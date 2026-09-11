Some Nigerian celebrities who were once close have gone from publicly celebrating each other to exchanging words online

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky's once-famous friendship ended in a messy public fallout involving accusations and counter-accusations

Burna Boy, Cubana Chief Priest and Shatta Wale are among celebrities whose once-cordial relationships eventually became public disputes

The Nigerian entertainment industry has produced several celebrity friendships that fans once admired.

From celebrities showing up for each other's birthdays and businesses to publicly describing themselves as family, some of these relationships appeared too strong to fail.

However, things do not always remain rosy in the world of fame.

Personal disagreements, rumours, business interests, and other unresolved issues have sometimes pushed celebrity friendships into the public domain.

Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh, and Iyabo Ojo are among celebrities whose once-cordial relationships eventually became public disputes. Photos: Iyabo Ojo/Bobrisky.

Source: Instagram

In some cases, former friends have taken to social media to reveal details about their relationships, leaving fans surprised by how quickly things changed.

Legit.ng looks at six Nigerian and African celebrities whose once-close relationships ended in very public disputes.

1. Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky's friendship was arguably one of the most talked-about celebrity friendships in Nigeria.

The actress and controversial social media personality were once almost inseparable, with both celebrities regularly showing support for each other online and offline.

Their friendship, however, eventually crashed, and the fallout became public.

Bobrisky accuses Tonto of owing him money, while the actress also made serious allegations against him. Photos: Tonto Dikeh/Bobrisky.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that the former friends began calling each other out on social media and revealing details about their relationship. Bobrisky accused Tonto of owing him money, while the actress also made serious allegations against him.

The development surprised many fans who had become accustomed to seeing the pair together.

The fallout also became a recurring topic, with Bobrisky later reflecting on the loss of his friendship with Tonto.

Their dramatic transition from besties to public adversaries remains one of the most memorable celebrity friendship breakups in Nigeria.

2. Burna Boy and Cubana Chiefpriest

Burna Boy and Cubana Chiefpriest's fallout is another example of a relationship that appeared to have been cordial before things went south.

The two had interacted publicly in the past, with Cubana Chief Priest even claiming that he had once paid Burna Boy to perform at his birthday.

From Besties to Bitter Foes: Five Nigerian Celebrity Friendships That Ended in Public Drama

Source: Instagram

But by January 2025, the relationship had completely changed.

The pair exchanged several shots on social media, with Burna Boy referring to Cubana Chief Priest in unflattering terms, while the socialite responded with his own allegations against the singer.

Cubana CP later explained that he believed the disagreement stemmed from his close relationship with Davido. He claimed Burna Boy wanted him to be closer to him, but he chose to maintain his relationship with Davido instead.

The feud became so intense that both men continued making allegations about each other online.

In 2026, Cubana Chiefpriest revisited the matter and maintained that Burna Boy was jealous of his relationship with Davido.

3. Shatta Wale and Burna Boy

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale and Burna Boy were once close enough for the former to describe their relationship as being like brothers.

According to Shatta Wale, he supported Burna Boy and his family during a difficult period when they were in Ghana.

However, their relationship eventually broke down.

Shatta Wale claims that false rumours played a major role in destroying his friendship with Burna Boy. Photos: Burna Boy/Shatta Wale.

Source: Instagram

In a 2026 interview, Shatta Wale claimed that false rumours played a major role in destroying their friendship. He alleged that some former associates told Burna Boy that he was having an affair with the singer's girlfriend.

Shatta Wale said he never got the opportunity to defend himself before Burna Boy stopped communicating with him.

He also recalled how close they once were, saying he treated Burna Boy's mother like his own mother.

The revelation gave fans a different perspective on a celebrity feud that had previously played out largely through public exchanges.

4. Bobrisky and Papaya Ex

Bobrisky and influencer Papaya Ex may not have been as close as Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky, but the two were once on good terms.

Their relationship changed after Papaya unveiled her new mansion and began preparing for a lavish housewarming party.

Bobrisky accused Papaya of copying some of the things associated with him. Photos: Bobrisky, Papaya.

Source: Instagram

According to Legit.ng, Bobrisky accused Papaya of copying some of the things associated with him, including the invitation box for her event. The disagreement soon became personal.

Things became even more dramatic when the two encountered each other at a social event.

Rather than keeping their disagreement private, the feud played out in public and on social media, making it another memorable celebrity fallout.

5. Yomi Fabiyi and Iyabo Ojo

Yomi Fabiyi and Iyabo Ojo's relationship also deteriorated publicly, although their fallout was linked more to a major industry controversy than an ordinary friendship disagreement.

The two actors took opposing positions during the Baba Ijesha assault case, and their disagreement eventually spilled onto social media.

Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi took opposing positions during the Baba Ijesha assault case. Photos: Yomi Fabiyi/Iyabo Ojo.

Source: Instagram

Fabiyi publicly addressed Iyabo Ojo over the controversy, while the actress maintained her position on the matter.

What followed was a series of public exchanges between the two actors, with their disagreement becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity disputes in Nollywood at the time.

Their case demonstrates how differences in opinion over a sensitive issue can permanently change relationships between colleagues who were previously on cordial terms.

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that controversial crossdresser Bobrisky had gushed over his stay in prison.

He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast where he spoke about it. In a video making the rounds, he said that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take on life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng