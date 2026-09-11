The Nigerian Meteorological Agency issued a weather alert valid from 5:50 pm to 11:50 pm on Friday, September 11, 2026

NiMet warned that severe thunderstorm cells already observed over Cameroon and parts of Nigeria could spread westward within hours

Residents in 23 states face risks including flash flooding, strong winds, and lightning as the agency urged people to take precautions

Kano, Kano state - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a severe weather alert covering 23 states, warning Nigerians to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds and moderate rainfall on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the advisory, which runs from 5:50 pm to 11:50 pm local time, said severe thunderstorm cells had already been detected over parts of Cameroon and several Nigerian states, including Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Bauchi, Plateau, Imo, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Oyo and Abia.

NiMet shares new forecast showing how weather conditions may affect different parts of Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

States in the path of the storm

In a statement on Friday evening, September 11, NiMet stated that the weather system was expected to push westward over the next one to six hours, putting additional states at risk. Those likely to be affected include Yobe, Bauchi, Taraba, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Lagos, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and Bayelsa.

The agency said strong winds could arrive ahead of the thunderstorms, displacing unsecured objects and damaging weak structures and tree branches. Localised flash flooding was also possible, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone communities.

What is NiMet asking Nigerians to do?

NiMet warned motorists that moderate rainfall could reduce visibility and make roads slippery, and urged drivers to avoid flooded roads or fast-flowing water entirely. The agency also cautioned that lightning linked to the thunderstorms could endanger lives and damage property, while aviation operations may be disrupted by the adverse conditions.

Residents were advised to secure loose outdoor items before the storms arrive, stay away from open spaces and tall trees during the event, and disconnect electrical appliances where necessary. NiMet advised Nigerians across the affected states to keep checking its official forecasts and weather alerts for updates as conditions develop.\

NiMet counselled:

"Stay away from tall trees and weak structures during strong winds and thunderstorms."

According to NiMet, the parts of the following states may be affected:

Yobe Bauchi Taraba Jigawa Kano Kaduna Katsina Zamfara Kebbi Sokoto Niger Benue Kogi Kwara Enugu Ebonyi Cross River Lagos Rivers Edo Ondo Ekiti Bayelsa

View NiMet’s full weather alert below via its post on X (formerly Twitter):

Read more on weather forecasts in Nigeria

Lagdo Dam release threatens 11 states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria issued an alert to residents in 11 states regarding the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted the flood simulation exercise in Adamawa state to strengthen preparedness and response to potential flooding.

NEMA director-general Zubaida Umar, who was represented at the simulation exercise in Adamawa by the director of search and rescue, Air Commodore B. A. Usman, said it was commendable that Nigeria no longer waits for disasters to occur before taking preventive measures.

Source: Legit.ng