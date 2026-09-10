The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa called for a full investigation after a 58-year-old bishop was shot multiple times at his Johannesburg home

NICASA said two suspects entered the residence of Bishop Taiwo Fakunle and opened fire, and a murder case has since been opened at Jeppe Police Station

NICASA urged Nigerian diplomatic authorities in South Africa to monitor the investigation closely and ensure justice is served

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) has demanded a thorough investigation into the shooting death of Bishop Taiwo Fakunle, a 58-year-old Nigerian cleric who was killed at his home in Kensington, Johannesburg.

NICASA National President, Rev. Frank Onyekwelu, issued a statement on Thursday calling on the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other relevant authorities to determine the full circumstances of the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

Fakunle was killed on Friday, September 4, when two suspects reportedly forced their way into his residence and shot him more than seven times.

NICASA engages consulate and police

Onyekwelu said NICASA had already notified the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg about the incident. A murder case was subsequently opened at the Jeppe Police Station, where investigations are ongoing.

The association called on SAPS to conduct a credible investigation and ensure that the suspects are identified, arrested, and prosecuted under South African law. It also urged Nigerian diplomatic officials in South Africa to stay engaged with the relevant authorities and keep track of the investigation's progress to ensure accountability.

NICASA expressed deep concern over the frequency of violent crimes claiming Nigerian lives in South Africa, warning that such incidents must not be treated as routine. The association appealed to Nigerians and community leaders across the country to remain calm and pursue justice only through lawful means.

NICASA extended its condolences to Fakunle's family, friends, his church community, fellow Ekiti indigenes, and the broader Nigerian community in South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng