Is Boston Rob still married to Amber? The TV personality and Amber are still going strong after 20 years together. Their journey began on Survivor: All-Stars in 2003, where a spark turned into a lasting relationship that eventually led to marriage. Their love story is a true testament to the power of shared experiences and a deep connection.

Rob during the "Survivor: Redemption Island" Finale and Reunion Show (L). Amber and Rob during The FanDuel Party at the Kentucky Derby (R). Photo: Neilson Barnard, Jeff Schear (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Boston Rob and Amber have been married for over 20 years as of May 2025.

as of May 2025. They met during the eighth season of the Survivor reality television show.

reality television show. The couple has four daughters, Lucia, Carina, Isabetta and Adelina.

Profile summary

Birth name Robert Carlo Mariano Famous as Boston Rob Date of birth 25 December 1975 Age 49 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Pensacola, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10 Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Linda Mariano Father Robert Mariano Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Amber Mariano Children 4 School Xaverian Brothers High School College Boston University Profession Television personality, entrepreneur Instagram @bostonrobmariano TikTok @realbostonrob

Is Boston Rob still married to Amber?

Boston Rob tied the knot in 2004 and have been together since then. The couple has been together for twenty years and has four daughters as of 2025. According to CinemaBlend, Amber shared that one of the keys to their lasting relationship is always sticking together as a family and making a conscious effort to do everything as a team.

We have four daughters, and they make us so happy, and we stick together as a family. We do everything together, and we just always have so much fun, so I really think that’s just what solidified us. Twenty years have flown by. I can’t believe it's been 20 years. We’ve had so much fun, made so many great memories, and we are looking forward to more.

Boston Rob posing with both hands in his pocket (L). Boston Rob and his wife Amber posing in front of a black horse carving (R). Photo: @bostonrobmariano on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rob Mariano said that they started their relationship on an island where they had to worry about survival. He believes that after that, everything became easier, making their marriage last longer.

Every day is fun. That is how our relationship started. We kind of started on a place, on an island, where everything was hard, so after that everything was better and easier, and it has been ever since.

As per People, Boston Rob said that the reason their connection has lasted while many other reality TV couples haven’t is because Survivor is a real show. He credits it for their long-lasting relationship.

The reason why we were able to connect, versus a lot of these other dating or Bachelor-type shows where it doesn't work for other people, is because Survivor is so real. Their situation is contrived. It's, 'Let's go on this helicopter date' and 'Let's go on this romantic journey to Paris.' And that doesn't happen in the real world.

Boston and Amber’s relationship timeline

Boston and Amber’s relationship has attracted many people’s attention. Many have been curious to know how their relationship started and their progression. Below is their relationship timeline.

Amber Mariano and Rob Mariano attend Kentucky Derby 151 at Churchill Downs on 3 May 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jeff Schear (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

2003: First meeting on the reality TV show Survivor: All Stars

The two first met in 2003 while filming the eighth season of the American reality television show Survivor, Survivor: All Stars, and formed an alliance. According to People, Rob said that at first, he thought Amber was a snob and could not stand her.

I couldn’t stand her; I thought she was a snob. Beautiful, but a snob.

2004: Engagement at Madison Square Garden

They got engaged in May 2004 during the live finale of Survivors: All Stars. The engagement took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Rob proposed to Amber on stage after she defeated him 4-3.

2005: Couple ties the knot

On 16 April 2005, they got married in a television ceremony. Rob and Amber’s wedding took place at the Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. It was aired as a special called Rob and Amber Get Married.

A black and white photo of Boston Rob and Amber's wedding (L). Boston Rob and his wife Amber kissing during their wedding (R). Photo: @bostonrobmariano on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2009: The birth of their firstborn daughter

The couple became parents in 2009. They welcomed their first child, Lucia Rose, on 4 July 2009 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola

2010: Arrival of their second daughter

Amber and Boston Rob had their second daughter, Carina Rose, on 10 December 2010. Carina is 13 years old as of May 2025.

2012: Third daughter joins the family

Boston Rob and his daughter Isabetta posing for a selfie at a restaurant (L). Boston Rob's daughter, Isabetta posing in a field (R). Photo: @bostonrobmariano on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 5 May 2012, the two welcomed their third child, Isabetta Rose. She was born in Pensacola, Florida, United States. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amber said that they had thought of the name Isabetta before the baby arrived.

Isabetta was born with a full head of brown hair and blue eyes. We never name our babies until we actually meet them. When we saw her for the first time that afternoon, we knew it was the perfect name for her.

2014: Rob and Amber announce the birth of their fourth daughter

On 20 June 2014, the Survivor royalty welcomed their fourth daughter, Adelina Rose. The couple announced the exciting news about the birth of their new baby via an X (Twitter) post.

Lucia Rose, Carina Rose, and Isabetta Rose are beyond excited to welcome their new sister, Adelina Rose!

2025: Celebrating 20 years of marriage

On 16 April 2025, Boston Rob posted a photo of the two when they were at the beginning of their dating life with the following caption.

Amber Mariano and Rob Mariano during the premiere of CBS' "Survivor" 20th Season at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on 10 February 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Boston Rob’s wife? The television personality is married to Amber Mariano. In what episode does Rob get married to Amber? The two were married in a television special called Rob and Amber Get Married. How long have Boston Rob and Amber been together? They have been married for 20 years. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in April 2025. Where did Boston and Amber meet? They met on the television show Survivor: All Stars in 2003. Do Amber and Boston Rob have kids? They have four daughters: Lucia, Carina, Isabetta and Adelina. Do Rob and Amber have twins? The couple does not have twins. When did Rob ask Amber to marry him? The television personality asked Amber to marry him in April 2005.

Boston Rob is still married to Amber Mariano. The couple met on the reality TV show Survivor in 2003. Their relationship is a testimony that reality television couples can have a long-lasting relationship and marriage. They are parents of four daughters, their youngest was born in 2014.

