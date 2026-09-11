Albert Horsfall, the first director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, died at the age of 84

His son, Donald Horsfall, announced the death on behalf of the family in an official statement

Horsfall had a long career in Nigeria's security services, including the police force and the DSS

Albert Horsfall, the first director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), has died. He was 84 years old.

His son, Donald Horsfall, confirmed the death in a statement issued on behalf of the family, though the statement did not disclose the date or cause of death.

Albert Horsfall, the former DG of NIA, is dead Photo Credit: @ClandestineAFR

Source: Twitter

"While the family mourns this irreparable loss, we take comfort in the extraordinary life he lived and the indelible mark he left on the sands of time," the statement reads in part.

Horsfall's Career spanned Nigeria's security apparatus

The Cable reported that born on December 22, 1941, Horsfall built a career across several pillars of Nigeria's security establishment. He served in the Nigeria Police Force and later the Department of State Services (DSS) before going on to lead the NIA as its inaugural director-general, a role that placed him at the very foundation of Nigeria's foreign intelligence structure.

Beyond the intelligence community, Horsfall also served as chairman of the Oil Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC), a now-defunct federal agency that was established to address the developmental needs of oil-producing communities. He additionally held the position of chairman of the Rivers State Social Rehabilitation Committee.

His passing marks the loss of one of the pioneering figures in Nigeria's modern intelligence and security history.

Former NIA DG is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian bishop shot dead in South Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) has demanded a thorough investigation into the shooting death of Bishop Taiwo Fakunle, a 58-year-old Nigerian cleric, who was killed at his home in Kensington, Johannesburg, South Africa.

NICASA national president, Rev. Frank Onyekwelu, issued a statement on Thursday, September 10, 2026, calling on the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other relevant authorities to determine the full circumstances of the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

Source: Legit.ng