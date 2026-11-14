The FG has signed a concession agreement with PH Airport Limited to manage the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Aviation unions endorsed the deal after receiving assurances that no workers would lose their jobs.

The concessionaire promised to upgrade airport infrastructure, improve operations and create more employment opportunities.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has signed a concession agreement for the Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo International Airport in Port Harcourt with PH Airport Limited, marking a major step towards improving the facility's operations and infrastructure.

The agreement was signed at the office of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who led the government delegation. The concessionaire was represented by its Group Managing Director, Eyo Asuquo.

FG Signs Port Harcourt Airport Concession Deal as Company plans to recruit more workers

Source: UGC

The signing ceremony was attended by key aviation stakeholders, including the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo; Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku; ministry directors and aviation union leaders.

Aviation unions endorse agreement

Speaking on behalf of the unions, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) President, Ben Nnabue, expressed support for the agreement.

He explained that organised labour endorsed the arrangement after receiving assurances that no aviation worker would lose their job because of the concession.

Nnabue stressed that protecting workers' employment remained a major priority for the unions, adding that the assurances provided by the government and concessionaire influenced their decision to support the deal.

Concessionaire promises infrastructure upgrades, more jobs

In his remarks, Asuquo highlighted Port Harcourt's strategic position in the aviation and economic activities of the Gulf of Guinea.

He described the airport as an important gateway with significant potential to promote regional trade, investment and connectivity.

The PH Airport Limited chief executive pledged to improve the facility through infrastructure investments, better operational standards and expanded economic activities.

He also assured stakeholders that the concession would generate additional employment opportunities rather than result in job losses.

According to him, the company's vision extends beyond managing the airport to driving broader economic development, attracting investments and creating more jobs through increased airport-related activities.

FG Signs Port Harcourt Airport Concession Deal as Company plans to recruit more workers

Source: UGC

Keyamo oversees formal signing

Keyamo presided over the formal execution of the concession agreement, which was subsequently endorsed by the concessionaire and relevant ministry officials.

The signing marked the completion of the formal agreement process between the Federal Government and PH Airport Limited.

Source: Legit.ng