Being a mother has been the most incredible experience of my life. It's taught me so much about myself and about the world.

This sentiment captures the deep dedication Brazilian supermodel brings to her growing household. Adriana Lima's daughters, Valentina and Sienna, and a son, Cyan, are the Victoria's Secret model's primary devotion. Alongside her successful catwalk career, she leads a thriving blended home comprised of three biological children and two stepchildren.

Adriana Lima attends a film premiere in Los Angeles (L). The model at an event at TCL Chinese Theatre (R). Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Adriana Lima has three biological children: two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, and a son, Cyan.

She shares her daughters, Valentina, born on 15 November 2009, and Sienna, born on 12 September 2012, with her ex-husband, former NBA player Marko Jarić.

The supermodel welcomed her son, Cyan, on 29 August 2022 with her partner, Andre Lemmers.

Her blended family also includes her Andre Lemmers' two children, Miah and Lupo.

Profile summary

Real name Adriana Lima Gender Female Date of birth 12 June 1981 Age 45 years old (as of August 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Salvador, Bahia, Brazil Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Afro-Brazilian Religion Catholic Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue/Green Siblings None Marital status In a relationship / Married Spouse / Partner Andre Lemmers Children 3 School Elementary School in Salvador, Brazil Profession Model, actress Net worth Estimated $95 million Instagram @adrianalima

Meet Adriana Lima's daughters and their fathers

Adriana Lima raised her children whilst managing a globally renowned modeling career. She has two daughters from her previous marriage to Serbian professional basketball player Marko Jarić.

Adriana Lima and Marco Jaric attend the 2008 ESPY Awards Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium on July 16, 2008, in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Andreas Branch (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Marko played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The couple married in February 2009, welcomed their two children, and later separated in 2014 before finalising their divorce in 2016.

Years later, Lima found love again with Andre Lemmers. Andre is a film producer, businessman, entrepreneur, and CEO of MiLu Entertainment Agency. He's also a partner at Hollywood Gang Productions, where he produces TV and film content. Some of the works credited to his company include 300: Rise Of An Empire, Immortals, and Rock Paper Scissors.

In August 2022, they welcomed her third child, a son, expanding their household into a harmonious blended unit. Here is a look at her daughters and son.

Valentina Lima

Valentina Lima Jarić attends the Pink Palm Puff VIP Pop-Up Event at The Grove on 8 August 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Valentina Lima Jarić

Valentina Lima Jarić Date of birth: 15 November 2009

15 November 2009 Age: 16 years old (as of August 2026)

16 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Father: Marko Jarić

Valentina Lima Jarić is the eldest child of the supermodel. She was born six weeks early on 15 November 2009 after Lima suffered pregnancy complications. Valentina is 16 years old as of August 2026.

Over the years, Valentina Lima has made occasional red carpet appearances alongside her famous mother, Adriana Lima. Motherhood deeply shifted Lima's life priorities when her firstborn arrived. Reflecting on this transition, Lima told People:

The best job in the world for me is being a mom. I never thought I could love so much. I always thought, does unconditional love exist? Now I know it does because I feel it.

Adriana Lima attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 20 May 2023 in Cannes, France. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Although growing up with famous parents, Valentina leads a relatively grounded lifestyle focused on her education and personal interests. According to Hola!, the teenager recently went for a modeling audition. However, she opened up on TikTok, revealing some of the comments she received after sharing the news:

Me, because people called me "wasted genes" because I don't look like my mom, who's a VS supermodel, but I'm going to a modeling casting in 4 days!

Adriana and Valentina shared a cute moment on TikTok when her daughter gave her a makeover. Valentina posted:

Give my mom a makeover and turn her into me.

Sienna Lima

Adriana Lima, Valentina Jari, Sienna Jari, Andre Lemmers, and children at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" on 13 November 2023. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sienna Lima Jarić

Sienna Lima Jarić Date of birth: 12 September 2012

12 September 2012 Age: 13 years old (as of August 2026)

13 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Father: Marko Jarić

Adriana Lima and Jarić welcomed their second daughter, Sienna, on 12 September 2012. She turns 14 years old in September 2026 and is the middle child between her older sister and younger brother.

Sienna has accompanied her famous mother Adriana to various industry events. In April 2026, she joined her mother and sister, Valentina, in the Victoria’s Secret Mother’s Day campaign. The teenager was also spotted after leaving the iconic Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills with her mother.

Cyan Lima Lemmers

Andre Lemmers and pregnant Adriana Lima are seen arriving ahead of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Nice Airport on 16 May 2022 in Nice, France. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cyan Lima Lemmers

Cyan Lima Lemmers Date of birth: 29 August 2022

29 August 2022 Age: 4 years old (as of August 2026)

4 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States

Santa Monica, California, United States Father: Andre Lemmers

Adriana Lima's third child, Cyan Lima Lemmers, was born on 29 August 2022. The name Cyan carries a unique significance for the former supermodel and her partner, film producer Andre Lemmers.

Lima explained on social media that the name was inspired by their favourite travel destinations and the shade of ocean waters in places like Bora Bora and the Maldives. A source told People:

The name is inspired by the beautiful colors of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora, Cyan is the color between green and blue in the color spectrum.

Adriana Lima's stepchildren and extended family

Andre Lemmers, Adriana Lima, and family attend The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on 24 April 2025. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

When Adriana began her relationship with film producer Andre Lemmers, her family unit expanded. Lemmers has two children from a previous relationship, Miah and Lupo, whom Lima embraces as part of her household.

The family frequently attends public film premieres and events together, demonstrating their close connection. The film producer also says he works together with his wife, and they avoid fights. Lemmers exclusively told Us Weekly:

We work together as a couple every day. We have five kids, you know, three dogs, a full house. Being able to work on a project together is just part of our everyday life. We have the same principles, values, and morals, so it’s easy.

FAQs

Who is Adriana Lima? She is a Brazilian model best known as a long-running Victoria's Secret Angel. How old is Adriana Lima? The model is 45 years old as of August 2026. She was born on 12 June 1981 in Salvador, Brazil. How many daughters does Adriana Lima have? She has two daughters, Valentina and Sienna. How old is Adriana Lima's oldest daughter? Her oldest daughter, Valentina, is 16 years old. How many biological kids does Adriana have? She has three biological children: two daughters and one son. Who is Adriana Lima's husband? She is married to film producer Andre Lemmers and was previously married to sports personality Marko Jarić from 2009 to 2016. What happened to Adriana Lima and Marko Jarić? The two officially divorced in 2016 after separating in May 2014. They were married for five years.

Adriana Lima's daughters and son form the core of her world. Through co-parenting and mutual respect, the Brazilian model has built a loving blended family structure that keeps her grounded outside of the fashion spotlight.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng