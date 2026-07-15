Zimbabwe's government published the full list of countries eligible for visa on arrival, with several African nations making the cut

Eligible travellers can pre-fill their entry declarations online before travelling, making the process quicker upon arrival

The standard visa on arrival covers one month, while the UK, USA and Canada qualify for a multiple-entry option valid for six months

Zimbabwe has released the official list of countries whose citizens can obtain a visa on arrival, and a number of African nations are included among the eligible destinations.

According to Zimbabwe's eVisa portal, travellers from qualifying countries do not need to secure a visa before departure. Instead, they pay for and collect their visa at the port of entry upon arriving in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe confirms visa on arrival for only 9 African countries, releases list. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Visitors also have the option of completing their entry declaration online before they travel, which helps to speed up the process at the border.

African Countries on Zimbabwe's Visa on Arrival List

Among the African countries featured on Zimbabwe's visa on arrival list are:

Algeria Burundi Cape Verde Egypt Equatorial Guinea Ethiopia Rwanda Sao Tome and Principe Senegal

The full list spans well over 50 countries across multiple continents, including major nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, India, China, Brazil and Australia.

Types of Visa on Arrival Available

Zimbabwe offers three categories of visa on arrival for eligible travellers. The standard single-entry visa on arrival is valid for one month and is the option available to most qualifying countries.

Travellers who need more flexibility can apply for a double-entry visa on arrival, which permits two entries and remains valid within a three-month window.

A multiple-entry visa on arrival is also available, covering a period of six months, but this option is exclusively reserved for citizens of the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

It is worth noting that many African countries are not on the visa on arrival list, while some are on the visa exemption list.

Citizens from nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa are not included among the eligible countries, meaning travellers holding passports from those countries would need to check Zimbabwe's standard visa application requirements before planning a trip.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng