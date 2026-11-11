Jonathan Daviss has landed the role of a lifetime. The 26-year-old Texan is set to portray Snoop Dogg in Universal Pictures' upcoming biopic, Snoop, stepping well beyond the Netflix shores of Outer Banks to take on one of hip hop's most iconic figures. When asked about his reaction to being cast on the red carpet at the BET Awards, Daviss kept it simple: "I was like, 'Is this happening? It's happening. All right, let's go. Let's do it.'"

Jonathan Daviss at Netflix's End of Summer Bash at Laya Restaurant in Los Angeles. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jonathan Daviss will play Snoop Dogg in Universal's biopic Snoop , scheduled for release on 6 August 2027.

in Universal's biopic , scheduled for release on 6 August 2027. According to his IMDb bio, Jonathan Daviss stands 6 ft tall , which is approximately 1.83 m.

, which is approximately 1.83 m. Jonathan Pierce Daviss was born on 28 February 2000 , making him 26 years old as of November 2026.

, making him 26 years old as of November 2026. Daviss has kept his romantic life completely private and has not publicly confirmed a current girlfriend.

has not publicly confirmed a current girlfriend. His net worth is estimated at around $4 million, driven primarily by his acting work on Outer Banks.

Profile summary

Full name Jonathan Pierce Daviss Date of birth 28 February 2000 Age 26 (as of November 2026) Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Raised Conroe, Texas Height 6 ft (1.83 m) Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education Conroe High School Occupation Actor Years active 2013–present Known for Outer Banks (Pope Heyward); Snoop (2027) Relationship status Private

Early life and education

Five facts about Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Daviss was raised in Conroe, Texas, where he attended Conroe High School, playing football and participating in speech and debate. Those two pursuits (the physicality of sport and the craft of performance) planted an early seed.

Following high school, his mother sold their house, and the family relocated to California so he could pursue an acting career. It was a bold bet that paid off faster than most young actors could hope.

Jonathan Daviss in Outer Banks: how Pope made him famous

Daviss stars as Pope Heyward in the Netflix drama series Outer Banks. The show, which launched in 2020, became one of Netflix's most-streamed teen dramas and turned its young ensemble cast into household names.

Daviss had begun his acting career with a role in the television series Revolution back in 2013. He also accumulated credits in Age of Summer and Edge of the World before Outer Banks changed everything.

Outside of Outer Banks, Daviss starred in Age of Summer and Shattered Memories (both 2018) and, more notably, Do Revenge (2022). His performance in the latter, alongside Sophie Turner and Maya Hawke, demonstrated his range beyond the YA adventure genre.

Filmography

Year Title Role 2013–2014 Revolution / Deliverance Creek Kid / Samuel Washington 2018 Age of Summer Mathis 2018 Shattered Memories Teddy 2018 Edge of the World Jay Tibbs 2020–2026 Outer Banks Pope Heyward 2022 Do Revenge Elliot 2027 Snoop Snoop Dogg

Why Jonathan Daviss was cast as Snoop Dogg

Jonathan Daviss attends Netflix's Poguelandia celebrating Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 in Santa Monica. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan Daviss is set to star as Snoop Dogg in the definitive biopic from Universal Pictures, taking on the lead role of the venerable hip hop artist. The announcement sent social media into overdrive, with fans marvelling at the ambition of the casting.

Daviss confirmed the casting news with a simple message on Instagram: "Bow wow wow." Snoop co-signed the announcement in his own post, writing, "Let's go nefew !! it's time."

On the red carpet at the BET Awards, Daviss said he was excited to take on the role, recalling in an interview with Extra, "I was like, 'Is this happening? It's happening. All right, let's go. Let's do it.'"

Snoop himself has given Daviss a strong endorsement. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the BET Awards red carpet in June 2025, he said:

Jonathan is the whole thing, man. He's a dynamic actor, he's a great spirit, and he's a learner. He's able to take things and make it better.

In the same interview, Snoop also said his family gravitates to Daviss, who has spent time around him while preparing for the role.

What the Snoop biopic is about

The film will explore the rise of Calvin Broadus Jr., known to the world as Snoop Dogg, from his beginnings in Long Beach, California, to becoming one of the defining voices of West Coast hip hop.

The film is directed by Craig Brewer, known for Hustle & Flow and Coming 2 America.

The Snoop Dogg film becomes Universal's third outing about the formative stories of hip hop icons, following the Eminem-led 8 Mile and Straight Outta Compton, which traced the roots of N.W.A.

The ensemble cast is star-studded. Myles Bullock Be will portray Dr. Dre, while Camron Jones takes on the role of Tupac Shakur. Algee Smith will play Warren G, and Tre Hale will portray Suge Knight. Lauren London plays Snoop's mother, Beverly Tate; Laya DeLeon Hayes portrays his wife, Shante Broadus; and Cynthia Erivo joins the production as Afeni Shakur.

Latest news

In April 2026 at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Snoop Dogg brought Jonathan Daviss onstage, formally confirming the Outer Banks star as the lead in his upcoming biopic.

Snoop surprised the audience by opening Universal's presentation with a live performance, then brought Daviss to the stage to introduce him as the man who will play him on screen.

Snoop addressed the crowd directly, referencing the legacy of hip hop biopics before him. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter:

After my brothers got to tell their story with Straight Outta Compton, now it's my turn.

Universal Pictures has confirmed the film, Snoop, is scheduled to reach theatres on 6 August 2027. Production was expected to begin in Los Angeles in mid-September 2026.

Directed by Craig Brewer, the film will explore Snoop Dogg's rise from Long Beach, California, to international fame, featuring music from his extensive catalogue.

Jonathan Daviss's height, age, and personal life

Jonathan Daviss stands 6 ft tall (around 1.83 m), a similar height to his Outer Banks co-stars Chase Stokes and Rudy Pankow.

Born on 28 February 2000, he is 26 years old as of November 2026. He is a Pisces, if that matters to you.

When it comes to his love life, Daviss plays it close to his chest. Multiple sources confirm he has always been private when it comes to relationships, and he has not publicly confirmed a current girlfriend. His @jonathandavissofficial feed focuses almost entirely on work, travel, and collaborations with his Outer Banks castmates.

Jonathan Daviss's net worth

Jonathan Daviss attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: Savion Washington

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan Daviss's net worth is yet to be verified. It is driven primarily by his acting roles, particularly his long run on Outer Banks. Some earlier sources cite lower figures, reflecting how rapidly his profile has grown since the show's debut in 2020.

His income streams include:

Acting fees from Outer Banks (Netflix, 2020–2026)

from (Netflix, 2020–2026) Film appearances, including Do Revenge (Netflix, 2022)

(Netflix, 2022) Brand partnerships and modelling

Brand ambassador work, including Armani Beauty's Acqua di Giò Parfum launch (2023)

Acqua di Giò Parfum launch (2023) The upcoming lead role in Universal's Snoop (2027)

FAQs

Who is Jonathan Daviss? Jonathan Pierce Daviss is an American actor best known for playing Pope Heyward in Netflix's Outer Banks and for being cast as Snoop Dogg in Universal's upcoming biopic Snoop. How old is Jonathan Daviss? He was born on 28 February 2000 and is 26 years old as of November 2026. How tall is Jonathan Daviss? Jonathan Daviss stands 6 ft (1.83 m) tall, according to his IMDb bio. Does Jonathan Daviss have a girlfriend? He has not publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. He keeps his personal life very private and has not been linked to anyone officially. Who is Jonathan Daviss playing in the Snoop biopic? He is playing Calvin Broadus Jr., known worldwide as Snoop Dogg, in Universal Pictures' biographical film Snoop, directed by Craig Brewer. When does the Snoop Dogg biopic come out? Snoop is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 6 August 2027. What is Jonathan Daviss's net worth? His net worth is estimated at around $4 million, based on his acting career and brand partnerships. Where is Jonathan Daviss from? He is a Houston, Texas, native who was raised in Conroe, north of Houston, before relocating to California to pursue acting.

We also highlighted facts about Rudy Pankow’s career, his projects after Outer Banks, and his relationship with photographer Elaine Siemek.

After JJ’s death in the series, Pankow has taken on a striking new role as the Devil in Thud, opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar as the Grim Reaper. The supernatural romance marks a sharp shift from the Netflix drama that made him a household name.

Source: Legit.ng