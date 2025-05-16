Is Boston Rob still married to Amber? A relationship timeline of the Survivor royalty
Is Boston Rob still married to Amber? The TV personality and Amber are still going strong after 20 years together. Their journey began on Survivor: All-Stars in 2003, where a spark turned into a lasting relationship that eventually led to marriage. Their love story is a true testament to the power of shared experiences and a deep connection.
Is Boston Rob still married to Amber?
Boston Rob tied the knot in 2004 and have been together since then. The couple has been together for twenty years and has four daughters as of 2025. According to CinemaBlend, Amber shared that one of the keys to their lasting relationship is always sticking together as a family and making a conscious effort to do everything as a team.
We have four daughters, and they make us so happy, and we stick together as a family. We do everything together, and we just always have so much fun, so I really think that’s just what solidified us. Twenty years have flown by. I can’t believe it's been 20 years. We’ve had so much fun, made so many great memories, and we are looking forward to more.
Rob Mariano said that they started their relationship on an island where they had to worry about survival. He believes that after that, everything became easier, making their marriage last longer.
Every day is fun. That is how our relationship started. We kind of started on a place, on an island, where everything was hard, so after that everything was better and easier, and it has been ever since.
As per People, Boston Rob said that the reason their connection has lasted while many other reality TV couples haven’t is because Survivor is a real show. He credits it for their long-lasting relationship.
The reason why we were able to connect, versus a lot of these other dating or Bachelor-type shows where it doesn't work for other people, is because Survivor is so real. Their situation is contrived. It's, 'Let's go on this helicopter date' and 'Let's go on this romantic journey to Paris.' And that doesn't happen in the real world.
Boston and Amber’s relationship timeline
Boston and Amber’s relationship has attracted many people’s attention. Many have been curious to know how their relationship started and their progression. Below is their relationship timeline.
2003: First meeting on the reality TV show Survivor: All Stars
The two first met in 2003 while filming the eighth season of the American reality television show Survivor, Survivor: All Stars, and formed an alliance. According to People, Rob said that at first, he thought Amber was a snob and could not stand her.
I couldn’t stand her; I thought she was a snob. Beautiful, but a snob.
2004: Engagement at Madison Square Garden
They got engaged in May 2004 during the live finale of Survivors: All Stars. The engagement took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Rob proposed to Amber on stage after she defeated him 4-3.
2005: Couple ties the knot
On 16 April 2005, they got married in a television ceremony. Rob and Amber’s wedding took place at the Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. It was aired as a special called Rob and Amber Get Married.
2009: The birth of their firstborn daughter
The couple became parents in 2009. They welcomed their first child, Lucia Rose, on 4 July 2009 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola
2010: Arrival of their second daughter
Amber and Boston Rob had their second daughter, Carina Rose, on 10 December 2010. Carina is 13 years old as of May 2025.
2012: Third daughter joins the family
On 5 May 2012, the two welcomed their third child, Isabetta Rose. She was born in Pensacola, Florida, United States. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amber said that they had thought of the name Isabetta before the baby arrived.
Isabetta was born with a full head of brown hair and blue eyes. We never name our babies until we actually meet them. When we saw her for the first time that afternoon, we knew it was the perfect name for her.
2014: Rob and Amber announce the birth of their fourth daughter
On 20 June 2014, the Survivor royalty welcomed their fourth daughter, Adelina Rose. The couple announced the exciting news about the birth of their new baby via an X (Twitter) post.
Lucia Rose, Carina Rose, and Isabetta Rose are beyond excited to welcome their new sister, Adelina Rose!
2025: Celebrating 20 years of marriage
On 16 April 2025, Boston Rob posted a photo of the two when they were at the beginning of their dating life with the following caption.
FAQs
- Who is Boston Rob’s wife? The television personality is married to Amber Mariano.
- In what episode does Rob get married to Amber? The two were married in a television special called Rob and Amber Get Married.
- How long have Boston Rob and Amber been together? They have been married for 20 years. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in April 2025.
- Where did Boston and Amber meet? They met on the television show Survivor: All Stars in 2003.
- Do Amber and Boston Rob have kids? They have four daughters: Lucia, Carina, Isabetta and Adelina.
- Do Rob and Amber have twins? The couple does not have twins.
- When did Rob ask Amber to marry him? The television personality asked Amber to marry him in April 2005.
Boston Rob is still married to Amber Mariano. The couple met on the reality TV show Survivor in 2003. Their relationship is a testimony that reality television couples can have a long-lasting relationship and marriage. They are parents of four daughters, their youngest was born in 2014.
