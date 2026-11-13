Isabella Idibia, the first daughter of 2Baba and Annie Idibia, celebrated her mother's birthday with a moving tribute on Instagram

The teenager called Annie her twin, role model, and best friend, saying she would not be the woman she is today without her mother

2Baba's brother Charles also marked the occasion by sharing an old photo of Annie on his Instagram story

Isabella Idibia marked her mother Annie Idibia's birthday on Friday, November 13, 2026, with a warm and candid message shared on Instagram, calling the actress and entrepreneur the most important woman in her life.

In the post, Isabella, the first daughter of singer 2Baba and his wife Annie, tagged her mother directly and kept things personal rather than performative. She made it clear she had no intention of writing a lengthy, recycled birthday message, choosing instead to speak from the heart.

2Baba's daughter Isabella pens a birthday message to her mother, Annie Idibia. Credit: anieidibia/isabelidibia

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday to my favourite woman on earth. My twin, my role model, my best friend," she wrote, adding that she carries deep love and care for her mother.

Isabella on Annie's influence

The birthday message touched on how much Annie has shaped who Isabella is becoming. The teenager credited her mother for the woman she is growing into, saying she simply would not be the same person without Annie's presence and example in her life.

She also extended the compliment to her sister, noting that both she and Olivia are reflections of their mother's beauty, intelligence, and kindness.

"You are so beautiful and so smart and so kind, and that's why me and Olivia are the same," she wrote.

Isabella went further to express her wish for the world to recognise and appreciate what Annie brings to the table, closing the tribute with a declaration of unconditional love.

"I love you mama, always and forever," she added.

Charles Idibia also celebrates Annie

Beyond Isabella's post, the birthday acknowledgement extended to 2Baba's side of the family. His brother Charles shared an old photograph of Annie on his Instagram story, joining in to celebrate the actress on her special day.

The gesture from Charles drew attention, given the well-documented tensions within the Idibia family in recent times. His decision to publicly acknowledge Annie's birthday added an extra layer of significance to the day's celebrations.

See Isabella's birthday message to her mother, Annie Idibia, below:

A screenshot of 2Baba's brother's post as he celebrates Annie Idibia is below:

2Baba’s brother captures attention with a special post on Annie Idibia's birthday. Credit: charlesbrave

Source: Instagram

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed in the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng