The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alia said Peter Obi recently arrived in Makurdi under circumstances that drew government scrutiny

The vehicle used to transport Obi from Makurdi Airport was traced through FRSC records to former Governor Samuel Ortom

Benue government spokesman questioned how Ortom could publicly back President Tinubu while allegedly facilitating Obi's movement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Makurdi, Benue State - The Benue State Government has called for an explanation from former Governor Samuel Ortom after a vehicle linked to him was reportedly used to transport Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), during a visit to Makurdi.

Sir Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia, raised the alarm at a press conference held at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Governor Alia’s spokesman questions Ortom’s political loyalty ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Samuel Ortom/@PeterObi

Source: UGC

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he described Obi's arrival in the state capital as one that lacked transparency.

Kula told reporters that the Benue State Government had opened an investigation into the incident, and that early findings pointed to a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GWA 608 BT, registered in Abuja, as the vehicle that conveyed Obi from the Makurdi Airport.

FRSC records traced vehicle to Ortom

A check through Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) vehicle records, according to Kula, returned the following registration details: owner listed as Dr Samuel Ortom, address given as Judges Quarters, Makurdi, chassis number JTMHX01J2L5102347, application date June 18, 2021, and the vehicle model recorded as a Toyota Land Cruiser.

"The question is, how can someone who publicly says he is working for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu make his vehicle available for the use of another presidential candidate?" Kula asked.

The spokesman noted that Ortom had, in a recent media interview, declared his backing for President Tinubu's second-term bid.

Kula also alleged that Ortom, still a leading figure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, played a role in the emergence of Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, SAN, as the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Questions over Ortom's political loyalty

Kula said the incident pointed to a possible contradiction between Ortom's public political statements and his private dealings.

He suggested the former governor may be speaking from both sides of his mouth.

He added that the situation had heightened concern about Ortom's behind-the-scenes political influence in Benue State as parties and candidates step up campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kula also took aim at Ortom's eight-year tenure as governor, describing it as a period marked by poor governance and accusing him of using allies and proxies to keep his grip on Benue's political landscape.

He called on residents of Benue State to monitor the former governor's political activities closely in the coming months.

"Speaking from both sides of his mouth": Peter Obi-Ortom vehicle row deepens after Makurdi's visit. Photo credit: Sir Tersoo Kula

Source: UGC

Police speak on Peter Obi’s convoy attack

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that youths blocked Obi's convoy along the Gboko-Makurdi Expressway on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The Benue state police command confirmed the incident but said the reason for the blockade was still unknown.

Amid this, the NDC accused the APC of mobilising the youths, a claim the ruling party denied, saying it does not engage in thuggery.

Source: Legit.ng