90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Couples: Where Are They Now?

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco are the standout love story of 90 Day Fiancé Season 7, a couple who defied sceptics, survived heartbreak, and welcomed a new baby son in November 2024. Season 7 aired from 2019 to early 2020, but the cast's lives have continued to change. Of the eight couples who appeared, some have thrived, some have quietly faded, and at least one has landed in court.

L-R: Blake Abelard, Jasmin Lahtinen, and Juliana Custodio bring their own unique style to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Photo: Paul Archuleta, Paul Archuleta, Christian Vierig (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco are Season 7's greatest success story, still married and parents to three children, including a son born in November 2024 .

are Season 7's greatest success story, still married and parents to three children, including a son born in . Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi , the season's most high-profile couple, are officially divorced as of March 2026, after Michael fled Angela's Georgia home in early 2024.

, the season's most high-profile couple, are as of March 2026, after Michael fled Angela's Georgia home in early 2024. Four of the eight couples are still believed to be together; three have definitively split.

are still believed to be together; three have definitively split. The couples who stayed together: Robert & Anny , Blake Abelard & Jasmin Lahtinen , Anna Campisi & Mursel Mistanoglu , and, at least for now, Emily Larina & Sasha Larin .

, , , and, at least for now, . The confirmed splits: Mike Youngquist & Natalie Mordovtseva, Tania Maduro & Syngin Colchester, and Michael Jessen & Juliana Custodio.

90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Couples

This article tracks the current relationship status of all eight 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 couples. Updates draw on verified court records, official social media posts, reporting by People, Us Weekly, Screen Rant, and Reality Tea, as well as on-camera franchise appearances through mid-2026. Entries are ordered from the couples with the rockiest post-show stories through to the most stable.

Couple Origin Married? Status (2026) Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi USA / Nigeria Yes (Jan 2020) Divorced (Mar 2026) Mike Youngquist & Natalie Mordovtseva USA / Ukraine Yes (Apr 2020) Divorced (filed Dec 2023) Tania Maduro & Syngin Colchester USA / South Africa Yes Split (2021) Michael Jessen & Juliana Custodio USA / Brazil Yes Split (2021) Emily Larina & Alexander "Sasha" Larin USA / Russia Yes Together (low-profile) Anna Campisi & Mursel Mistanoglu USA / Turkey Yes Together (rocky, clarified 2026) Blake Abelard & Jasmin Lahtinen USA / Finland Yes Together Robert Springs & Anny Francisco USA / Dominican Republic Yes (Sep 2019) Together — new baby Nov 2024

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi — officially divorced

Full name: Angela Kaye Deem (née Standridge) / Michael Ilesanmi

Angela Kaye Deem (née Standridge) / Michael Ilesanmi Nationality: American / Nigerian

American / Nigerian Profession: Television personality, nursing assistant (Angela) / television personality (Michael)

Television personality, nursing assistant (Angela) / television personality (Michael) Married: January 27, 2020, in Nigeria

January 27, 2020, in Nigeria Status: Divorced, March 2026

Few relationships in the 90 Day Fiancé universe attracted as much attention as Angela and Michael's. The couple made their debut on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and appeared in multiple spin-offs.

After Michael finally made it to America on a spousal visa, things took a turn for the worse. Michael only lived with Angela in Georgia for a few months before fleeing, and the two have since officially divorced. Angela filed for an annulment in June 2024, accusing Michael of "fraudulently" marrying her. He denied the allegations and filed a countersuit, claiming he felt unsafe with her.

The divorce battle between the two stars was finally settled, with Michael announcing in a video, "Single life, here I come!"

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva — divorced

Full name: Mike Youngquist / Natalie Mordovtseva

Mike Youngquist / Natalie Mordovtseva Nationality: American / Ukrainian

American / Ukrainian Profession: Contractor/model and actress

Contractor/model and actress Married: April 2020

April 2020 Status: Divorced (filed December 2023)

Natalie and Mike's tumultuous relationship was documented on 90 Day Fiancé since November 2019. The former couple, who met through mutual friends, tied the knot in April 2020 after Natalie moved to the US.

Despite Natalie's departure in December 2020, they remained married until Mike filed for divorce in December 2023. Mike served Natalie with divorce papers during part 5 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all on April 15, 2024. Mike has since introduced his girlfriend, Sara Rose, to viewers.

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester — split

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester share a tender moment. Photo: TLC.com

Source: UGC

Full name: Tania Maduro / Syngin Colchester

Tania Maduro / Syngin Colchester Nationality: American / South African

American / South African Profession: Herbalist (Tania) / bartender (Syngin)

Herbalist (Tania) / bartender (Syngin) Married: Yes (Season 7)

Yes (Season 7) Status: Split (2021); divorced on-screen

Tania made her TLC debut on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. She and her husband, Syngin Colchester from South Africa, later starred on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Tania and Syngin are a 90 Day Fiancé couple who did not stay together. They split publicly on 90 Day: The Single Life, with both revealing they loved each other but were not meant to be. It was later rumoured that Tania was linked to fellow Season 7 cast member Michael Jessen after both their marriages ended.

Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio — split

Full name: Michael Jessen / Juliana Custodio

Michael Jessen / Juliana Custodio Nationality: American / Brazilian

American / Brazilian Profession: Wine brand owner (Michael) / model (Juliana)

Wine brand owner (Michael) / model (Juliana) Married: Yes (Season 7 finale)

Yes (Season 7 finale) Status: Split (2021)

Michael, from Connecticut, first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 7, where he married Brazilian model Juliana Custodio — 20 years his junior. Their marriage lasted barely two years, and on their second anniversary, Michael released a statement about their separation.

Michael and Juliana's post-show life was messy, with divorce, financial accusations, and rumours of infidelity. Many fans were shocked to hear that Tania Maduro was linked to Michael Jessen, surprising because Tania and Syngin had been couples' friends with Michael and Juliana when all four were still married.

Emily Larina and Alexander "Sasha" Larin — together (low-profile)

Full name: Emily Larina / Alexander "Sasha" Larin

Emily Larina / Alexander "Sasha" Larin Nationality: American / Russian

American / Russian Profession: Television personality

Television personality Married: Yes

Yes Status: Together (believed as of 2025)

While living in Russia, Emily Larina met Sasha Larin, a married Russian man and father of two children. By the time the two appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, Emily was about to give birth to their first child together, with Emily desperate to go back home to Portland, Oregon.

The American and Russian couple initially chose to stay in Russia, though they later moved to the United States due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Sasha made controversial comments about the war, and he seemed to be living apart from Emily for some time. However, the parents are still believed to be together.

Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu — together (navigating rough patch)

Full name: Anna Campisi/Mursel Mistanoglu

Anna Campisi/Mursel Mistanoglu Nationality: American / Turkish

American / Turkish Profession: Beekeeper/craftsman and beekeeper

Beekeeper/craftsman and beekeeper Married: Yes (September 2019)

Yes (September 2019) Status: Together; faced cheating rumours in early 2026

Anna and Mursel welcomed their son Gokhan John in April 2022 via a surrogate in Ukraine. They continued to build their Beauty and the Bees company in Nebraska, and Anna underwent bariatric surgery, losing an impressive 94 pounds.

However, their seemingly perfect marriage imploded in March 2026. Anna took to Instagram to publicly accuse Mursel of cheating on her with escorts, calling him a 'coward and liar.'

She also revealed she had been excluded from family Iftar meals during Ramadan for the entirety of their eight-year relationship. While they have yet to officially file for divorce, their status remains highly fractured.

Blake Abelard and Jasmin Lahtinen — still together

Reality TV Personality Jasmin Aniel (L) and Blake Abelard (R) attends the “Babes In Toyland – Christmas Toy Drive” charity event. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Blake Abelard / Jasmin Lahtinen

Blake Abelard / Jasmin Lahtinen Nationality: American / Finnish

American / Finnish Profession: Musician (Blake) / Instagram model (Jasmin)

Musician (Blake) / Instagram model (Jasmin) Married: Yes

Yes Status: Together

Blake and Jasmin haven't appeared on many franchise spin-offs and haven't offered many life updates on social media. The couple has travelled, and Blake released new music while Jasmin has been doing Instagram modelling. However, they are still together and flying under the 90 Day Fiancé radar.

Blake and Jasmin surprised 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 viewers by staying together, maintaining one of the franchise's quieter, more private success stories since their debut in 2019.

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco — stronger than ever

Full name: Robert Springs / Anny Francisco

Robert Springs / Anny Francisco Nationality: American / Dominican

American / Dominican Profession: Television personality

Television personality Married: September 2019

September 2019 Status: Together — welcomed baby boy Eliel, November 2024

Robert and Anny first connected on Facebook, spent less than a day together in the Dominican Republic before he proposed, and got married in Florida in September 2019. Robert was already a dad to five kids from four other women when he met Anny from the Dominican Republic.

The couple welcomed baby daughter Brenda Aaliyah in July 2020. Two years later, they were blessed with a son, Adriel, who sadly passed away seven months after his birth due to heart complications. The couple took a break from social media to grieve and heal from the tragic loss.

Anny and Robert announced their third pregnancy in June 2024, revealing their baby would arrive in November. The couple then welcomed their baby boy, Eliel, sharing the news with fans on November 8, 2024. The couple continues to thrive, travelling with their kids and connecting with other 90 Day Fiancé couples.

FAQs

Are any 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 couples still together in 2026?

Blake Abelard and Jasmin Lahtinen, and Robert Springs and Anny Francisco are two couples from Season 7 who remain happily married success stories. Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu are technically still married, but their relationship suffered a massive blow in early 2026 following explosive public cheating allegations. Emily Larina and Sasha Larin are also believed to still be legally married, though they keep a low public profile.

Why did Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi divorce?

Just two months after Michael moved to America, he was reported missing and found safe a few days later. Angela then filed for an annulment of their marriage in June 2024, accusing him of "fraudulently" marrying her. Michael denied the allegations, claiming he had not abandoned Angela but rather "fled an abusive situation for his own safety." Their divorce was officially finalised in March 2026.

What happened to Robert and Anny's son Adriel?

The couple experienced the devastating loss of their 7-month-old son, Adriel, in April 2022. "Today is one of the worst days of my life. My son Adriel Spring died. I am devastated, and my family," Francisco wrote on Instagram at the time. Nearly three years after the tragedy, Robert and Anny welcomed their third child in November 2024.

Did Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva finalise their divorce?

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva officially began divorcing after a troubled marriage. Mike filed for a dissolution of marriage on December 5, 2023, after three years of marriage. Natalie initially refused to sign the divorce papers, driven by fear of losing her visa status. The process was long and contentious, playing out in part on-screen at the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all.

What are Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester doing now?

Tania and Syngin are a 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 couple who did not stay together. They split publicly on 90 Day: The Single Life. Syngin subsequently dated a woman named Shayna. Tania was later linked romantically to co-star Michael Jessen, though neither confirmed a relationship publicly.

We also highlighted facts about the 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 cast and where the couples are today. The article examines their relationships, marriages, divorces, legal troubles and lives after the show.

From Larissa Lima’s three domestic battery arrests to Leida Margaretha’s felony case, the season produced some of the franchise’s most controversial stories. Nearly eight years later, only one couple remains married, while the others have pursued new relationships, careers and lives away from reality television.

Source: Legit.ng