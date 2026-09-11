Jonathan Rowe disclosed that a chance holiday encounter with Ademola Lookman shaped his thinking about joining Atalanta

The English winger took Lookman's old No. 11 shirt after joining on loan from Bologna, with an option to buy

Rowe praised Lookman as a great player but made clear he intends to forge his own identity at the Italian club

Jonathan Rowe has revealed that a casual conversation with Ademola Lookman during a summer holiday played a significant part in convincing him to join Atalanta.

The 23-year-old English winger was officially presented as an Atalanta player on Thursday, having joined from Bologna on an initial loan deal that carries an option and a conditional obligation to buy.

England forward Jonathan Rowe has revealed that Ademola Lookman played an unexpected part in his decision to join Atalanta. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

According to One Football, the club confirmed the transfer on September 1, with Rowe handed the No. 11 shirt that Lookman wore during his time in Bergamo.

How Lookman influenced Rowe's move

Rowe said the two players crossed paths while on holiday, and Lookman spoke warmly about his experience at the club.

That endorsement, Rowe admitted, gave him the push he needed when weighing up his options.

"I'm very happy to start with Atalanta. It's been a long journey over the past few weeks, but we've finally reached this goal," Rowe said at his presentation, per Tutto Mercato.

"I hope to do great things here in Bergamo."

He went on to credit Lookman directly while also drawing a distinction between the two players.

"I think Lookman is a great player. I saw him on vacation, and he spoke highly of Atalanta. This motivated me to choose Atalanta as my destination.

"He has his qualities on the pitch, and I have mine. We're different, but I hope to use my skills to help Atalanta achieve our goals."

Lookman's legacy at Atalanta

Lookman joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig in August 2022 and spent three and a half seasons with the club.

The Super Eagles forward's most memorable contribution came in the 2024 Europa League final, where he scored a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen to secure the trophy for Bergamo.

Lookman eventually left for Atlético Madrid on a permanent deal in February, though his final months at Atalanta were strained after the club blocked his attempted move to Paris Saint-Germain the previous summer.

Rowe made it clear he has no interest in being framed as a replacement for the Nigerian, preferring instead to let his own performances define his time at the club.

Lookman gets famous shirt number

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Lookman’s new No. 11 shirt at Atletico Madrid for the 2026/27 season.

The Super Eagles forward will leave behind the No. 22 after scoring nine goals during his debut half-season in Spain.

Source: Legit.ng