any team in a single season of the US show.

Did any Amazing Race winners stay together after the race?

Many couples who were together during the race eventually married. Season 30 winners Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf wed in 2018 and now have five kids together. However, some pairs split: Chip Arndt and Reichen Lehmkuhl ended their relationship six months after the Season 4 finale aired.

Who were the first all-female team to win The Amazing Race?

After 17 seasons, doctor duo Nat Strand and Kat Chang made Amazing Race history as the first all-female team to win. Both were practising physicians, and Nat raced while managing Type 1 diabetes, making the win even more significant.

Who is the most recent Amazing Race winner?

The most recent winners are brothers Jas and Jag Bains, who won The Amazing Race 38: European Adventure, which concluded on 10 December 2025. They became the first Sikh-Punjabi team to win the series.

From chasing a million-dollar finish line to building corporate careers or goat farming empires, The Amazing Race has been a launchpad for remarkable second acts. These racers show that the real prize can be the grit, adaptability and vision to build unique lives beyond the show.

We also highlighted facts about The Amazing Race Season 1 cast and where its teams are now. The season's winners, Rob Frisbee and Brennan Swain, remain close friends and continue to work as lawyers more than two decades after their victory.

Several teams faced major changes after the race, including divorces, separations and the deaths of former contestants. Joe Baldassare and Bill Bartek, who finished third, remain together and later returned for The Amazing Race: All-Stars.

Source: Legit.ng