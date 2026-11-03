Tony Butala, a founding member of the beloved vocal trio The Lettermen, passed away at the age of 87

Before forming The Lettermen, Butala had a remarkable early career that included a role in a classic Disney film

The Lettermen racked up four Grammy nominations, 11 gold records and over 30 charting Billboard albums during their career

Tony Butala, the last surviving founding member of the Grammy-nominated vocal trio The Lettermen, has died at 87.

The group announced his passing on its official Facebook page, with the news subsequently picked up by Parade.

Tony Butala's death at 87 marks end of an era for Grammy-nominated The Lettermen. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Born on 20 November 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Butala showed an extraordinary gift for music from childhood.

He started singing at just seven years old and, by eight, was already a recognisable voice on KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh. His family's relocation to Hollywood opened even bigger doors, leading him to join the Robert Mitchell Boys Choir.

A career that began with Disney

Butala's early Hollywood years gave him a foothold in cinema history. He provided the singing voice for one of the Lost Boys in Disney's beloved animated film Peter Pan and went on to appear in both White Christmas and War of the Worlds, two films that remain part of classic American cinema.

The Lettermen's legacy

That artistic grounding shaped what came next. In the late 1950s, Butala joined forces with Bob Engemann and Jim Pike to form The Lettermen, a trio that became renowned for its rich three-part harmonies.

Their 1961 recording of "The Way You Look Tonight" gave them early chart success, followed by "When I Fall in Love" the following year. Their 1968 medley of "Goin' Out of My Head" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" earned the group a Grammy nomination, and they also put their stamp on the classic "Hurt So Bad."

Over the course of their career, The Lettermen accumulated four Grammy nominations, 11 gold records and more than 30 albums that charted on the Billboard rankings.

Butala stepped back from performing in May 2019, though he occasionally rejoined the group's current lineup for appearances. The band has continued to perform in the decades since its formation.

In a statement marking his passing, the group paid tribute to both the man and the musician he was.

The statement also acknowledged his lasting contribution to the group's direction:

"The Lettermen of the present and future will always stand on the principles that guided Tony in its inception. Through this legacy, The Lettermen are still performing today, 65 years later."

The Lettermen lose founding member Tony Butala at 87 Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Veteran actor Alan Dysert’s death leaves fans heartbroken

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alan Dysert, who played Sean Cudahy on ABC's All My Children, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 75.

His wife Michelle confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, revealing he had been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Dysert had previously written a 2023 autobiography about his decades-long cancer journey, during which he never stopped acting or teaching.

"Tony never met a stranger. His life was a living example of talent, perseverance, and refinement. But above all, his true joy was entertaining and sharing his music with audiences worldwide. His spirit will live on with every Lettermen performance."

Source: Legit.ng