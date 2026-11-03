Last Original Member of Grammy-Nominated The Lettermen Tony Butala dies at 87
- Tony Butala, a founding member of the beloved vocal trio The Lettermen, passed away at the age of 87
- Before forming The Lettermen, Butala had a remarkable early career that included a role in a classic Disney film
- The Lettermen racked up four Grammy nominations, 11 gold records and over 30 charting Billboard albums during their career
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Tony Butala, the last surviving founding member of the Grammy-nominated vocal trio The Lettermen, has died at 87.
The group announced his passing on its official Facebook page, with the news subsequently picked up by Parade.
Born on 20 November 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Butala showed an extraordinary gift for music from childhood.
He started singing at just seven years old and, by eight, was already a recognisable voice on KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh. His family's relocation to Hollywood opened even bigger doors, leading him to join the Robert Mitchell Boys Choir.
A career that began with Disney
Butala's early Hollywood years gave him a foothold in cinema history. He provided the singing voice for one of the Lost Boys in Disney's beloved animated film Peter Pan and went on to appear in both White Christmas and War of the Worlds, two films that remain part of classic American cinema.
The Lettermen's legacy
That artistic grounding shaped what came next. In the late 1950s, Butala joined forces with Bob Engemann and Jim Pike to form The Lettermen, a trio that became renowned for its rich three-part harmonies.
Their 1961 recording of "The Way You Look Tonight" gave them early chart success, followed by "When I Fall in Love" the following year. Their 1968 medley of "Goin' Out of My Head" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" earned the group a Grammy nomination, and they also put their stamp on the classic "Hurt So Bad."
Over the course of their career, The Lettermen accumulated four Grammy nominations, 11 gold records and more than 30 albums that charted on the Billboard rankings.
Butala stepped back from performing in May 2019, though he occasionally rejoined the group's current lineup for appearances. The band has continued to perform in the decades since its formation.
In a statement marking his passing, the group paid tribute to both the man and the musician he was.
The statement also acknowledged his lasting contribution to the group's direction:
"The Lettermen of the present and future will always stand on the principles that guided Tony in its inception. Through this legacy, The Lettermen are still performing today, 65 years later."
Veteran actor Alan Dysert’s death leaves fans heartbroken
Legit.ng earlier reported that Alan Dysert, who played Sean Cudahy on ABC's All My Children, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 75.
His wife Michelle confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, revealing he had been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Dysert had previously written a 2023 autobiography about his decades-long cancer journey, during which he never stopped acting or teaching.
"Tony never met a stranger. His life was a living example of talent, perseverance, and refinement. But above all, his true joy was entertaining and sharing his music with audiences worldwide. His spirit will live on with every Lettermen performance."
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.