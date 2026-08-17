Adriana Lima's daughters and son — two fathers, three kids, and a blended family she's made work
Being a mother has been the most incredible experience of my life. It's taught me so much about myself and about the world.
This sentiment captures the deep dedication Brazilian supermodel brings to her growing household. Adriana Lima's daughters, Valentina and Sienna, and a son, Cyan, are the Victoria's Secret model's primary devotion. Alongside her successful catwalk career, she leads a thriving blended home comprised of three biological children and two stepchildren.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Adriana Lima has three biological children: two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, and a son, Cyan.
- She shares her daughters, Valentina, born on 15 November 2009, and Sienna, born on 12 September 2012, with her ex-husband, former NBA player Marko Jarić.
- The supermodel welcomed her son, Cyan, on 29 August 2022 with her partner, Andre Lemmers.
- Her blended family also includes her Andre Lemmers' two children, Miah and Lupo.
Profile summary
Real name
Adriana Lima
Gender
Female
Date of birth
12 June 1981
Age
45 years old (as of August 2026)
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of birth
Salvador, Bahia, Brazil
Current residence
Miami, Florida, USA
Nationality
Brazilian
Ethnicity
Afro-Brazilian
Religion
Catholic
Sexuality
Heterosexual
Height in feet
5'10"
Height in centimetres
178
Weight in pounds
132
Weight in kilograms
60
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Blue/Green
Siblings
None
Marital status
In a relationship / Married
Spouse / Partner
Andre Lemmers
Children
3
School
Elementary School in Salvador, Brazil
Profession
Model, actress
Net worth
Estimated $95 million
@adrianalima
Meet Adriana Lima's daughters and their fathers
Adriana Lima raised her children whilst managing a globally renowned modeling career. She has two daughters from her previous marriage to Serbian professional basketball player Marko Jarić.
Marko played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The couple married in February 2009, welcomed their two children, and later separated in 2014 before finalising their divorce in 2016.
Years later, Lima found love again with Andre Lemmers. Andre is a film producer, businessman, entrepreneur, and CEO of MiLu Entertainment Agency. He's also a partner at Hollywood Gang Productions, where he produces TV and film content. Some of the works credited to his company include 300: Rise Of An Empire, Immortals, and Rock Paper Scissors.
In August 2022, they welcomed her third child, a son, expanding their household into a harmonious blended unit. Here is a look at her daughters and son.
Valentina Lima
- Full name: Valentina Lima Jarić
- Date of birth: 15 November 2009
- Age: 16 years old (as of August 2026)
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States
- Father: Marko Jarić
Valentina Lima Jarić is the eldest child of the supermodel. She was born six weeks early on 15 November 2009 after Lima suffered pregnancy complications. Valentina is 16 years old as of August 2026.
Over the years, Valentina Lima has made occasional red carpet appearances alongside her famous mother, Adriana Lima. Motherhood deeply shifted Lima's life priorities when her firstborn arrived. Reflecting on this transition, Lima told People:
The best job in the world for me is being a mom. I never thought I could love so much. I always thought, does unconditional love exist? Now I know it does because I feel it.
Although growing up with famous parents, Valentina leads a relatively grounded lifestyle focused on her education and personal interests. According to Hola!, the teenager recently went for a modeling audition. However, she opened up on TikTok, revealing some of the comments she received after sharing the news:
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Me, because people called me "wasted genes" because I don't look like my mom, who's a VS supermodel, but I'm going to a modeling casting in 4 days!
Adriana and Valentina shared a cute moment on TikTok when her daughter gave her a makeover. Valentina posted:
Give my mom a makeover and turn her into me.
Sienna Lima
- Full name: Sienna Lima Jarić
- Date of birth: 12 September 2012
- Age: 13 years old (as of August 2026)
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States
- Father: Marko Jarić
Adriana Lima and Jarić welcomed their second daughter, Sienna, on 12 September 2012. She turns 14 years old in September 2026 and is the middle child between her older sister and younger brother.
Sienna has accompanied her famous mother Adriana to various industry events. In April 2026, she joined her mother and sister, Valentina, in the Victoria’s Secret Mother’s Day campaign. The teenager was also spotted after leaving the iconic Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills with her mother.
Cyan Lima Lemmers
- Full name: Cyan Lima Lemmers
- Date of birth: 29 August 2022
- Age: 4 years old (as of August 2026)
- Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States
- Father: Andre Lemmers
Adriana Lima's third child, Cyan Lima Lemmers, was born on 29 August 2022. The name Cyan carries a unique significance for the former supermodel and her partner, film producer Andre Lemmers.
Lima explained on social media that the name was inspired by their favourite travel destinations and the shade of ocean waters in places like Bora Bora and the Maldives. A source told People:
The name is inspired by the beautiful colors of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora, Cyan is the color between green and blue in the color spectrum.
Adriana Lima's stepchildren and extended family
When Adriana began her relationship with film producer Andre Lemmers, her family unit expanded. Lemmers has two children from a previous relationship, Miah and Lupo, whom Lima embraces as part of her household.
The family frequently attends public film premieres and events together, demonstrating their close connection. The film producer also says he works together with his wife, and they avoid fights. Lemmers exclusively told Us Weekly:
We work together as a couple every day. We have five kids, you know, three dogs, a full house. Being able to work on a project together is just part of our everyday life. We have the same principles, values, and morals, so it’s easy.
FAQs
- Who is Adriana Lima? She is a Brazilian model best known as a long-running Victoria's Secret Angel.
- How old is Adriana Lima? The model is 45 years old as of August 2026. She was born on 12 June 1981 in Salvador, Brazil.
- How many daughters does Adriana Lima have? She has two daughters, Valentina and Sienna.
- How old is Adriana Lima's oldest daughter? Her oldest daughter, Valentina, is 16 years old.
- How many biological kids does Adriana have? She has three biological children: two daughters and one son.
- Who is Adriana Lima's husband? She is married to film producer Andre Lemmers and was previously married to sports personality Marko Jarić from 2009 to 2016.
- What happened to Adriana Lima and Marko Jarić? The two officially divorced in 2016 after separating in May 2014. They were married for five years.
Adriana Lima's daughters and son form the core of her world. Through co-parenting and mutual respect, the Brazilian model has built a loving blended family structure that keeps her grounded outside of the fashion spotlight.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.