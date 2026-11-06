The richest member of the All American cast is Taye Diggs, whose estimated net worth is around $6 million—dwarfing almost every other name on the show. The Broadway-to-Hollywood veteran has built his fortune over three decades through stage, film, and television, making everyone else's earnings look modest by comparison. The gap between Diggs and the rest of the ensemble is considerable, but the show's younger stars have been steadily growing their own wealth since the series launched in 2018.

Taye Diggs, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, and Karimah Westbrook are among the richest in the All American cast. Photo: Gilbert Flores, Kevin Winter, Arnold Turner, Todd, Amy (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

Taye Diggs leads the All American cast with a net worth of roughly $6 million , more than three times that of the runner-up.

, more than three times that of the runner-up. Bre-Z is the second-wealthiest main cast member at around $4 million , built on a career spanning both music and acting.

, built on a career spanning both music and acting. Net worths across the core cast range from $6 million down to under $1 million , reflecting a wide gap between the show's veteran and emerging stars.

, reflecting a wide gap between the show's veteran and emerging stars. The youngest main cast member, Jalyn Hall , has the lowest estimated net worth on the list at under $1 million.

, has the lowest estimated net worth on the list at under $1 million. Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan, despite carrying the show's central storyline, rank outside the top four by net worth.

How we ranked the All American cast

Rankings are based on the most widely cited net worth estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, Cheat Sheet, and other entertainment finance outlets. Where sources conflict, we use the most conservative credible figure. Each entry covers the actor's overall career wealth — not just earnings from All American alone — since individual episode salaries for the show have not been publicly disclosed.

All American cast net worth summary

All American is a sports drama series created by April Blair that premiered on The CW on 10 October 2018, featuring a large ensemble cast that has included Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, Taye Diggs, and Jalyn Hall across its main seasons.

Rank Actor Character Est. Net Worth Seasons (Main) 1 Taye Diggs Billy Baker $6M 1–5 2 Bre-Z Tamia "Coop" Cooper $4M 1–8 3 Greta Onieogou Layla Keating $3M 1–8 4 Monet Mazur Laura Fine-Baker $2M 1–6 5 Karimah Westbrook Grace James $2M 1–6 6 Samantha Logan Olivia Baker $2M 1–6 7 Daniel Ezra Spencer James $1.5M 1–6 8 Cody Christian Asher Adams $2M–$4M 1–6 9 Chelsea Tavares Patience Robinson $1.5M 3–6 10 Michael Evans Behling Jordan Baker $1M 1–8 11 Jalyn Hall Dillon James <$1M 1–6

All American cast ranked by net worth

The list below counts down from the lowest-paid main cast member to the richest. Each entry covers their career earnings, role in the show, and notable work outside All American.

11. Jalyn Hall (<$1 million)

Jalyn Hall at the 2026 TIME100 Next Event. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jalyn Hall

Jalyn Hall Date of birth: 18 December 2007

18 December 2007 Age: 18 (as of November 2026)

18 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor

Actor Role: Dillon James

Dillon James Net worth: <$1 million

<$1 million Instagram: @jalynemilhall

Hall rose to fame playing Dillon James on All American from its debut season in 2018–2019, having made his first on-screen appearance in 2017 on the Fox series Star. As of 2026, his net worth is estimated at between $100,000 and $1 million — a figure expected to climb significantly given his age and growing profile.

10. Michael Evans Behling ($1 million)

Michael Evans Behling poses for a portrait on day four of the 2026 American Black Film Festival. Photo: J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Evans Behling

Michael Evans Behling Date of birth: 5 March 1996

5 March 1996 Age: 30 (as of November 2026)

30 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, model

Actor, model Role: Jordan Baker

Jordan Baker Net worth: ~$1 million

~$1 million Instagram: @michaelb05

Born on 5 March 1996, Behling had sports woven into his upbringing, playing baseball, soccer, and volleyball before moving into acting. He starred in All American as high school quarterback Jordan Baker, in what was his first major television role after a brief appearance in Empire. Michael Evans Behling also launched a clothing line called DesignedAt5AM with three friends from high school.

9. Chelsea Tavares ($1.5 million)

Chelsea Tavares attends the premiere screening of the CW's "All American". Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chelsea Tavares

Chelsea Tavares Date of birth: 30 November 1990

30 November 1990 Age: 35 (as of November 2026)

35 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress

Actress Role: Patience Robinson

Patience Robinson Net worth: ~$1.5 million

~$1.5 million Instagram: @chelsearoycetavares

Chelsea Tavares just makes the top tier of the cast's earners, with a net worth of around $1.5 million. She plays Patience Robinson, who becomes a main character from Season 3 onwards. Before All American, Tavares appeared in shows including Unfabulous and Victorious, building a steady television résumé that underpins her current wealth.

8. Cody Christian (~$2 million–$4 million)

Cody Christian attends the premiere of Netflix's "Fear Street Trilogy". Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cody Christian

Cody Christian Date of birth: 15 April 1995

15 April 1995 Age: 31 (as of November 2026)

31 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor

Actor Role: Asher Adams

Asher Adams Net worth: ~$2 million–$4 million

~$2 million–$4 million Instagram: @codychristian

Cody Christian appeared in 106 episodes of All American as Asher Adams, one of the show's longest-running characters. Before joining the cast, he was widely known for his recurring role in Teen Wolf on MTV, a run that helped establish his early career earnings alongside his work on All American.

7. Daniel Ezra ($1.5 million)

Daniel Ezra at "The Running Man" New York premiere. Photo: Adela Loconte

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel Ezra

Daniel Ezra Date of birth: 15 December 1991

15 December 1991 Age: 34 (as of November 2026)

34 (as of November 2026) Nationality: British

British Profession: Actor

Actor Role: Spencer James

Spencer James Net worth: ~$1.5 million

~$1.5 million Instagram: @danielezra

Daniel Ezra is a British actor with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, best known for playing Spencer James on All American. Acting is his primary income source, with notable credits including All American, Murdered by My Boyfriend, and A Discovery of Witches.

6. Samantha Logan ($2 million)

Samantha Logan attends the 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Samantha Logan

Samantha Logan Date of birth: 27 October 1996

27 October 1996 Age: 30 (as of November 2026)

30 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress

Actress Role: Olivia Baker

Olivia Baker Net worth: ~$2 million

~$2 million Instagram: @_samanthalogan

Samantha Logan's net worth is estimated at around $2 million. She is also known for her work in Teen Wolf, The Fosters, and 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, giving her a broader filmography that contributed to her wealth well before All American became a hit. Samantha Logan appeared in 111 episodes of the series as Olivia Baker.

5. Karimah Westbrook ($2 million)

Karimah Westbrook at the 76th Annual DGA Awards. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Karimah Westbrook

Karimah Westbrook Date of birth: 6 October 1978

6 October 1978 Age: 48 (as of 2026)

48 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress

Actress Role: Grace James

Grace James Net worth: ~$2 million

~$2 million Instagram: @only1karimah

Karimah Westbrook is estimated to be worth around $2 million. She portrays Grace James in All American — Spencer's devoted mother. Born in Chicago, Illinois, on 6 October 1978, she has been active in the industry since 1999 and also guest-starred in Girlfriends, Mad Men, and Shameless.

4. Monet Mazur ($2 million)

Monet Mazur at the "Yellowjackets" Season 3 Global Premiere. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Monet Mazur

Monet Mazur Date of birth: 17 April 1976

17 April 1976 Age: 50 (as of November 2026)

50 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress, model, musician

Actress, model, musician Role: Laura Fine-Baker

Laura Fine-Baker Net worth: ~$2 million

~$2 million Instagram: @monetmazur

Monet Mazur is an American actress with an estimated net worth of $2 million. Most of her wealth comes from decades in the entertainment industry, entering it as a teenager and landing roles in films such as Blow, Just Married, and 40 Days and 40 Nights.

Her father is illustrator Ruby Mazur, the creator of the Rolling Stones' iconic tongue logo — a family legacy that sets her apart from most of her co-stars.

3. Greta Onieogou ($3 million)

Greta Onieogou attends WBTVG's "The Final Game: Inside The Legacy of All-American" panel. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Greta Onieogou

Greta Onieogou Date of birth: 14 March 1991

14 March 1991 Age: 35 (as of November 2026)

35 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Profession: Actress

Actress Role: Layla Keating

Layla Keating Net worth: ~$3 million

~$3 million Instagram: @greta.onieogou

Greta Onieogou is a Canadian actress with a net worth of $3 million, best known for All American and the long-running Canadian drama Heartland. She earned her wealth from more than 19 movies and television series, including Frankie Drake Mysteries, Imposters, Ransom, Heroes Reborn: Dark Matters, and Murdoch Mysteries. Some sources put her figure at $4 million, making her a strong contender for second place on this list.

2. Bre-Z ($4 million)

Bre-Z attends The Critics Choice Association's 3rd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Calesha Murray (stage name: Bre-Z)

Calesha Murray (stage name: Bre-Z) Date of birth: 7 July 1989

7 July 1989 Age: 37 (as of November 2026)

37 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Rapper, actress

Rapper, actress Role: Tamia "Coop" Cooper

Tamia "Coop" Cooper Net worth: ~$4 million

~$4 million Instagram: @brezofficial

Bre-Z — born Calesha Murray — has built a profile both on and off screen, also starring as Freda Gatz in Empire, and her net worth is estimated at around $4 million. As a rapper who transitioned into acting, she brings a dual income stream from music and television that most of her All American co-stars cannot match. She appeared in all 132 episodes of the series — the joint-longest run of any cast member.

1. Taye Diggs ($6 million)

Taye Diggs attends Love of a Lifetime Celebration. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs

Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs Date of birth: 2 January 1971

2 January 1971 Age: 55 (as of November 2026)

55 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Role: Billy Baker

Billy Baker Net worth: ~$6 million

~$6 million Instagram: @tayediggsinsta

Taye Diggs' net worth is the result of three decades of work on stage, TV, and film, adding up to an estimated $6 million. Despite a preference for smaller projects over blockbusters, his salaries were substantial — estimated at $100,000 to $200,000 per TV episode, and reportedly $80,000 per week during his Broadway run in Rent. His stints in Private Practice, Murder in the First, and The Best Man film series are among the biggest contributors to his multi-million-dollar lead over the rest of the All American cast.

FAQs

Are any of the All American cast dating each other?

No confirmed real-life couples exist among the main All American cast as of 2026. Daniel Ezra keeps his personal life very private, and while fans have long speculated about a romance with co-star Samantha Logan, both actors have consistently said they are simply close friends and professional colleagues. Similarly, dating rumours between Michael Evans Behling and Geffri Maya were shut down — the two are described as close friends and former co-stars.

Are the All American cast friends in real life?

Yes — several cast members are genuinely close off-screen. Michael Evans Behling confirmed in an interview that he and Daniel Ezra spend the most time together outside of work, noting that the two even lived in the same apartment complex and saw each other almost every day. Ezra's YouTube series "The Hangout" has also featured fellow cast members including Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Chelsea Tavares, Cody Christian, and Samantha Logan, pointing to an unusually close-knit ensemble.

Who is the richest All American cast member?

Taye Diggs is by far the richest member of the All American cast, with a net worth of around $6 million accumulated through his lengthy career in Broadway, film, and television. He is significantly wealthier than runner-up Bre-Z, whose estimated $4 million net worth is itself more than double what most of the show's younger stars have earned.

Is All American still running in 2026?

Season 8 of All American premiered on 13 July 2026, making it one of the longest-running dramas on The CW. All eight seasons of the show are also now streaming on Netflix in the US, significantly extending its global audience and boosting residual income for the cast.

What is Taye Diggs' net worth compared to the rest of the cast?

As of 2026, Taye Diggs' net worth is estimated at around $6 million. That places him roughly three to fourteen times wealthier than his co-stars — a gap that reflects his head start of two decades in the entertainment industry before All American began production.

We also highlighted the estimated net worths of the Cobra Kai cast, from the franchise’s original stars to its younger breakout actors.

Ralph Macchio leads the ranking with an estimated $8 million, while Peyton List, whose wealth predates the series, is the richest of the younger cast at $7 million. Both Macchio and William Zabka reportedly earned $100,000 per episode during the show's first two seasons.

Source: Legit.ng