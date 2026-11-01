MultiChoice and Stained Glass TV are developing a new African psychological thriller, but its title, cast and release platform remain unknown

Stained Glass TV’s Netflix hit The Polygamist spent seven weeks in the Global Top 10, drawing international attention and debate

MultiChoice also renewed Die Kantoor for a second season as it expands its original African programming

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MultiChoice Group, the company behind DStv and Showmax, has announced plans for a new dark psychological thriller in partnership with South African production powerhouse Stained Glass TV, raising expectations among entertainment lovers in Nigeria and across Africa.

The announcement comes as MultiChoice, now part of French media giant Canal+, strengthens its investment in African storytelling amid growing competition for viewers from international streaming platforms.

DStv unveils new series as MultiChoice forms new partnership. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Although the company has yet to reveal the thriller's title, cast or premiere date, the project promises another gripping production from the companies behind some of Africa's most popular television dramas.

The announcement was made at FAME Week Africa 2026 during a session featuring executives from Canal+, MultiChoice Group and StudioCanal.

MultiChoice announces new thriller for Africa

MultiChoice Group's Chief Content Officer for Africa, Nomsa Philiso, described the collaboration as a major milestone in the company's longstanding relationship with Stained Glass TV.

According to Philiso, the new production represents a "full-circle moment" for both companies, which have worked together on several successful African dramas.

"We've walked a long road with Stained Glass TV and have shared in the success of some truly memorable stories over the years," she said.

She added that the production company continues to challenge creative boundaries while creating stories that resonate with African audiences.

However, MultiChoice has not confirmed whether the upcoming thriller will premiere on DStv, Showmax or another platform.

For Nigerian subscribers, the announcement therefore signals potential new entertainment content, although local availability remains unconfirmed.

Popular African dramas inspire fresh collaboration

Stained Glass TV, founded by Kobedi "Pepsi" Pokane and sisters Thuli Zuma and Gugu Zuma-Ncube, has built a reputation for producing compelling African television dramas.

Its previous collaborations with MultiChoice include The Wife, Lingashoni, Ifalakhe and eHostela.

Several South African productions have gained audiences beyond their home market through MultiChoice's television and streaming services.

The renewed partnership comes as Nigerian viewers increasingly have access to locally produced Nollywood films alongside international and other African productions.

For MultiChoice, investing in distinctive African stories could help strengthen its content offering in a competitive entertainment market.

Netflix hit boosts Stained Glass reputation

The latest development follows the international success of Stained Glass TV's Netflix drama, The Polygamist.

The 22-episode series, adapted from Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi's 2012 novel and directed by Akin Omotoso, premiered on June 12, 2026.

According to Netflix, the production spent seven consecutive weeks among its Global Top 10 Non-English Shows, reportedly the longest run for a South African title.

Reports also indicated that the series attracted 19.1 million viewing hours in its opening week and reached third place on the global chart.

Its success demonstrated the potential for African productions to attract international audiences, including viewers in Nigeria.

However, the series also generated controversy over its portrayal of polygamy and African cultural traditions.

MultiChoice forms a new partnership to unveil a thriller series. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

DStv viewers await more entertainment announcements

Meanwhile, MultiChoice has confirmed a second season of Die Kantoor, the South African adaptation of the internationally acclaimed comedy The Office.

The first season premiered on kykNET and Showmax in January 2026 and subsequently earned five nominations at the kykNET Silwerskerm Film & TV Awards, winning two.

While its availability to Nigerian audiences has not been confirmed, the renewal highlights MultiChoice's broader commitment to original African programming.

For Nigerian DStv and Showmax subscribers, attention will now turn to whether the newly announced psychological thriller will be included in the company's local entertainment lineup.

MultiChoice finally decides on cheaper DStv decoder prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice has confirmed that its popular DStv Price Lock contracts are unlikely to return, signalling a major shift in how subscribers pay for decoders and television packages.

The pay-TV operator suspended the affordable contracts in July 2026 as part of a broader restructuring aimed at simplifying its subscription offerings and aligning prices across streaming and decoder-based services.

Source: Legit.ng