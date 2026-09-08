BBNaija star Bambam posted a heartfelt video on Instagram as her daughter celebrated her as their 'favourite person'

The sweet clip also featured her two daughters, Zen and Maya, on what appeared to be a vacation trip

Teddy A's absence from the family outing fuelled fresh speculation among fans about the couple's relationship

BBNaija star Bambam has set social media buzzing after sharing an affectionate tribute video featuring her two daughters, Zen and Maya, on a vacation outing with husband Teddy A nowhere in sight.

The video, posted on Instagram on Monday, 7 September 2026, showed the trio enjoying what appeared to be a resort getaway, with the girls walking hand-in-hand with their grandmother across a sunlit lawn near water.

Reactions as BBNaija's Bambam takes daughters on vacation, Teddy A absent in video. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

A separate scene captured the group at an airport terminal with luggage, hinting at a more elaborate trip.

The reality star accompanied the post with the captions "my mom" and "favorite person," gushing about her daughters in the video.

"My favorite person is my mom. She's a really good person," she said.

Teddy A's absence stirs fresh speculation

While the footage itself was warm and celebratory, what caught many fans' attention was the fact that Teddy A did not appear anywhere in the clip.

BBNaija's Bambam's video with her daughter stirs reactions. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

The absence of the singer, who married Bambam after they met on Big Brother Naija in 2018, has added fuel to ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage.

The couple, who share daughters Zendaya and Maya, have not publicly addressed any tension between them, but the comments section of the post quickly became a space for fans to air their thoughts.

Here is the Instagram video of Bambam and her two daughters on vacation as they enjoy themselves together:

Fans react to Bambam's family video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@omonioboli wrote:

"See my daughter and my grand babies."

@loveth_chim commented:

"Awwwn. This video is toooo short."

@preciouspearl9837 reacted:

"Beautiful moment with mum and her lovely kids."

@bam_babies_fan_page shared:

"Our Achalugo and her mini Achalugo's. Zen and Maya on trip with mummy."

@eliseobravo_4 wrote:

"Beautiful momma, blessed are your kids to have you . I will never give up on mine ,, my kids my life."

@ve_nom_101 said:

"So na this single mother Dey sweet u? Madness once married women do yansh like this boom husband byeee bye them wan test their yansh 4 street"

Lady delivers gift box to Bambam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a businesswoman treated Bambam to a pleasant surprise by giving her a gift box.

The actress had remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.

The lady captured Bambam's heartwarming reaction when she was handed the gift box, and it melted hearts.

Source: Legit.ng